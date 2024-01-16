Si sono tenuti gli Emmy Awards del 2024 e con essi i vincitori hanno ottenuto i loro riconoscimenti nelle varie categorie per il loro lavoro nelle serie tv in cui hanno recitato i loro ruoli o diretto la regia, vediamo insieme tutti i vincitori dell’evento

In attesa di vedere gli Oscar 2024, di cui sappiamo già i nominati agli effetti speciali, si è tenuta la 75° edizione degli Emmy Awards, la premiazione più grande per l’industria televisiva (qui trovate le relative info). Gli Emmy Award si sono svolti questa notte e ricordiamo che inizialmente dovevano svolgersi il 18 settembre 2023. Alla premiazione ci sono state tre serie che hanno dominato la scena: ovvero Succession, The Bear e Lo Scontro (Beef). Succession e The Bear hanno pareggiato con sei premi a testa e Lo Scontro ci è quasi andato vicino, guadagnandosi ben cinque trofei. Ecco la lista completa di tutti i vincitori.

Miglior serie drama | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession ( VINCITORE )

) The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drama | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession ( VINCITORE )

) Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drama | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession (VINCITRICE)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drama | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession ( VINCITORE )

) Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drama | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus ( VINCITRICE )

) Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Miglior attore guest in una serie drama | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us ( VINCITORE )

) Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Miglior attrice guest in una serie drama | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us ( VINCITRICE )

) Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Miglior serie comedy | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear ( VINCITORE )

) Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie comedy | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (VINCITORE)

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie comedy | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary ( VINCITRICE )

) Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comedy | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear ( VINCITORE )

) Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear ( VINCITRICE )

) Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Miglior attore guest in una serie comedy | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso (VINCITORE)

Miglior attrice guest in una serie comedy | Emmy Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face ( VINCITRICE )

) Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Miglior miniserie o serie antologica | Emmy Awards: ecco tutti i vincitori

Beef ( VINCITORE )

) Dahmer – Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o serie antologica o film | Emmy Awards: ecco tutti i vincitori

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendale’s

Evan Peters, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George and Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef (VINCITORE)

Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o serie antologica o film | Emmy Awards: ecco tutti i vincitori

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong, Beef (VINCITRICE)

Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o serie antologica o film | Emmy Awards: ecco tutti i vincitori

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird ( VINCITORE )

) Richard Jenkins, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love and Death

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o serie antologica o film | Emmy Awards: ecco tutti i vincitori

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendale’s

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendale’s

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ( VINCITRICE )

) Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Thing

Lunga vita alla tv!

Gli Emmy Awards sono in pratica l’equivalente degli Oscar, ma esclusivamente per le serie tv. Anche se quest’edizione si è fatta aspettare, ne è valsa la pena, poiché i vincitori di questa edizione meritavano questi premi. Serie come Succession e The Bear sono il volto della televisione ed era prevedibile che vincessero tutti questi premi, anche se perfino Beef ha lasciato un segno degno di nota.

Cosa ne pensate? Avreste assegnato i premi a qualcun altro? Fatecelo sapere con un commento. Continuate a seguirci su tuttotek.it per altre news dal mondo della televisione e molto altro.

