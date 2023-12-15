Critics Choice Awards 2024: ecco tutte le nomination

Arriva il momento delle premiazioni per i lavoratori del settore del cinema! Ecco tutte le nomination dei Critics Choice Awards 2024 che vedremo al grande evento, del quale appuntamento è fissato per il 14 gennaio 2024
A portare avanti l’evento rimanendo a un passo davanti agli altri candidati è Barbie, con ben 18 nomination. Subito dopo abbiamo Oppenheimer e Povere Creature che se la giocano alla pari con ben 13 nomination a testa, mentre Killers Of The Flower Moondi Martin Scorsese ha ricevuto ben 12 nomination. I vincitori saranno annunciati durante l’evento che si terrà il giorno 14 gennaio 2024, evento che precederà l’annuncio delle nomination degli Oscar 2024. Ecco tutte le nomination dei Critics Choice Awards 2024.
Miglior film
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Povere creature!
Saltburn
Miglior attore protagonista
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Miglior attrice protagonista
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Povere creature!
Miglior attore non protagonista
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Povere creature!
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Miglior giovane interprete
Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie
Calah Lane – Wonka
Milo Machado Graner – Anatomia di una caduta
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator
Miglior cast corale
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Miglior regista
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature!
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Samy Burch – May December
Alex Convery – Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
David Hemingson – The Holdovers
Celine Song – Past Lives
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
Tony McNamara – Povere creature!
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Migliore fotografia
Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan – Povere creature!
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
Migliore scenografia
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Povere creature!
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Miglior montaggio
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Povere creature!
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Migliori costumi
Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
Holly Waddington – Povere creature!
Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
Miglior trucco
Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
PriscillaPovere creature!
Migliori effetti speciali
The Creator
Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parte Uno
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Miglior film commedia
American Fiction
Barbie
Bottoms
The Holdovers
Fidanzata in affitto
Povere creature!
Miglior film d’animazione
Il ragazzo e l’airone
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Tartarughe Ninja: Caos mutante
Wish
Miglior film straniero
Anatomia di una caduta
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
La società della neve
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Migliore canzone
“Dance the Night” – Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
“Peaches” – Super Mario Bros. – Il film
“Road to Freedom” – Rustin
“This Wish” – Wish
“What Was I Made For” – Barbie
Migliore colonna sonora
Jerskin Fendrix – Povere creature!
Michael Giacchino – La società della neve
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton –Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Previsioni sui vincitori delle nomination ai Critics Choice Awards 2024
Molte di queste nomination erano facilmente prevedibili, così come sono prevedibili i vincitori dell’evento. Di sicuro i protagonisti saranno Barbie e Oppenheimer, che hanno dato vita all’evento cinematografico Barbienheimer, che sicuramente entrerà nella storia del cinema. Continuate a seguirci su tuttotek.it per altre news dal mondo del cinema!
