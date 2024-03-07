BAFTA Game Awards 2024: svelata la lista delle nomination!

Scopriamo insieme, in questo articolo dedicato, la lista di tutte le nomination ai BAFTA Game Awards 2024, uno dei più prestigiosi premi dell’industria dell’intrattenimento che non va ad elogiare solo i film, ma anche i videogiochi

I premi BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) sono classificati fra i più prestigiosi nell’ambito dell’intrattenimento, che sia quello del cinema o quello videoludico. E se recentemente sono stati svelati i vincitori fra i migliori film dello scorso anno, con Oppenheimer (qui la nostra recensione!) sempre in testa a qualsiasi cosa (qui la lista completa!), recentemente sono arrivati anche quelli relativi ai videogiochi. La premiazione della ventesima edizione dei BAFTA Game Awards si terrà presso la Queen Elizabeth Hall, a Londra, il prossimo giovedì 11 aprile 2024. La potrete seguire in diretta sui canali ufficiali YouTube, Twitch e X di BAFTA.

Baldur’s Gate 3 domina anche qua

Come era ovvio che, nella divisione dedicata al cinema, fosse Oppenheimer a fare da capolista per le nomination ai BAFTA, in quella dei videogiochi predomina Baldur’s Gate 3 con 10 nomination. Lo segue a ruota libera Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 con 9 nomination e Alan Wake 2 con 8 nomination. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom e Star Wars Jedi: Survivor seguono con 6 nomination, mentre 5 nomination sono quelle ottenute da Dave the Diver e Hi-Fi Rush. Entriamo dunque nel vivo e vediamo la lista completa di tutte le nomination ai BAFTA Game Awards 2024!

Best Game | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Best Game:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Dave the Diver

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Animation – Artistic Achievement | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination

Animation

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Animation:

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi RUSH

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Artistic Achievement

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Artistic Achievement:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cocoon

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 16

Hi-Fi RUSH

Audio Achievement – British Game | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination

Audio Achievement

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Artistic Achievement:

Alan Wake 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Hi-Fi RUSH

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

British Game

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio British Game:

Cassette Beasts

Dead Island 2

Disney Illusion Island

Football Manager 2024

Viewfinder

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin

Debut Game – Evolving Game | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination

Debut Game

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Debut Game:

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Stray Gods

Venba

Viewfinder

Evolving Game

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Evolving Game:

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 5

Genshin Impact

No Man’s Sky

Family – Game Beyond Entertainment | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination

Family

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Family:

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Disney Illusion Island

Hi-Fi RUSH

Hogwarts Legacy

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Game Beyond Entertainment

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Game Beyond Entertainment:

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Game Design – Multiplayer | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Game Design:

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Viewfinder

Multiplayer

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Multiplayer:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Diablo 4

Forza Horizon 5

Party Animals

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Music – Narrative | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination

Music

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Music:

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Baldur’s Gate 3

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Narrative

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Narrative:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Dredge

Final Fantasy XVI

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

New Intellectual Property – Performer in a Leading Role – Performer in a Supporting Role | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination

New Intellectual Property

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio New Intellectual Property:

Chants of Sennaar

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Hi-Fi RUSH

Jusant

Viewfinder

Performer in a Leading Role

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Performer in a Leading Role:

Amelia Tyler – Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3

Cameron Monaghan – Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Neil Newbon – Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Samantha Beart – Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Performer in a Supporting Role

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Performer in a Supporting Role:

Andrew Winscott – Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3

Debra Wilson – Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ralph Ineson – Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI

Sam Lake – Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2

Tony Todd – Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Tracy Wiles – Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3

Technical Achievement – EE Player’s Choice | BAFTA Game Awards 2024 nomination

Technical Achievement

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio Technical Achievement:

Alan Wake 2

Final Fantasy XVI

Horizon Call of the Mountain

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Starfield

EE Player’s Choice

Qui di seguito i candidati al premio EE Player’s Choice:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Fortnite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Lethal Company

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Attendiamo!

Questa era dunque la lista completa di tutte le nomination ai BAFTA Game Awards 2024! Fateci sapere che cosa ne pensate voi qua sotto nei commenti, e soprattutto chi sono i vostri vincitori! Restate sintonizzati con noi di tuttotek.it per tutte le news, le guide e le recensioni a tema videoludico e tech! E se siete interessati a chiavi di gioco a prezzi vantaggiosi, vi consigliamo di dare un’occhiata al catalogo di InstantGaming!