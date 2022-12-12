Golden Globes 2023: tutte le nomination per film e serie tv

Sono state svelate le nomination ai Golden Globe 2023: tutte le candidature di quest’anno per i prestigiosi premi cinematografici e televisivi
La stagione dei grandi premi cinematografici sta per entrare nel vivo e, in attesa di conoscere tutte le candidature agli Oscar, possiamo vedere quelle ai Golden Globes, di solito cartina al tornasole per l’assegnazione delle statuette. La premiazione dei Golden Globes è prevista per il 10 gennaio, con la cerimonia condotta da Jerrod Carmichael, e come sempre i premi riguarderanno sia il cinema che la televisione.
Il premio di miglior film drammatico se lo contendono i sequel di Avatar e Top Gun, il biopic Elvis, l’ambiziosissimo The Fabelmans e Tar. Fuori The Whale, che concorre con Brendan Fraser per il ruolo di migliore attore in un film drammatico. Per il migliore film commedia invece la cinquina è rappresentata dal sequel di Knives Out, da Triangle of Sadness, da Everything Everywhere All at Once, da Babylon e da The Banshees of Inisherin.
Per ciò che riguarda la televisione, invece, per la miglior serie drammatica è lotta tra Better Call Saul, House of the Dragon, The Crown, Ozark e Severance, mentre la cinquina delle comedy è rappresentata da Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Wednesday e Only Murders in the Building. Nel successivo paragrafo potete leggere tutte le nomination ai Golden Globe 2023.
Golden Globe 2023: tutte le nomination
MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Hugh Jackman – The Son
Bill Nighy – Living
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
MIGLIORE ATTRICE DI UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
MIGLIORE COMMEDIA
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UNA COMMEDIA
Diego Calva – Babylon
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver – White Noise
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
MIGLIOR ATTRICE DI UNA COMMEDIA
Lesley Manville – La signora Harris va a Parigi
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
Emma Thompson – Il piacere è tutto mio
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
MIGLIORE REGIA
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Brad Pitt – Babylon
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan – She Said
MIGLIORE CANZONE
Carolina – Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me Up – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Naatu Naatu – Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
Alexandre Desplat – Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA
Tár
The Fabelmans
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
Women Talking
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgio/Francia/Paesi Bassi)
Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud)
RRR (India)
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
MIGLIOR SERIE TV COMEDY
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
MIGLIOR MINISERIE
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
MIGLIOR ATTRICE DI UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Laura Linney – Ozark
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Zendaya – Euphoria
Emma D’Arcy – House Of The Dragon
Hillary Swank – Alaska Daily
MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UNA SERIE TV COMEDY
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UNA MINISERIE
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
MIGLIOR ATTRICE DI UNA MINISERIE
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA DI UNA MINISERIE
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA DI UNA MINISERIE
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
