The Game Awards 2022: tutte le nomination!

Siamo entrati già in clima The Game Awards 2022: in questo articolo vi presentiamo tutte le nomination per l’evento di quest’anno

Ci siamo: Geoff Keighley ha annunciato tutte le nomination ai The Game Awards 2022, con God of War: Ragnarok ed Elden Ring in testa con dieci e sette nomination rispettivamente. Com’era prevedibile e lecito aspettarsi, il titolo di Sony Santa Monica ha ricevuto un set decisamente invidiabile di candidature: Gioco dell’anno, Miglior direzione, Miglior narrativa, Miglior direzione artistica, Miglior colonna sonora e musica, Miglior design audio, due nomination come Miglior performance, Miglior action adventure e Innovazione nell’accessibilità.

The Game Awards 2022: ecco le categorie e le nomination!

Elden Ring di FromSoftware ha ricevuto una serie di nomination simili a quelle già citate sopra, tra cui Gioco dell’anno, Miglior direzione, Miglior narrazione, Miglior direzione artistica, Miglior colonna sonora e musica, Miglior design audio e Miglior gioco di ruolo. Qui di seguito vi proponiamo l’elenco completo delle categorie e i candidati alla vittoria per ognuna di esse.

Gioco dell’anno

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Migliore direzione

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Migliore narrativa

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Migliore direzione artistica

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon: Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Miglior colonna sonora / musica

Olivier Deriviere – A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh – Elden Ring

Bear McCreary – God of War: Ragnarok

Two Feathers – Metal Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda

Miglior audio design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Migliore Performance

Ashly Birch – Horizon: Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge – God of War: Ragnarok

Manon Gage – Immortality

Sunny Suljic – God of War: Ragnarok

Miglior impatto

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Migliore gioco live

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14 Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Miglior indie

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

TUNIC

Miglior indie di debutto

Neon White

NORCO

Stray

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Miglior gioco mobile

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Miglior supporto alla community

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14 Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Miglior gioco VR/AR

After the Fall

Among Us VR

BONELAB

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Innovazione nell’accessibilità

As Dusk Falls

God of War: Ragnarok

Returnal

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part 1

The Quarry

Miglior gioco d’azione

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Miglior gioco d’azione e avventura

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

TUNIC

Miglior RPG

Elden Ring

Live a Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Miglior picchiaduro

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters 15

MultiVersus

Sifu

Miglior gioco per tutta la famiglia

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Miglior gioco sportivo e racing

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Miglior gioco di simulazione / strategico

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: WARHAMMER 3

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Miglior gioco multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Multiversus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Content Creator dell’anno

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Miglior atleta E-sports

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Miglior E-sports Coach

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

Miglior evento E-sports

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

VALORANT Champions 2022

Miglior gioco E-sports

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

VALORANT

Miglior team E-sports

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant)

Gioco più atteso

Final Fantasy 16

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Miglior adattamento

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Potete votare per i candidati e le nomination che ritenete più meritevoli sul sito web dei The Game Awards 2022, mentre la cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà l’8 dicembre. L’anno scorso l’evento ha visto It Takes Two aggiudicarsi il titolo di Gioco dell’anno, mentre Deathloop ha vinto il premio per la Miglior direzione, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy ha trionfato per la Miglior narrativa e Final Fantasy 14 Online si è aggiudicato il premio per il Miglior gioco live.

Non dimenticate, inoltre, che i Game Awards sono anche una grande fucina di annunci videoludici, nuovi trailer e altro ancora, con la cerimonia del 2021 che ha visto i reveal di Star Wars: Eclipse, Alan Wake 2, Wonder Women e altro ancora.

Vi terremo aggiornati su tutti i futuri sviluppi in merito. Nel frattempo, restate sempre sintonizzati su tuttoteK per tutte le notizie e le curiosità dal mondo del gaming e non solo. Da ultimo, per i codici di download dei videogiochi a prezzi scontati, vi invitiamo a dare un’occhiata allo store di Instant-Gaming.com.