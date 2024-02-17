Condividi
Scopriamo insieme, in questo articolo dedicato, la lista di tutti i vincitori ai DICE Awards 2024, una delle kermesse più famose che va a premiare i migliori videogiochi dell’anno precedente

Ogni anno ci piace ripeterlo, ma non esistono solo i The Game Awards (qui la lista completa dei vincitori dello scorso anno!) in ambito videoludico. Sebbene, infatti, la kermesse portata avanti annualmente da Geoff Keighley sia una delle più apprezzate, o perlomeno delle più seguite, esistono altre premiazioni ugualmente importanti e che ogni anno aspettiamo con interesse. Fra queste spicca sicuramente quella dei DICE Awards, ormai arrivati alla ventisettesima edizione e che, l’altra notte, hanno assegnato ulteriori statuette ai migliori titoli dello scorso anno.

Il record dell’Uomo-Ragno! 

Qui di seguito troverete la lista completa dei vincitori ai DICE Awards 2024. A fare da capofila c’è, udite udite, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (qui la nostra recensione!), che sebbene non abbia vinto il titolo di Game of the Year, si porta comunque a casa ben sei statuette distinte ( Action Game of the Year and Outstanding Achievement awards in Animation, Character, Original Music Composition, Audio Design, e Technical Achievement). E Baldur’s Gate 3 che cosa avrà mai vinto? Scopritelo insieme a noi! 

Outstanding Achievement in Animation – Art Direction –  Character | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori 

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Animation e il relativo vincitore in grassetto: 

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction 

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Character e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • Alan Wake 2 – Saga Anderson
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – Astarion
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – Karlach
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales – VINCITORE
  • Thirsty Suitors – Jala

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition – Audio Design – Story | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori 

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – VINCITORE
  • Planet of Lana
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • COCOON
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – VINCITORE
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Story e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – VINCITORE
  • DAVE THE DIVER
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

Outstanding Technical Achievement – Action Game of the Year – Adventure Game of the Year | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori 

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Technical Achievement e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – VINCITORE
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • THE FINALS
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Action Game of the Year

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Action Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
  • Dead Space
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – VINCITORE
  • Remnant II

Adventure Game of the Year

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Adventure Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • COCOON
  • DAVE THE DIVER
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – VINCITORE

Family – Fighting – Racing Game of the Year | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori 

Family Game of the Year 

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Family Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Fae Farm
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Midnight Girl
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder – VINCITORE

Fighting Game of the Year

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Fighting Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6 – VINCITORE

Racing Game of the Year

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Racing Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • F-ZERO 99
  • Forza Motorsport – VINCITORE
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
  • LEGO 2K Drive

Role-Playing – Sports – Startegy/Simulation Game of the Year | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori 

Role-Playing Game of the Year 

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Role-Playing Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – VINCITORE
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Starfield

Sports Game of the Year

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Sports Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • EA SPORTS FC 24
  • MLB The Show 23 – VINCITORE
  • WWE 2K23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • Against the Storm
  • Cobalt Core
  • Dune: Spice Wars – VINCITORE
  • The Last Spell
  • Wartales

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement / Game of the Year – Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori 

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Immersive Reality Technical Achievement e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain – VINCITORE
  • Vertigo 2
  • We Are One

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Immersive Reality Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • Asgard’s Wrath 2 – VINCITORE
  • Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
  • Vertigo 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • COCOON – VINCITORE
  • DREDGE
  • El Paso, Elsewhere
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

Mobile / Online Game of the Year | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori 

Mobile Game of the Year 

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Mobile Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • Gubbins
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Terra Nil
  • WHAT THE CAR? – VINCITORE

Online Game of the Year

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Online Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  • Diablo IV – VINCITORE
  • Omega Strikers
  • Street Fighter 6
  • THE FINALS

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design – Game Direction | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Game Design e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – WINNER
  • COCOON
  • DAVE THE DIVER
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – VINCITORE
  • COCOON
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year

E finalmente ci siamo! Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto. Chi sarà mai? Ovviamente lui! 

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – VINCITORE
  • COCOON
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Che bell’anno è stato il 2023? 

Termina qui la lista completa dei vincitori ai DICE Awards 2024, e anche quest’anno è passato! Fateci sapere che cosa ne pensate voi di queste premiazioni qua sotto nei commenti e restate sintonizzati con noi di tuttotek.it per tutte le news, le guide e le recensioni a tema videoludico e tech! E se siete interessati a chiavi di gioco a prezzi vantaggiosi, vi consigliamo di dare un’occhiata al catalogo di InstantGaming

