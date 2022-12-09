The Game Awards 2022: tutti i vincitori dell’evento

In questo articolo potrete trovare tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards 2022, l’importante premiazione organizzata ogni anno da Geoff Keighley
Finalmente sono tornati i The Game Awards, l’annuale celebrazione dedicata tutta l’industria videoludica. Ormai le persone aspettano questo evento principalmente per vedere nuovi trailer ed assistere a grandi annunci inaspettati, ma non bisogna mai dimenticare che i TGA sono principalmente una premiazione. Durante la notte infatti sono stati svelati i vincitori di ognuna delle 31 categorie dei The Game Awards 2022 e in questo articolo potrete trovarli comodamente tutti.
I videogiochi non saranno i soli vincitori dei The Game Awards 2022
Quando si parla di vincitori molte persone pensano solamente al premio di GOTY 2022, ma nei The Game Awards ci sono anche tante altre categorie. Nel corso di questo evento infatti vengono premiati anche i giochi che si sono contraddistinti maggiormente nel corso dell’anno per degli aspetti specifici. Inoltre durante lo show sarà assegnato anche il premio “Innovation in Accessibility“, un riconoscimento molto importante che va a premiare i titoli che, grazie all’aggiunta di feature specifiche, permettono agli individui con difficoltà di godere al meglio dei videogiochi.
I videogiochi però non sono gli unici a ricevere dei premi durante lo show. I TGA infatti hanno delle categorie dedicate agli individui che hanno contribuito maggiormente all’industria, ai migliori eventi eSportivi e anche ai team eSports che hanno performato meglio nel corso dell’anno.
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
- Elden Ring (Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)
- God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
- Stray (Bluetwelve Studio/Annapurna)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)
Il Vincitore del Game of the Year è: Elden Ring
Best Game Direction
- Elden Ring (Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)
- God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
- Immortality (Half Mermaid)
- Stray (Bluetwelve Studio/Annapurna)
Il Vincitore del Best Game Direction è: Elden Ring
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
- Elden Ring (Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)
- God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
- Immortality (Half Mermaid)
Il Vincitore del Best Narrative è: God of War Ragnarok
Best Art Direction
- Elden Ring (Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)
- God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
- Scorn (EBB Software/Kepler Interactive)
- Stray (Bluetwelve Studio/Annapurna)
Il Vincitore del Best Art Direction è: Elden Ring
Best Score and Music
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Olivier Deriviere)
- Elden Ring (Tsukasa Saitoh)
- God of War Ragnarok (Bear McCreary)
- Metal: Hellsigner (Two Feathers)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Yasunori Mitsuda)
Il Vincitore del Best Score and Music è: God of War Ragnarok
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Elden Ring (Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)
- God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Il Vincitore del Best Audio Design è: God of War Ragnarok
Best Performance
- Horizon Forbidden West (Ashly Burch)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Charlotte McBurney)
- God of War Ragnarok (Christopher Judge)
- Immortality (Manon Gage)
- God of War Ragnarok (Sunny Suljic)
Il Vincitore del Best Performance è: Christopher Judge
Games for Impact
- A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)
- As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
- Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller)
- Endling – Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)
- Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)
Il Vincitore del Games for Impact è: As Dusk Falls
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Epic Games)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (Hoyoverse)
Il Vincitore del Best Ongoing è: Final Fantasy XIV
Best Indie
- Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Stray (Bluetwelve Studio/Annapurna)
- Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)
Il Vincitore del Best Indie è: Stray
Best Mobile Game
- Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed Studios)
- Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/Netease)
- Genshin Impact (Hoyoverse)
- Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)
- Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)
Il Vincitore del Best Mobile Game è: Marvel Snap
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Epic Games)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Il Vincitore del Best Community Support è: Final Fantasy XIV
Innovation in Accessibility
- As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
- God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)
- The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)
Il Vincitore di Innovation in Accessibility è: God of War Ragnarok
Best VR / AR
- After The Fall (Vertigo Games)
- Among Us VR (Schell Games/Innersloth)
- Bonelab (Stress Level Zero)
- Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
- Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)
Il Vincitore di Best VR / AR è: Moss: Book II
Best Action Game
- Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)
Il Vincitore di Best Action Game è: Bayonetta 3
Best Action / Adventure
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
- Stray (Bluetwelve Studio/Annapurna)
- Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)
Il Vincitore di Best Action / Adventure è: God of War Ragnarok
Best Role Playing
- Elden Ring (Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)
- Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)
- Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)
Il Vincitore di Best Role Playing è: Elden Ring
Best Fighting
- DNF Duel (Arc Sysyem Works/Eighting/Neople/Nexon)
- Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure: All Star Battle R (Cyberconnect 2/Bandai Namco)
- The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)
- Multiversus (Play First Games/WB Games)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
Il Vincitore del Best Fighting è: Multiversus
Best Family
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Hail Laboratory/Nintendo)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milano/Paris/Ubisoft)
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Il Vincitore del Best Family è: Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Best Sim / Strategy
- Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milano/Paris/Ubisoft)
- Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly/Sega)
- Two Point campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)
- Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)
Il Vincitore di Best Sim / Strategy è: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Best Sports / Racing
- F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)
- NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)
- Olliolli World (Roll 7/Private Division)
Il vincitore di Best Sports / Racing è: Gran Turismo 7
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Multiversus (Play First Games/WB Games)
- Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)
Il Vincitore di Best Multiplayer è: Splatoon 3
Content Creator of the Year
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Il Vincitore di Content Creator of the Year è: Ludwig
Best Debut Indie
- Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
- Norco (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)
- Stray (Bluetwelve Studio/Annapurna)
- Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)
- Vampire Survivors (Poncle)
Il Vincitore di Best Debut Indie è: Stray
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)
- The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)
- Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)
Il Vincitore di Best Adaptation è: Arcane: League of Legends
Most Anticipated Games
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Il Vincitore di Most Anticipated Games è: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best eSports Game
- Counter Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Dota 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Rocket League (Psyonix)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Il Vincitore di Best eSports Game è: Valorant
Best eSports Athlete
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok
- Finn “Karrigan” Andersen
- Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev
- Jacob “Yay” Whitemaker
Il Vincitore di Best eSports Athlete è: Jacob “Yay” Whitemaker
Best eSports Team
- Darkzero Esports (Apex Legends)
- Faze Clan (CS:GO)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
- Loud (Valorant)
Il Vincitore di Best eSports Team è: Loud
Best eSports Coach
- Andrii “B1AD3” Horodensky
- Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi
- Erik “D00MBR0S” Sandgren
- Robert “Robban” Dahlstrom
- Go “Score” Dong-Bin
Il Vincitore di Best eSports Team è: Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi
Best eSports Event
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- Valorant Champions 2022
Il Vincitore di Best eSports Event è: 2022 League of Legends World Championship
Al prossimo anno!
Queste sono tutte le nomination e tutti tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards 2022. Siete d’accordo con le votazioni dei The Game Awards del 2022 oppure avreste preferito vedere dei vincitori diversi? Fatecelo sapere lasciando un commento qui sotto!
