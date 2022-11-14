The Game Awards 2022: tutte le nomination!

Siamo entrati già in clima The Game Awards 2022: in questo articolo vi presentiamo tutte le nomination per l’evento di quest’anno
Ci siamo: Geoff Keighley ha annunciato tutte le nomination ai The Game Awards 2022, con God of War: Ragnarok ed Elden Ring in testa con dieci e sette nomination rispettivamente. Com’era prevedibile e lecito aspettarsi, il titolo di Sony Santa Monica ha ricevuto un set decisamente invidiabile di candidature: Gioco dell’anno, Miglior direzione, Miglior narrativa, Miglior direzione artistica, Miglior colonna sonora e musica, Miglior design audio, due nomination come Miglior performance, Miglior action adventure e Innovazione nell’accessibilità.
The Game Awards 2022: ecco le categorie e le nomination!
Elden Ring di FromSoftware ha ricevuto una serie di nomination simili a quelle già citate sopra, tra cui Gioco dell’anno, Miglior direzione, Miglior narrazione, Miglior direzione artistica, Miglior colonna sonora e musica, Miglior design audio e Miglior gioco di ruolo. Qui di seguito vi proponiamo l’elenco completo delle categorie e i candidati alla vittoria per ognuna di esse.
Gioco dell’anno
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Migliore direzione
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Migliore narrativa
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Migliore direzione artistica
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Miglior colonna sonora / musica
- Olivier Deriviere – A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Tsukasa Saitoh – Elden Ring
- Bear McCreary – God of War: Ragnarok
- Two Feathers – Metal Hellsinger
- Yasunori Mitsuda
Miglior audio design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Migliore Performance
- Ashly Birch – Horizon: Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge – God of War: Ragnarok
- Manon Gage – Immortality
- Sunny Suljic – God of War: Ragnarok
Miglior impatto
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Migliore gioco live
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14 Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Miglior indie
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- TUNIC
Miglior indie di debutto
- Neon White
- NORCO
- Stray
- TUNIC
- Vampire Survivors
Miglior gioco mobile
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
Miglior supporto alla community
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14 Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Miglior gioco VR/AR
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- BONELAB
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
Innovazione nell’accessibilità
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Returnal
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part 1
- The Quarry
Miglior gioco d’azione
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Miglior gioco d’azione e avventura
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- TUNIC
Miglior RPG
- Elden Ring
- Live a Live
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Miglior picchiaduro
- DNF Duel
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters 15
- MultiVersus
- Sifu
Miglior gioco per tutta la famiglia
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Miglior gioco sportivo e racing
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Miglior gioco di simulazione / strategico
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: WARHAMMER 3
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Miglior gioco multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Content Creator dell’anno
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Miglior atleta E-sports
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
- Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
Miglior E-sports Coach
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
- Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
- Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
- Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)
Miglior evento E-sports
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- VALORANT Champions 2022
Miglior gioco E-sports
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- VALORANT
Miglior team E-sports
- DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
- FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
- LOUD (Valorant)
Gioco più atteso
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Miglior adattamento
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Potete votare per i candidati e le nomination che ritenete più meritevoli sul sito web dei The Game Awards 2022, mentre la cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà l’8 dicembre. L’anno scorso l’evento ha visto It Takes Two aggiudicarsi il titolo di Gioco dell’anno, mentre Deathloop ha vinto il premio per la Miglior direzione, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy ha trionfato per la Miglior narrativa e Final Fantasy 14 Online si è aggiudicato il premio per il Miglior gioco live.
Non dimenticate, inoltre, che i Game Awards sono anche una grande fucina di annunci videoludici, nuovi trailer e altro ancora, con la cerimonia del 2021 che ha visto i reveal di Star Wars: Eclipse, Alan Wake 2, Wonder Women e altro ancora.
Vi terremo aggiornati su tutti i futuri sviluppi in merito. Nel frattempo, restate sempre sintonizzati su tuttoteK per tutte le notizie e le curiosità dal mondo del gaming e non solo. Da ultimo, per i codici di download dei videogiochi a prezzi scontati, vi invitiamo a dare un’occhiata allo store di Instant-Gaming.com.
Lascia un commento