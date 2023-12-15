Critics Choice Awards 2024: ecco tutte le nomination

Arriva il momento delle premiazioni per i lavoratori del settore del cinema! Ecco tutte le nomination dei Critics Choice Awards 2024 che vedremo al grande evento, del quale appuntamento è fissato per il 14 gennaio 2024

A portare avanti l’evento rimanendo a un passo davanti agli altri candidati è Barbie, con ben 18 nomination. Subito dopo abbiamo Oppenheimer e Povere Creature che se la giocano alla pari con ben 13 nomination a testa, mentre Killers Of The Flower Moondi Martin Scorsese ha ricevuto ben 12 nomination. I vincitori saranno annunciati durante l’evento che si terrà il giorno 14 gennaio 2024, evento che precederà l’annuncio delle nomination degli Oscar 2024. Ecco tutte le nomination dei Critics Choice Awards 2024.

Miglior film

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Povere creature!

Saltburn

Miglior attore protagonista

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Miglior attrice protagonista

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Povere creature!

Miglior attore non protagonista

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Povere creature!

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Miglior giovane interprete

Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie

Calah Lane – Wonka

Milo Machado Graner – Anatomia di una caduta

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

Miglior cast corale

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Miglior regista

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature!

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Samy Burch – May December

Alex Convery – Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie

David Hemingson – The Holdovers

Celine Song – Past Lives

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

Tony McNamara – Povere creature!

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Migliore fotografia

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Povere creature!

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Migliore scenografia

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Povere creature!

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Miglior montaggio

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Povere creature!

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Migliori costumi

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Povere creature!

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Miglior trucco

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

PriscillaPovere creature!

Migliori effetti speciali

The Creator

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parte Uno

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Miglior film commedia

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

Fidanzata in affitto

Povere creature!

Miglior film d’animazione

Il ragazzo e l’airone

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Tartarughe Ninja: Caos mutante

Wish

Miglior film straniero

Anatomia di una caduta

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

La società della neve

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Migliore canzone

“Dance the Night” – Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

“Peaches” – Super Mario Bros. – Il film

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin

“This Wish” – Wish

“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

Migliore colonna sonora

Jerskin Fendrix – Povere creature!

Michael Giacchino – La società della neve

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton –Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

Previsioni sui vincitori delle nomination ai Critics Choice Awards 2024

Molte di queste nomination erano facilmente prevedibili, così come sono prevedibili i vincitori dell’evento. Di sicuro i protagonisti saranno Barbie e Oppenheimer, che hanno dato vita all’evento cinematografico Barbienheimer, che sicuramente entrerà nella storia del cinema. Continuate a seguirci su tuttotek.it per altre news dal mondo del cinema!

