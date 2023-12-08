The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori dell’evento

In questo articolo potrete trovare tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards 2023, l’importante premiazione organizzata ogni anno da Geoff Keighley

Finalmente sono tornati i The Game Awards, l’annuale celebrazione dedicata a tutta l’industria videoludica. Ormai le persone aspettano questo evento principalmente per vedere nuovi trailer ed assistere a grandi annunci inaspettati, ma non bisogna mai dimenticare che i TGA sono principalmente una premiazione. Durante la notte infatti sono stati svelati i vincitori di ognuna delle 31 categorie dei The Game Awards 2023 e in questo articolo potrete trovarli comodamente tutti.

Non solo il gioco dell’anno!

Quando si parla di vincitori solitamente le persone finiscono per pensare principalmente al premio GOTY 2023, ma nei The Game Awards ci sono molte altre categorie. Nel corso dell’evento infatti vengono premiati anche i titoli che si sono contraddistinti maggiormente in determinati aspetti come l’art direction, il comparto audio o la narrativa. Inoltre ci sono anche categorie come “Innovation in Accessibility” e “Games for impact” che puntano a premiare i titoli che si sono contraddistinti per la loro accessibilità e per le tematiche trattate.

Durante lo show però non saranno premiati solamente i videogiochi. I The Game Awards infatti hanno anche tante categorie dedicate ai migliori content creator, ai migliori eventi eSportivi e ai team eSports che si sono contraddistinti maggiormente nel corso dell’anno.

Game of the Year | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

(Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing) Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

(Larian Studios) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

(Insomniac Games/SIE) Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

(Capcom) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Il Vincitore del Game of the Year è: Baldur’s Gate 3

(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Game Direction | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

(Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing) Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

(Larian Studios) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

(Insomniac Games/SIE) Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

(Capcom) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Il Vincitore di Best Game Direction è: Alan Wake 2

(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Narrative | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

(Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing) Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

(Larian Studios) Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)

(CD Projekt Red) Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE) Il Vincitore di Best Narrative è: Alan Wake 2

(Insomniac Games/SIE)

Best Art Direction | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

(Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing) Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

(Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks) Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

(Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Il Vincitore di Best Art Direction è: Alan Wake 2

(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Score and Music | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Alan Wake 2 (Petri Alanko)

(Petri Alanko) Baldur’s Gate 3 (Borislav Slavov)

(Borislav Slavov) Final Fantasy XVI (Masayoshi Soken)

(Masayoshi Soken) Hi-Fi Rush (Shuichi Kobori)

(Shuichi Kobori) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Sound Team) Il Vincitore di Best Score and Music è: Final Fantasy XVI

(Nintendo Sound Team)

Best Audio Design | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

(Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing) Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)

(Motive Studio/EA) Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

(Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

(Insomniac Games/SIE) Resident Evil 4 (Capcom) Il Vincitore di Best Audio Design è: Hi-Fi Rush

(Capcom)

Best Performance | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)

(Final Fantasy XVI) Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)

(Star Wars Jedi: Survivor) Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)

(Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty) Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2)

(Alan Wake 2) Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3)

(Baldur’s Gate 3) Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2) Il Vincitore di Best Performance è: Neil Newbon

(Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

Innovation in Accessibility | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

(Blizzard Entertainment) Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

(Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios) Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

(Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

(Insomniac Games/SIE) Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

(NetherRealm Studios/WB Games) Street Fighter 6 (Capcom) Il Vincitore di Innovation in Accessibility è: Forza Motorsport

(Capcom)

Games for Impact | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)

(Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus) Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)

(Rundisc/Focus Entertainment) Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)

(KO_OP) Tchia (Waceb/Kepler Interactive)

(Waceb/Kepler Interactive) Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)

(Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix) Venba (Visai Games) Il Vincitore di Games for Impact è: Tchia

(Visai Games)

Best Ongoing | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment)

(Respawn Entertainment) Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

(CD Projekt Red) Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) Genshin Impact (HoYoverse) Il Vincitore di Best Ongoing è: Cyberpunk 2077

(HoYoverse)

Best Community Support | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

(Larian Studios) Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

(CD Projekt Red) Destiny 2 (Bungie)

(Bungie) Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) Il Vincitore di Best Community Support è: Baldur’s Gate 3

(Hello Games)

Best Independent Game | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

(Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive) Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)

(MINTROCKET) Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

(Black Salt Games/Team 17) Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

(Sabotage Studio) Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing) Il Vincitore di Best Independent Game è: Sea of Stars

(Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Best Debut Indie Game | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

(Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive) Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

(Black Salt Games/Team 17) Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)

(Tour de Pizza) Venba (Visai Games)

(Visai Games) Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing) Il Vincitore di Best Debut Indie Game è: Cocoon

(Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Best Mobile Game | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)

(Applibot/Square Enix) Hello Kitti Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)

(Sunblink Entertainment) Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)

(HoYoverse) Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)

(Niantic/Capcom) Terra Nil (Free Lives/Netflix) Il Vincitore di Best Mobile Game è: Honkai: Star Rail

(Free Lives/Netflix)

Best VR/AR | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

(Polyphony Digital/SIE) Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)

(Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE) Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)

(tha LTD/Enhance Games) Resident Evil Village VR (Capcom)

(Capcom) Synapse (nDreams) Il Vincitore di Best VR/AR è: Resident Evil Village VR

(nDreams)

Best Action Game | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

(FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)

(Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver) Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)

(One More Level/505 Games) Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

(Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks) Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing) Il Vincitore di Best Action Game è: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

(Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)

Best Action/Adventure | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

(Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

(Insomniac Games/SIE) Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

(Capcom) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA)

(Respawn Entertainment/EA) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Il Vincitore di Best Action/Adventure è: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best RPG | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

(Larian Studios) Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Lies of P (round 8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

(round 8 Studio/Neowiz Games) Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

(Sabotage Studio) Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks) Il Vincitore di Best RPG è: Baldur’s Gate 3

(Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

Best Fighting | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)

(Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games) Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm/WB Games)

(NetherRealm/WB Games) Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMillEntertainment)

(Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMillEntertainment) Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)

(Statera Studio/PQube) Street Fighter 6 (Capcom) Il Vincitore di Best Fighting è: Street Fighter 6

(Capcom)

Best Family | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Disney Illusions Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)

(Dlala Studios/Disney) Party Animals (Recreate games)

(Recreate games) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)

(Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Il Vincitore di Best Family è: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)

(WayForward/Nintendo) Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)

(Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive) Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)

(Relic Entertainment/Sega) Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

(Intelligent Systems/Nintendo) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Il Vincitore di Best Sim/Strategy è: Pikmin 4

(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Sports/Racing | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

(EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports) F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

(Codemasters/EA Sports) Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

(Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios) Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)

(Milestone) The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft) Il Vincitore di Best Sports/Racing è: Forza Motorsport

(Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)

Best Multiplayer | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

(Larian Studios) Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

(Blizzard Entertainment) Party Animals (Recreate games)

(Recreate games) Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

(Capcom) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Il Vincitore di Multiplayer è: Baldur’s Gate 3

(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Adaptation | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Castlevania: Nocturne (Project 51/Netflix)

(Project 51/Netflix) Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

(PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures) The Last of Us (PlayStation/HBO)

(PlayStation/HBO) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)

(Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures) Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock) Il Vincitore di Best Adaptaation è: The Last of Us

(PlayStation Productions/Peacock)

Most Anticipated Game | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Hades II (Supergian Games)

(Supergian Games) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

(Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega) Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

(Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft) Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Entertainment/Bandai Namco Studios) Il Vincitore di Most Anticipated Game è: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

(Bandai Namco Entertainment/Bandai Namco Studios)

Content Creator of the Year | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Ironmouse

Peoplemakegames

Quackity

Spreen

Sypherpk Il Vincitore di Content Creator of the Year è: Ironmouse



Best eSports Game | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

(Valve) DOTA 2 (Valve)

(Valve) League of Legends (Riot Games)

(Riot Games) PUBG Mobile (Lightspeed/Krafton/Level Infinite)

(Lightspeed/Krafton/Level Infinite) Valorant (Riot Games) Il Vincitore di Best eSports Game è: Valorant

(Riot Games)

Best eSports Athlete | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends)

(League of Legends) Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

(CS:GO) Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)

(Valorant) Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

(Call of Duty) Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends)

(League of Legends) Phillip “Imperialhal” Dosen (Apex Legends) Il Vincitore di Best eSports Athlete è: Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok

(Apex Legends)

Best eSports Team | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

(Valorant) Fnatic (Valorant)

(Valorant) Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

(Dota 2) JD Gaming (League of Legends)

(League of Legends) Team Vitality (Counter-Strike) Il Vincitore di Best eSports Team è: JD Gaming

(Counter-Strike)

Best eSports Coach | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses/Valorant)

(Evil Geniuses/Valorant) Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons/Counter-Strike)

(Team Falcons/Counter-Strike) Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem/Overwatch)

(Florida Mayhem/Overwatch) Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality/Counter-Strike)

(Team Vitality/Counter-Strike) Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young (JD Gaming/League of Legends) Il Vincitore di Best eSports Coach è: Christine “Potter” Chi

(JD Gaming/League of Legends)

Best eSports Event | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.TV Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023 Il Vincitore di Best eSports Event è: 2023 League of Legends World Championship



Ci vediamo l’anno prossimo!

Queste sono tutte le nomination e tutti tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards 2023. Siete d'accordo con le votazioni dei The Game Awards del 2023 oppure avreste preferito vedere dei vincitori diversi?

