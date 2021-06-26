In questa breve guida andiamo a scoprire la lista trofei completa di Legend of Mana HD Remaster, la rimasterizzazione del classico di Square Enix mai arrivato in occidente

Square Enix sta recentemente lavorando alacremente per portare in occidente, con versioni più o meno ritoccate, la serie del Mana. Dopo Secret of Mana e Trials of Mana, di cui trovate la nostra recensione proprio qui, questa volta è toccato a Legend of Mana. Arrivato ormai da qualche giorno su PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch e PC nella sua versione HD Remaster, Legend of Mana è un JRPG di stampo prettamente classico in stile Square Enix, ma con qualche guizzo creativo che lo rende molto differente da altri titoli suoi contemporanei. Ve ne parleremo meglio in sede di recensione, quando questa sarà pronta, nel mentre, oggi, ci rivolgiamo principalmente ai collezionisti di trofei.

Prima di iniziare!

Nella guida di oggi andremo a vedere insieme la breva lista trofei completa di Legend of Mana HD Remaster. La lista consta di sole 30 statuette totali, di cui 13 di bronzo, 10 d’argento, 6 d’oro e l’immancabile trofeo di platino. Come potete ben notare, i trofei non sono stati adattati in italiano, così come il gioco nella sua interezza. Inoltre, come al solito in questo tipo di guide, sconsigliamo la lettura a tutti coloro che non vogliano ricevere alcun tipo di anticipazione a riguardo di Legend of Mana. Questo perché, sebbene le descrizioni dei trofei siano quelle ufficiali (e in questo caso siano pure in lingua inglese), potrebbero comunque contenere spoiler indesiderati. Detto questo, iniziamo!

I trofei di bronzo – Legend of Mana HD Remaster: ecco la lista trofei!

Qui di seguito trovate i 13 trofei di bronzo di Legend of Mana:

A World is Born : Placed the “Mailbox” artifact on the world map;

: Placed the “Mailbox” artifact on the world map; Merchant Without Scruples : Witnessed the conclusion of events involving Niccolo;

: Witnessed the conclusion of events involving Niccolo; Dear Diary : Read the first entry in Li’l Cactus’s diary;

: Read the first entry in Li’l Cactus’s diary; Braving the Elements : Caught an Elemental Spirit for the first time;

: Caught an Elemental Spirit for the first time; Universal Language : Made an instrument for the first time;

: Made an instrument for the first time; One Million Strikes! : Made a weapon for the first time;

: Made a weapon for the first time; Armor Amore : Made a piece of armor for the first time;

: Made a piece of armor for the first time; A Fruit of One’s Labor : Raised an item of produce in an orchard for the first time;

: Raised an item of produce in an orchard for the first time; It’s a Shellout! : Hatched a pet from a monster egg for the first time;

: Hatched a pet from a monster egg for the first time; Count to Ten : Reached level 10;

: Reached level 10; Purty Thirty : Reached level 30;

: Reached level 30; Mechanical Amigo : Created a golem for the first time;

: Created a golem for the first time; Moneybags: Held over 10,000 lucre at one time.

I trofei d’argento – Legend of Mana HD Remaster: ecco la lista trofei!

Proseguiamo con i trofei d’argento:

Death and Rebirth : Witnessed the ending for the first time;

: Witnessed the ending for the first time; When Friendships Fall Apart : Witnessed the conclusion of events involving the Faerie world;

: Witnessed the conclusion of events involving the Faerie world; Contract Killers : Witnessed the conclusion of events involving the Emperor of Dragons;

: Witnessed the conclusion of events involving the Emperor of Dragons; It All Ended in Tears : Witnessed the conclusion of events involving the jewel thief;

: Witnessed the conclusion of events involving the jewel thief; Plucky Sorcerers : Witnessed the conclusion of events involving Bud and Lisa;

: Witnessed the conclusion of events involving Bud and Lisa; Invasion of Privacy : Read every entry in Li’l Cactus’s diary;

: Read every entry in Li’l Cactus’s diary; Abundance of Ability : Learned every Ability;

: Learned every Ability; No Hope for the Future : Played the game on “No Future” mode;

: Played the game on “No Future” mode; Nifty Fifty : Reached level 50;

: Reached level 50; The Envy of Niccolo: Held over 100,000 lucre at one time.

I trofei d’oro e il trofeo di platino – Legend of Mana HD Remaster: ecco la lista trofei!

Continuiamo con i trofei d’oro:

Fingers in Every Pie : Saw the game’s ending after completing 67 events;

: Saw the game’s ending after completing 67 events; Master-at-Arms : Learned every Special Technique;

: Learned every Special Technique; Ardent Agriculturalist : Raised every type of produce;

: Raised every type of produce; Crustacean Crusher : Stepped on 32 or more crabs in the crab bashing mini game;

: Stepped on 32 or more crabs in the crab bashing mini game; On Cloud Nine-Nine : Reached level 99;

: Reached level 99; Thirst for Knowledge: Completed every entry in the encyclopedia.

Scopriamo infine il titolo del trofeo di platino:

Legend of Mana: Earned all other trophies.

Buon divertimento!

Termina qui la nostra guida dedicata alla lista trofei completa di Legend of Mana HD Remaster. State già giocando al nuovo piccolo titolo di Square Enix? Che cosa ne pensate? Scrivetecelo qua sotto nei commenti, noi continueremo a tenervi aggiornati con tutte le news, le guide e le recensioni a tema videoludico e tech! E se siete interessati a chiavi di gioco a prezzi vantaggiosi, vi consigliamo di dare un’occhiata al catalogo di InstantGaming!