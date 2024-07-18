Scopriamo insieme, in questo articolo dedicato, la lista trofei completa di Zenless Zone Zero, il nuovo gacha free-to-play di Hoyoverse, i creatori di Genshin Impact e Honkai Star Rail: un nuovo viaggio ha inizio

Chi ha raggiunto ormai una “certa età”, sa benissimo quanto siano difficili da gestire i videogiochi molto time spending, che richiedono cioè un grande quantitativo di ore per essere portati a termine o che, come i free-to-play, si aggiornano e ingrandiscono ad ogni giorno che passa. HoYoVerse è ormai diventata maestra nel crearne di accattivanti e interessanti e, dopo l’ottimo e amatissimo Genshin Impact e l’altrettanto incredibile Honkai Star Rail è tornata in grande spolvero con un titolo più raccolto, ma comunque incredibilmente richiestivo. Parliamo di Zenless Zone Zero, action-rpg free-to-play con elementi gacha di cui vi abbiamo parlato in una non-recensione dedicata, che trovate cliccando qui. Disponibile su PC, PS5 e dispositivi mobile, ZZZ sta catturando gran parte del nostro tempo libero: quindi perché non platinarlo?

Prima di iniziare

La lista trofei completa di Zenless Zone Zero consta di 44 statuette totali, di cui 32 di bronzo, 7 d’argento, 4 d’oro e l’immancabile trofeo di platino. Come spesso accade, nel caso di queste guide, vi ricordiamo che nonostante le descrizioni dei trofei siano esclusivamente quelle ufficiali date dagli sviluppatori, queste potrebbero comunque contenere spoiler riguardanti la trama. Per questo motivo, sconsigliamo di continuare la lettura a tutti coloro che non vogliono ricevere alcun tipo di anticipazione su Zenless Zone Zero. Inoltre, i trofei non sono stati adattati in lingua italiana, quindi troverete titoli e descrizione in inglese. Iniziamo!

La prima parte dei trofei di bronzo | Zenless Zone Zero: la lista trofei completa!

Iniziamo la guida con la prima metà delle statuette di bronzo

Land of Risk and Reward : Enter a Hollow for the first time.

: Enter a Hollow for the first time. Hello, Master : Sign an agreement with the Type III General-Purpose AI Equipped With Total Sequential Integration.

: Sign an agreement with the Type III General-Purpose AI Equipped With Total Sequential Integration. Fortune Favors the Skilled : Board Vision’s explosive train.

: Board Vision’s explosive train. A Real Beast : Meet the president of Belobog Heavy Industries for the first time.

: Meet the president of Belobog Heavy Industries for the first time. Concrete Romeo and Metal Juliet : Witness the touching love story between the boring machine and Mr. White.

: Witness the touching love story between the boring machine and Mr. White. An Absolute Real Bro : Have a competition between bros with the heavy-duty grappler.

: Have a competition between bros with the heavy-duty grappler. Enlightened Sinner : Catch the fleeing pile driver.

: Catch the fleeing pile driver. The Great Crisis on Sixth Street? : Learn about the incident on Sixth Street.

: Learn about the incident on Sixth Street. There Is Only One Truth : Catch the culprit who used the EMP to trigger a series of incidents.

: Catch the culprit who used the EMP to trigger a series of incidents. Return to Rightful Owner : Help the two Public Security officers retrieve the evidence.

: Help the two Public Security officers retrieve the evidence. A Professional Team at Your Service : Establish a cooperation with Victoria Housekeeping Co.

: Establish a cooperation with Victoria Housekeeping Co. Generate Power With Power : Restore power to the Ballet Twins.

: Restore power to the Ballet Twins. Melody of Fate : Find out the actual name of the monster — Sacrifice — from what remains of the recording.

: Find out the actual name of the monster — Sacrifice — from what remains of the recording. Hollow Detective : Collect 50 Observation Data.

: Collect 50 Observation Data. Bangboo Hand-in-Hand : Save Little Beetroot in the “Bangboo Limbo” commission.

: Save Little Beetroot in the “Bangboo Limbo” commission. 221B Sixth Street: Collect 100 Observation Data.

La seconda parte dei trofei di bronzo | Zenless Zone Zero: la lista trofei completa!

Terminiamo le statuette di bronzo con la seconda metà:

Family : Complete Phaethon’s Story.

: Complete Phaethon’s Story. Playing Myself : Complete the Soldier 11 Agent Story.

: Complete the Soldier 11 Agent Story. An Adept Student Requires a Brilliant Teacher : Complete the Nekomata Agent Story.

: Complete the Nekomata Agent Story. Iron Witch : Complete the Grace Agent Story.

: Complete the Grace Agent Story. Then, I Wish Us… : Complete the Koleda Agent Story.

: Complete the Koleda Agent Story. Sweetcakes That Never Expire : Complete the Rina Agent Story.

: Complete the Rina Agent Story. And You, My Friend, Are the Companion of Justice : Complete the Lycaon Agent Story.

: Complete the Lycaon Agent Story. Rookie on the Road : Reach Lv. 20 with an Agent for the first time.

: Reach Lv. 20 with an Agent for the first time. New Game+ : Reach Lv. 40 with an Agent for the first time.

: Reach Lv. 40 with an Agent for the first time. Toy Builder Extraordinaire : Reach Lv. 20 with a W-Engine for the first time.

: Reach Lv. 20 with a W-Engine for the first time. Avid Collector : Reach Lv. 40 with a W-Engine for the first time.

: Reach Lv. 40 with a W-Engine for the first time. Outsourced Investigator : Complete “Old Capital Metro: Edge” in Hollow Zero for the first time.

: Complete “Old Capital Metro: Edge” in Hollow Zero for the first time. Let’s Get Down to “Business” : See New Eridu for the first time.

: See New Eridu for the first time. Shoppa the Explorer : Unlock 5 stores in New Eridu.

: Unlock 5 stores in New Eridu. A Great Manager : Reach Lv. 6 with the Random Play video store.

: Reach Lv. 6 with the Random Play video store. My House Is Pretty Big After All: Unlock the second floor of Random Play.

I trofei d’argento | Zenless Zone Zero: la lista trofei completa!

Proseguiamo con i trofei d’argento

Final Director’s Cut : Reach the hidden ending of “The Prophecy” commission.

: Reach the hidden ending of “The Prophecy” commission. Detective New Eridu : Collect 200 Observation Data.

: Collect 200 Observation Data. Armed to the Teeth! : Reach Lv. 60 with an Agent for the first time.

: Reach Lv. 60 with an Agent for the first time. I Swear I Just Really Like 3D Puzzles : Reach Lv. 60 with a W-Engine for the first time.

: Reach Lv. 60 with a W-Engine for the first time. One Who Gazes Into the Abyss : Complete any stage in Hollow Zero on Core difficulty for the first time.

: Complete any stage in Hollow Zero on Core difficulty for the first time. A Legend Reborn : Complete all Proxy Primers.

: Complete all Proxy Primers. Purrfect Partner!: Reach maximum Trust with Inky.

I trofei d’oro e il trofeo di platino | Zenless Zone Zero: la lista trofei completa!

Ci avviciniamo alla fine con le quattro statuette d’oro:

Happy and Full! (Except for My Wallet) : After dealing with Vision’s explosive crisis, enjoy a buffet with the friends who fought alongside you.

: After dealing with Vision’s explosive crisis, enjoy a buffet with the friends who fought alongside you. Call Out That Name : Awaken the prototype’s power and defeat the mysterious monster inside the monument.

: Awaken the prototype’s power and defeat the mysterious monster inside the monument. Extreme Operation : Eliminate all obstacles and save the airship.

: Eliminate all obstacles and save the airship. Encounters of the Third Kind: Complete “Withering Garden: Core” in Hollow Zero for the first time.

Infine, scopriamo il titolo del trofeo di platino di Zenless Zone Zero:

Welcome to New Eridu!: Though you live close to disaster, with each day bringing new surprises, life still goes on, and the story doesn’t end here. Once again… Welcome to New Eridu!

Buon divertimento!

