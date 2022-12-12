Golden Globes 2023: tutte le nomination per film e serie tv

Sono state svelate le nomination ai Golden Globe 2023: tutte le candidature di quest’anno per i prestigiosi premi cinematografici e televisivi

La stagione dei grandi premi cinematografici sta per entrare nel vivo e, in attesa di conoscere tutte le candidature agli Oscar, possiamo vedere quelle ai Golden Globes, di solito cartina al tornasole per l’assegnazione delle statuette. La premiazione dei Golden Globes è prevista per il 10 gennaio, con la cerimonia condotta da Jerrod Carmichael, e come sempre i premi riguarderanno sia il cinema che la televisione.

Il premio di miglior film drammatico se lo contendono i sequel di Avatar e Top Gun, il biopic Elvis, l’ambiziosissimo The Fabelmans e Tar. Fuori The Whale, che concorre con Brendan Fraser per il ruolo di migliore attore in un film drammatico. Per il migliore film commedia invece la cinquina è rappresentata dal sequel di Knives Out, da Triangle of Sadness, da Everything Everywhere All at Once, da Babylon e da The Banshees of Inisherin.

Per ciò che riguarda la televisione, invece, per la miglior serie drammatica è lotta tra Better Call Saul, House of the Dragon, The Crown, Ozark e Severance, mentre la cinquina delle comedy è rappresentata da Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Wednesday e Only Murders in the Building. Nel successivo paragrafo potete leggere tutte le nomination ai Golden Globe 2023.

Golden Globe 2023: tutte le nomination

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

MIGLIORE ATTRICE DI UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

MIGLIORE COMMEDIA

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UNA COMMEDIA

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

MIGLIOR ATTRICE DI UNA COMMEDIA

Lesley Manville – La signora Harris va a Parigi

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Il piacere è tutto mio

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

MIGLIORE REGIA

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Brad Pitt – Babylon

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

MIGLIORE CANZONE

Carolina – Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu – Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Alexandre Desplat – Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA

Tár

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Women Talking

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgio/Francia/Paesi Bassi)

Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud)

RRR (India)

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

MIGLIOR SERIE TV COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

MIGLIOR ATTRICE DI UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Zendaya – Euphoria

Emma D’Arcy – House Of The Dragon

Hillary Swank – Alaska Daily

MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UNA SERIE TV COMEDY

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UNA MINISERIE

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

MIGLIOR ATTRICE DI UNA MINISERIE

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA DI UNA MINISERIE

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA DI UNA MINISERIE

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

