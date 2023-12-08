The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori dell’evento

In questo articolo potrete trovare tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards 2023, l’importante premiazione organizzata ogni anno da Geoff Keighley
Finalmente sono tornati i The Game Awards, l’annuale celebrazione dedicata a tutta l’industria videoludica. Ormai le persone aspettano questo evento principalmente per vedere nuovi trailer ed assistere a grandi annunci inaspettati, ma non bisogna mai dimenticare che i TGA sono principalmente una premiazione. Durante la notte infatti sono stati svelati i vincitori di ognuna delle 31 categorie dei The Game Awards 2023 e in questo articolo potrete trovarli comodamente tutti.
Non solo il gioco dell’anno!
Quando si parla di vincitori solitamente le persone finiscono per pensare principalmente al premio GOTY 2023, ma nei The Game Awards ci sono molte altre categorie. Nel corso dell’evento infatti vengono premiati anche i titoli che si sono contraddistinti maggiormente in determinati aspetti come l’art direction, il comparto audio o la narrativa. Inoltre ci sono anche categorie come “Innovation in Accessibility” e “Games for impact” che puntano a premiare i titoli che si sono contraddistinti per la loro accessibilità e per le tematiche trattate.
Durante lo show però non saranno premiati solamente i videogiochi. I The Game Awards infatti hanno anche tante categorie dedicate ai migliori content creator, ai migliori eventi eSportivi e ai team eSports che si sono contraddistinti maggiormente nel corso dell’anno.
Game of the Year | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Il Vincitore del Game of the Year è: Baldur’s Gate 3
Best Game Direction | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Il Vincitore di Best Game Direction è: Alan Wake 2
Best Narrative | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Il Vincitore di Best Narrative è: Alan Wake 2
Best Art Direction | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
- Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Il Vincitore di Best Art Direction è: Alan Wake 2
Best Score and Music | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Alan Wake 2 (Petri Alanko)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Borislav Slavov)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Masayoshi Soken)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Shuichi Kobori)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Sound Team)
Il Vincitore di Best Score and Music è: Final Fantasy XVI
Best Audio Design | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
Il Vincitore di Best Audio Design è: Hi-Fi Rush
Best Performance | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)
- Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
- Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
- Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2)
- Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3)
- Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)
Il Vincitore di Best Performance è: Neil Newbon
Innovation in Accessibility | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Il Vincitore di Innovation in Accessibility è: Forza Motorsport
Games for Impact | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)
- Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)
- Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)
- Tchia (Waceb/Kepler Interactive)
- Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)
- Venba (Visai Games)
Il Vincitore di Games for Impact è: Tchia
Best Ongoing | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
Il Vincitore di Best Ongoing è: Cyberpunk 2077
Best Community Support | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Il Vincitore di Best Community Support è: Baldur’s Gate 3
Best Independent Game | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
- Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)
- Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)
Il Vincitore di Best Independent Game è: Sea of Stars
Best Debut Indie Game | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)
- Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)
- Venba (Visai Games)
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)
Il Vincitore di Best Debut Indie Game è: Cocoon
Best Mobile Game | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)
- Hello Kitti Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)
- Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)
- Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)
- Terra Nil (Free Lives/Netflix)
Il Vincitore di Best Mobile Game è: Honkai: Star Rail
Best VR/AR | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)
- Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)
- Resident Evil Village VR (Capcom)
- Synapse (nDreams)
Il Vincitore di Best VR/AR è: Resident Evil Village VR
Best Action Game | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)
- Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
- Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)
Il Vincitore di Best Action Game è: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Best Action/Adventure | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Il Vincitore di Best Action/Adventure è: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best RPG | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Lies of P (round 8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
- Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)
Il Vincitore di Best RPG è: Baldur’s Gate 3
Best Fighting | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm/WB Games)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMillEntertainment)
- Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Il Vincitore di Best Fighting è: Street Fighter 6
Best Family | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Disney Illusions Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)
- Party Animals (Recreate games)
- Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Il Vincitore di Best Family è: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Sim/Strategy | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)
- Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)
- Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)
- Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
- Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Il Vincitore di Best Sim/Strategy è: Pikmin 4
Best Sports/Racing | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
- F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)
- The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)
Il Vincitore di Best Sports/Racing è: Forza Motorsport
Best Multiplayer | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Party Animals (Recreate games)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Il Vincitore di Multiplayer è: Baldur’s Gate 3
Best Adaptation | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Castlevania: Nocturne (Project 51/Netflix)
- Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)
- The Last of Us (PlayStation/HBO)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)
- Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)
Il Vincitore di Best Adaptaation è: The Last of Us
Most Anticipated Game | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Hades II (Supergian Games)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
- Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Entertainment/Bandai Namco Studios)
Il Vincitore di Most Anticipated Game è: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Content Creator of the Year | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Ironmouse
- Peoplemakegames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- Sypherpk
Il Vincitore di Content Creator of the Year è: Ironmouse
Best eSports Game | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- PUBG Mobile (Lightspeed/Krafton/Level Infinite)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Il Vincitore di Best eSports Game è: Valorant
Best eSports Athlete | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends)
- Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
- Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)
- Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
- Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends)
- Phillip “Imperialhal” Dosen (Apex Legends)
Il Vincitore di Best eSports Athlete è: Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok
Best eSports Team | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
- Fnatic (Valorant)
- Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
- JD Gaming (League of Legends)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
Il Vincitore di Best eSports Team è: JD Gaming
Best eSports Coach | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses/Valorant)
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons/Counter-Strike)
- Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem/Overwatch)
- Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality/Counter-Strike)
- Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young (JD Gaming/League of Legends)
Il Vincitore di Best eSports Coach è: Christine “Potter” Chi
Best eSports Event | The Game Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023
Il Vincitore di Best eSports Event è: 2023 League of Legends World Championship
Ci vediamo l’anno prossimo!
Queste sono tutte le nomination e tutti tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards 2023. Siete d’accordo con le votazioni dei The Game Awards del 2023 oppure avreste preferito vedere dei vincitori diversi? Fatecelo sapere lasciando un commento qui sotto!
Se siete interessati a restare aggiornati riguardo tutte le novità sul mondo dei videogiochi e tanto altro ancora, allora continuate a seguirci qui su tuttotek.it. Inoltre, in caso vogliate acquistare qualche gioco ad un prezzo vantaggioso, vi suggeriamo di dare un’occhiata alle tante offerte presenti su Instant Gaming.
Lascia un commento