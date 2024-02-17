Scopriamo insieme, in questo articolo dedicato, la lista di tutti i vincitori ai DICE Awards 2024, una delle kermesse più famose che va a premiare i migliori videogiochi dell’anno precedente

Ogni anno ci piace ripeterlo, ma non esistono solo i The Game Awards (qui la lista completa dei vincitori dello scorso anno!) in ambito videoludico. Sebbene, infatti, la kermesse portata avanti annualmente da Geoff Keighley sia una delle più apprezzate, o perlomeno delle più seguite, esistono altre premiazioni ugualmente importanti e che ogni anno aspettiamo con interesse. Fra queste spicca sicuramente quella dei DICE Awards, ormai arrivati alla ventisettesima edizione e che, l’altra notte, hanno assegnato ulteriori statuette ai migliori titoli dello scorso anno.

Il record dell’Uomo-Ragno!

Qui di seguito troverete la lista completa dei vincitori ai DICE Awards 2024. A fare da capofila c’è, udite udite, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (qui la nostra recensione!), che sebbene non abbia vinto il titolo di Game of the Year, si porta comunque a casa ben sei statuette distinte ( Action Game of the Year and Outstanding Achievement awards in Animation, Character, Original Music Composition, Audio Design, e Technical Achievement). E Baldur’s Gate 3 che cosa avrà mai vinto? Scopritelo insieme a noi!

Outstanding Achievement in Animation – Art Direction – Character | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Animation e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Character e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

Alan Wake 2 – Saga Anderson

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Astarion

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Karlach

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales – VINCITORE

Thirsty Suitors – Jala

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition – Audio Design – Story | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

Alan Wake 2

Diablo IV

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – VINCITORE

Planet of Lana

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

Alan Wake 2

COCOON

Hi-Fi RUSH

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – VINCITORE

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Story e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3 – VINCITORE

DAVE THE DIVER

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Outstanding Technical Achievement – Action Game of the Year – Adventure Game of the Year | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Technical Achievement e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – VINCITORE

Hogwarts Legacy

THE FINALS

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Action Game of the Year

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Action Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON

Dead Space

Hi-Fi RUSH

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – VINCITORE

Remnant II

Adventure Game of the Year

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Adventure Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

Alan Wake 2

COCOON

DAVE THE DIVER

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – VINCITORE

Family – Fighting – Racing Game of the Year | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori

Family Game of the Year

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Family Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

Disney Illusion Island

Fae Farm

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Midnight Girl

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – VINCITORE

Fighting Game of the Year

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Fighting Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6 – VINCITORE

Racing Game of the Year

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Racing Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

F-ZERO 99

Forza Motorsport – VINCITORE

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

LEGO 2K Drive

Role-Playing – Sports – Startegy/Simulation Game of the Year | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Role-Playing Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

Baldur’s Gate 3 – VINCITORE

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Starfield

Sports Game of the Year

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Sports Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

EA SPORTS FC 24

MLB The Show 23 – VINCITORE

WWE 2K23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

Against the Storm

Cobalt Core

Dune: Spice Wars – VINCITORE

The Last Spell

Wartales

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement / Game of the Year – Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Immersive Reality Technical Achievement e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain – VINCITORE

Vertigo 2

We Are One

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Immersive Reality Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

Asgard’s Wrath 2 – VINCITORE

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

Vertigo 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

COCOON – VINCITORE

DREDGE

El Paso, Elsewhere

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Mobile / Online Game of the Year | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori

Mobile Game of the Year

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Mobile Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

Gubbins

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Terra Nil

WHAT THE CAR? – VINCITORE

Online Game of the Year

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Online Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Diablo IV – VINCITORE

Omega Strikers

Street Fighter 6

THE FINALS

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design – Game Direction | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Game Design e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

Baldur’s Gate 3 – WINNER

COCOON

DAVE THE DIVER

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

Baldur’s Gate 3 – VINCITORE

COCOON

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year

E finalmente ci siamo! Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto. Chi sarà mai? Ovviamente lui!

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3 – VINCITORE

COCOON

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Che bell’anno è stato il 2023?

Termina qui la lista completa dei vincitori ai DICE Awards 2024, e anche quest’anno è passato! Fateci sapere che cosa ne pensate voi di queste premiazioni qua sotto nei commenti e restate sintonizzati con noi di tuttotek.it per tutte le news, le guide e le recensioni a tema videoludico e tech! E se siete interessati a chiavi di gioco a prezzi vantaggiosi, vi consigliamo di dare un’occhiata al catalogo di InstantGaming!