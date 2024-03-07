Condividi
BAFTA Game Awards 2024: svelata la lista delle nomination!

Scopriamo insieme, in questo articolo dedicato, la lista di tutte le nomination ai BAFTA Game Awards 2024, uno dei più prestigiosi premi dell’industria dell’intrattenimento che non va ad elogiare solo i film, ma anche i videogiochi 

I premi BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) sono classificati fra i più prestigiosi nell’ambito dell’intrattenimento, che sia quello del cinema o quello videoludico. E se recentemente sono stati svelati i vincitori fra i migliori film dello scorso anno, con Oppenheimer (qui la nostra recensione!) sempre in testa a qualsiasi cosa (qui la lista completa!), recentemente sono arrivati anche quelli relativi ai videogiochi. La premiazione della ventesima edizione dei BAFTA Game Awards si terrà presso la Queen Elizabeth Hall, a Londra, il prossimo giovedì 11 aprile 2024. La potrete seguire in diretta sui canali ufficiali YouTube, Twitch e X di BAFTA. 

Baldur’s Gate 3 domina anche qua

Come era ovvio che, nella divisione dedicata al cinema, fosse Oppenheimer a fare da capolista per le nomination ai BAFTA, in quella dei videogiochi predomina Baldur’s Gate 3 con 10 nomination. Lo segue a ruota libera Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 con 9 nomination e Alan Wake 2 con 8 nomination. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom e Star Wars Jedi: Survivor seguono con 6 nomination, mentre 5 nomination sono quelle ottenute da Dave the Diver e Hi-Fi Rush. Entriamo dunque nel vivo e vediamo la lista completa di tutte le nomination ai BAFTA Game Awards 2024! 

Best Game | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination 

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Best Game: 

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Dave the Diver
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Animation – Artistic Achievement | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination 

Animation 

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Animation

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Artistic Achievement 

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Artistic Achievement: 

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cocoon
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Hi-Fi RUSH

Audio Achievement – British Game | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination 

Audio Achievement 

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Artistic Achievement: 

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

British Game 

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio British Game: 

  • Cassette Beasts
  • Dead Island 2
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Football Manager 2024
  • Viewfinder
  • Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin

Debut Game – Evolving Game | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination

Debut Game 

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Debut Game: 

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Stray Gods
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Evolving Game

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Evolving Game

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Genshin Impact
  • No Man’s Sky

Family – Game Beyond Entertainment | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination

Family 

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Family: 

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Game Beyond Entertainment 

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Game Beyond Entertainment: 

  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

Game Design – Multiplayer | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Game Design: 

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Viewfinder

Multiplayer 

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Multiplayer: 

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  • Diablo 4
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Party Animals
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Music – Narrative | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination

Music 

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Music: 

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Narrative 

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Narrative

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Dredge
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

New Intellectual Property – Performer in a Leading Role – Performer in a Supporting Role | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination

New Intellectual Property 

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio New Intellectual Property: 

  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Jusant
  • Viewfinder

Performer in a Leading Role 

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Performer in a Leading Role: 

  • Amelia Tyler – Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cameron Monaghan – Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Neil Newbon – Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Samantha Beart – Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Performer in a Supporting Role 

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Performer in a Supporting Role: 

  • Andrew Winscott – Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Debra Wilson – Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Ralph Ineson – Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI
  • Sam Lake – Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2
  • Tony Todd – Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Tracy Wiles – Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3

Technical Achievement – EE Player’s Choice | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination

Technical Achievement 

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Technical Achievement:  

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Starfield

EE Player’s Choice 

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio EE Player’s Choice: 

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Fortnite
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Lethal Company
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Attendiamo! 

Questa era dunque la lista completa di tutte le nomination ai BAFTA Game Awards 2024! Fateci sapere che cosa ne pensate voi qua sotto nei commenti, e soprattutto chi sono i vostri vincitori! Restate sintonizzati con noi di tuttotek.it per tutte le news, le guide e le recensioni a tema videoludico e tech! E se siete interessati a chiavi di gioco a prezzi vantaggiosi, vi consigliamo di dare un’occhiata al catalogo di InstantGaming!

