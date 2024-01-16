Si sono tenuti gli Emmy Awards del 2024 e con essi i vincitori hanno ottenuto i loro riconoscimenti nelle varie categorie per il loro lavoro nelle serie tv in cui hanno recitato i loro ruoli o diretto la regia, vediamo insieme tutti i vincitori dell’evento
In attesa di vedere gli Oscar 2024, di cui sappiamo già i nominati agli effetti speciali, si è tenuta la 75° edizione degli Emmy Awards, la premiazione più grande per l’industria televisiva (qui trovate le relative info). Gli Emmy Award si sono svolti questa notte e ricordiamo che inizialmente dovevano svolgersi il 18 settembre 2023. Alla premiazione ci sono state tre serie che hanno dominato la scena: ovvero Succession, The Bear e Lo Scontro (Beef). Succession e The Bear hanno pareggiato con sei premi a testa e Lo Scontro ci è quasi andato vicino, guadagnandosi ben cinque trofei. Ecco la lista completa di tutti i vincitori.
Miglior serie drama | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession (VINCITORE)
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drama | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession (VINCITORE)
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drama | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession (VINCITRICE)
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drama | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (VINCITORE)
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drama | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (VINCITRICE)
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Miglior attore guest in una serie drama | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori
- Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
- James Cromwell, Succession
- Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
- Arian Moayed, Succession
- Nick Offerman, The Last of Us (VINCITORE)
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Miglior attrice guest in una serie drama | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori
- Hiam Abbass, Succession
- Cherry Jones, Succession
- Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
- Storm Reid, The Last of Us (VINCITRICE)
- Anna Torv, The Last of Us
- Harriet Walter, Succession
Miglior serie comedy | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear (VINCITORE)
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie comedy | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (VINCITORE)
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie comedy | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (VINCITRICE)
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comedy | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (VINCITORE)
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (VINCITRICE)
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Miglior attore guest in una serie comedy | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
- Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
- Oliver Platt, The Bear
- Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso (VINCITORE)
Miglior attrice guest in una serie comedy | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori
- Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
- Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
- Judith Light, Poker Face (VINCITRICE)
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Miglior miniserie o serie antologica | Emmy Awards: ecco tutti i vincitori
- Beef (VINCITORE)
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o serie antologica o film | Emmy Awards: ecco tutti i vincitori
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendale’s
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George and Tammy
- Steven Yeun, Beef (VINCITORE)
Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o serie antologica o film | Emmy Awards: ecco tutti i vincitori
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Ali Wong, Beef (VINCITRICE)
Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o serie antologica o film | Emmy Awards: ecco tutti i vincitori
- Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (VINCITORE)
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee, Beef
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Young Mazino, Beef
- Jesse Plemons, Love and Death
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o serie antologica o film | Emmy Awards: ecco tutti i vincitori
- Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendale’s
- Maria Bello, Beef
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendale’s
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (VINCITRICE)
- Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Thing
Lunga vita alla tv!
Gli Emmy Awards sono in pratica l’equivalente degli Oscar, ma esclusivamente per le serie tv. Anche se quest’edizione si è fatta aspettare, ne è valsa la pena, poiché i vincitori di questa edizione meritavano questi premi. Serie come Succession e The Bear sono il volto della televisione ed era prevedibile che vincessero tutti questi premi, anche se perfino Beef ha lasciato un segno degno di nota.
Cosa ne pensate? Avreste assegnato i premi a qualcun altro? Fatecelo sapere con un commento. Continuate a seguirci su tuttotek.it per altre news dal mondo della televisione e molto altro.
Cerchi nuovi film e nuove serie tv da vedere?
Scopri il nuovo abbonamento a Disney+, la casa dello streaming di Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic e ora anche di Star. Abbonati ora a soli 5,99 euro al mese su questa pagina.
Bonus: come avere un abbonamento alle piattaforme streaming e risparmiare
Esistono alcuni servizi che consentono di condividere l’account delle migliori piattaforme streaming (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, NOW TV, Paramount Plus, ecc.) con altre persone e duqnue di risparmiare sugli abbonamenti, parliamo di GamsGo, GoSplit o CooSub. Grazie a GamsGo, GoSplit e CooSub è possibile acquistare, ad un prezzo irrisorio, un abbonamento condiviso con altri utenti in maniera facile, veloce e sicura.
Lascia un commento