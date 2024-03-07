BAFTA Game Awards 2024: svelata la lista delle nomination!

Scopriamo insieme, in questo articolo dedicato, la lista di tutte le nomination ai BAFTA Game Awards 2024, uno dei più prestigiosi premi dell’industria dell’intrattenimento che non va ad elogiare solo i film, ma anche i videogiochi
I premi BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) sono classificati fra i più prestigiosi nell’ambito dell’intrattenimento, che sia quello del cinema o quello videoludico. E se recentemente sono stati svelati i vincitori fra i migliori film dello scorso anno, con Oppenheimer (qui la nostra recensione!) sempre in testa a qualsiasi cosa (qui la lista completa!), recentemente sono arrivati anche quelli relativi ai videogiochi. La premiazione della ventesima edizione dei BAFTA Game Awards si terrà presso la Queen Elizabeth Hall, a Londra, il prossimo giovedì 11 aprile 2024. La potrete seguire in diretta sui canali ufficiali YouTube, Twitch e X di BAFTA.
Baldur’s Gate 3 domina anche qua
Come era ovvio che, nella divisione dedicata al cinema, fosse Oppenheimer a fare da capolista per le nomination ai BAFTA, in quella dei videogiochi predomina Baldur’s Gate 3 con 10 nomination. Lo segue a ruota libera Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 con 9 nomination e Alan Wake 2 con 8 nomination. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom e Star Wars Jedi: Survivor seguono con 6 nomination, mentre 5 nomination sono quelle ottenute da Dave the Diver e Hi-Fi Rush. Entriamo dunque nel vivo e vediamo la lista completa di tutte le nomination ai BAFTA Game Awards 2024!
Best Game | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination
Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Best Game:
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Animation – Artistic Achievement | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination
Animation
Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Animation:
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Artistic Achievement
Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Artistic Achievement:
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi RUSH
Audio Achievement – British Game | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination
Audio Achievement
Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Artistic Achievement:
- Alan Wake 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
British Game
Qui di seguito i candidati al premio British Game:
- Cassette Beasts
- Dead Island 2
- Disney Illusion Island
- Football Manager 2024
- Viewfinder
- Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin
Debut Game – Evolving Game | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination
Debut Game
Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Debut Game:
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Stray Gods
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Evolving Game
Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Evolving Game:
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 5
- Genshin Impact
- No Man’s Sky
Family – Game Beyond Entertainment | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination
Family
Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Family:
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Disney Illusion Island
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Game Beyond Entertainment
Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Game Beyond Entertainment:
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Game Design – Multiplayer | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination
Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Game Design:
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Viewfinder
Multiplayer
Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Multiplayer:
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Diablo 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Party Animals
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Music – Narrative | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination
Music
Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Music:
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Narrative
Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Narrative:
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Dredge
- Final Fantasy XVI
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
New Intellectual Property – Performer in a Leading Role – Performer in a Supporting Role | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination
New Intellectual Property
Qui di seguito i candidati al premio New Intellectual Property:
- Chants of Sennaar
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Jusant
- Viewfinder
Performer in a Leading Role
Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Performer in a Leading Role:
- Amelia Tyler – Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cameron Monaghan – Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Neil Newbon – Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Samantha Beart – Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Performer in a Supporting Role
Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Performer in a Supporting Role:
- Andrew Winscott – Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Debra Wilson – Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Ralph Ineson – Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI
- Sam Lake – Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2
- Tony Todd – Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Tracy Wiles – Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3
Technical Achievement – EE Player’s Choice | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination
Technical Achievement
Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Technical Achievement:
- Alan Wake 2
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
EE Player’s Choice
Qui di seguito i candidati al premio EE Player’s Choice:
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Fortnite
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Lethal Company
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Attendiamo!
Questa era dunque la lista completa di tutte le nomination ai BAFTA Game Awards 2024! Fateci sapere che cosa ne pensate voi qua sotto nei commenti, e soprattutto chi sono i vostri vincitori! Restate sintonizzati con noi di tuttotek.it per tutte le news, le guide e le recensioni a tema videoludico e tech! E se siete interessati a chiavi di gioco a prezzi vantaggiosi, vi consigliamo di dare un’occhiata al catalogo di InstantGaming!
