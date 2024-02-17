Scopriamo insieme, in questo articolo dedicato, la lista di tutti i vincitori ai DICE Awards 2024, una delle kermesse più famose che va a premiare i migliori videogiochi dell’anno precedente
Ogni anno ci piace ripeterlo, ma non esistono solo i The Game Awards (qui la lista completa dei vincitori dello scorso anno!) in ambito videoludico. Sebbene, infatti, la kermesse portata avanti annualmente da Geoff Keighley sia una delle più apprezzate, o perlomeno delle più seguite, esistono altre premiazioni ugualmente importanti e che ogni anno aspettiamo con interesse. Fra queste spicca sicuramente quella dei DICE Awards, ormai arrivati alla ventisettesima edizione e che, l’altra notte, hanno assegnato ulteriori statuette ai migliori titoli dello scorso anno.
Il record dell’Uomo-Ragno!
Qui di seguito troverete la lista completa dei vincitori ai DICE Awards 2024. A fare da capofila c’è, udite udite, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (qui la nostra recensione!), che sebbene non abbia vinto il titolo di Game of the Year, si porta comunque a casa ben sei statuette distinte ( Action Game of the Year and Outstanding Achievement awards in Animation, Character, Original Music Composition, Audio Design, e Technical Achievement). E Baldur’s Gate 3 che cosa avrà mai vinto? Scopritelo insieme a noi!
Outstanding Achievement in Animation – Art Direction – Character | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Animation e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – VINCITORE
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- Alan Wake 2 – VINCITORE
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Starfield
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Character e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- Alan Wake 2 – Saga Anderson
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – Astarion
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – Karlach
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales – VINCITORE
- Thirsty Suitors – Jala
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition – Audio Design – Story | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- Alan Wake 2
- Diablo IV
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – VINCITORE
- Planet of Lana
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- Alan Wake 2
- COCOON
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – VINCITORE
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Story e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – VINCITORE
- DAVE THE DIVER
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Outstanding Technical Achievement – Action Game of the Year – Adventure Game of the Year | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Technical Achievement e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – VINCITORE
- Hogwarts Legacy
- THE FINALS
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Action Game of the Year
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Action Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – VINCITORE
- Remnant II
Adventure Game of the Year
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Adventure Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- Alan Wake 2
- COCOON
- DAVE THE DIVER
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – VINCITORE
Family – Fighting – Racing Game of the Year | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori
Family Game of the Year
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Family Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- Disney Illusion Island
- Fae Farm
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Midnight Girl
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – VINCITORE
Fighting Game of the Year
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Fighting Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6 – VINCITORE
Racing Game of the Year
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Racing Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- F-ZERO 99
- Forza Motorsport – VINCITORE
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
- LEGO 2K Drive
Role-Playing – Sports – Startegy/Simulation Game of the Year | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Role-Playing Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – VINCITORE
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Starfield
Sports Game of the Year
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Sports Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- MLB The Show 23 – VINCITORE
- WWE 2K23
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- Against the Storm
- Cobalt Core
- Dune: Spice Wars – VINCITORE
- The Last Spell
- Wartales
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement / Game of the Year – Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Immersive Reality Technical Achievement e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain – VINCITORE
- Vertigo 2
- We Are One
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Immersive Reality Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- Asgard’s Wrath 2 – VINCITORE
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
- Vertigo 2
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- COCOON – VINCITORE
- DREDGE
- El Paso, Elsewhere
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Mobile / Online Game of the Year | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori
Mobile Game of the Year
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Mobile Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- Gubbins
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Terra Nil
- WHAT THE CAR? – VINCITORE
Online Game of the Year
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Online Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Diablo IV – VINCITORE
- Omega Strikers
- Street Fighter 6
- THE FINALS
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design – Game Direction | DICE Awards 2024: la lista di tutti i vincitori
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Game Design e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – WINNER
- COCOON
- DAVE THE DIVER
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction e il relativo vincitore in grassetto:
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – VINCITORE
- COCOON
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Game of the Year
E finalmente ci siamo! Qui di seguito trovate i candidati al premio Game of the Year e il relativo vincitore in grassetto. Chi sarà mai? Ovviamente lui!
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – VINCITORE
- COCOON
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Che bell’anno è stato il 2023?
Termina qui la lista completa dei vincitori ai DICE Awards 2024, e anche quest’anno è passato! Fateci sapere che cosa ne pensate voi di queste premiazioni qua sotto nei commenti e restate sintonizzati con noi di tuttotek.it per tutte le news, le guide e le recensioni a tema videoludico e tech! E se siete interessati a chiavi di gioco a prezzi vantaggiosi, vi consigliamo di dare un’occhiata al catalogo di InstantGaming!
