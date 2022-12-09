The Game Awards 2022: tutti i vincitori dell’evento

In questo articolo potrete trovare tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards 2022, l’importante premiazione organizzata ogni anno da Geoff Keighley

Finalmente sono tornati i The Game Awards, l’annuale celebrazione dedicata tutta l’industria videoludica. Ormai le persone aspettano questo evento principalmente per vedere nuovi trailer ed assistere a grandi annunci inaspettati, ma non bisogna mai dimenticare che i TGA sono principalmente una premiazione. Durante la notte infatti sono stati svelati i vincitori di ognuna delle 31 categorie dei The Game Awards 2022 e in questo articolo potrete trovarli comodamente tutti.

I videogiochi non saranno i soli vincitori dei The Game Awards 2022

Quando si parla di vincitori molte persone pensano solamente al premio di GOTY 2022, ma nei The Game Awards ci sono anche tante altre categorie. Nel corso di questo evento infatti vengono premiati anche i giochi che si sono contraddistinti maggiormente nel corso dell’anno per degli aspetti specifici. Inoltre durante lo show sarà assegnato anche il premio “Innovation in Accessibility“, un riconoscimento molto importante che va a premiare i titoli che, grazie all’aggiunta di feature specifiche, permettono agli individui con difficoltà di godere al meglio dei videogiochi.

I videogiochi però non sono gli unici a ricevere dei premi durante lo show. I TGA infatti hanno delle categorie dedicate agli individui che hanno contribuito maggiormente all’industria, ai migliori eventi eSportivi e anche ai team eSports che hanno performato meglio nel corso dell’anno.

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

(Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment) Elden Ring (Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)

(Bandai Namco/FromSoftware) God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

(Sony Santa Monica/SIE) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

(Guerrilla Games/SIE) Stray (Bluetwelve Studio/Annapurna)

(Bluetwelve Studio/Annapurna) Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo) Il Vincitore del Game of the Year è: Elden Ring

(Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring (Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)

(Bandai Namco/FromSoftware) God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

(Sony Santa Monica/SIE) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

(Guerrilla Games/SIE) Immortality (Half Mermaid)

(Half Mermaid) Stray (Bluetwelve Studio/Annapurna) Il Vincitore del Best Game Direction è: Elden Ring

(Bluetwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

(Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment) Elden Ring (Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)

(Bandai Namco/FromSoftware) God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

(Sony Santa Monica/SIE) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

(Guerrilla Games/SIE) Immortality (Half Mermaid) Il Vincitore del Best Narrative è: God of War Ragnarok

(Half Mermaid)

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring (Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)

(Bandai Namco/FromSoftware) God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

(Sony Santa Monica/SIE) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

(Guerrilla Games/SIE) Scorn (EBB Software/Kepler Interactive)

(EBB Software/Kepler Interactive) Stray (Bluetwelve Studio/Annapurna) Il Vincitore del Best Art Direction è: Elden Ring

(Bluetwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Best Score and Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Olivier Deriviere)

(Olivier Deriviere) Elden Ring (Tsukasa Saitoh)

(Tsukasa Saitoh) God of War Ragnarok (Bear McCreary)

(Bear McCreary) Metal: Hellsigner (Two Feathers)

(Two Feathers) Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Yasunori Mitsuda) Il Vincitore del Best Score and Music è: God of War Ragnarok

(Yasunori Mitsuda)

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

(Infinity Ward/Activision) Elden Ring (Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)

(Bandai Namco/FromSoftware) God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

(Sony Santa Monica/SIE) Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)

(Polyphony/SIE) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE) Il Vincitore del Best Audio Design è: God of War Ragnarok

(Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Best Performance

Horizon Forbidden West (Ashly Burch)

(Ashly Burch) A Plague Tale: Requiem (Charlotte McBurney)

(Charlotte McBurney) God of War Ragnarok (Christopher Judge)

(Christopher Judge) Immortality (Manon Gage)

(Manon Gage) God of War Ragnarok (Sunny Suljic) Il Vincitore del Best Performance è: Christopher Judge

(Sunny Suljic)

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)

(Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna) As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

(Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios) Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller)

(Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller) Endling – Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)

(Herobeat Studios/HandyGames) Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)

(Team Hindsight/Annapurna) I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji) Il Vincitore del Games for Impact è: As Dusk Falls

(Northway Games/Finji)

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

(Respawn/EA) Destiny 2 (Bungie)

(Bungie) Final Fantasy XIV (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) Genshin Impact (Hoyoverse) Il Vincitore del Best Ongoing è: Final Fantasy XIV

(Hoyoverse)

Best Indie

Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital)

(Massive Monster/Devolver Digital) Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

(Angel Matrix/Annapurna) Sifu (Sloclap)

(Sloclap) Stray (Bluetwelve Studio/Annapurna)

(Bluetwelve Studio/Annapurna) Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji) Il Vincitore del Best Indie è: Stray

(Tunic Team/Finji)

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed Studios)

(Lightspeed Studios) Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/Netease)

(Blizzard/Netease) Genshin Impact (Hoyoverse)

(Hoyoverse) Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)

(Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse) Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite) Il Vincitore del Best Mobile Game è: Marvel Snap

(Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

(Respawn/EA) Destiny 2 (Bungie)

(Bungie) Final Fantasy XIV (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) Il Vincitore del Best Community Support è: Final Fantasy XIV

(Hello Games)

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

(Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios) God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

(Sony Santa Monica/SIE) Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)

(Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital) The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE)

(Naughty Dog/SIE) The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K) Il Vincitore di Innovation in Accessibility è: God of War Ragnarok

(Supermassive Games/2K)

Best VR / AR

After The Fall (Vertigo Games)

(Vertigo Games) Among Us VR (Schell Games/Innersloth)

(Schell Games/Innersloth) Bonelab (Stress Level Zero)

(Stress Level Zero) Moss: Book II (Polyarc)

(Polyarc) Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot) Il Vincitore di Best VR / AR è: Moss: Book II

(Vertical Robot)

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

(Platinum Games/Nintendo) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

(Infinity Ward/Activision) Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

(Angel Matrix/Annapurna) Sifu (Sloclap)

(Sloclap) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu) Il Vincitore di Best Action Game è: Bayonetta 3

(Tribute Games/Dotemu)

Best Action / Adventure

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

(Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment) God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

(Sony Santa Monica/SIE) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

(Guerrilla Games/SIE) Stray (Bluetwelve Studio/Annapurna)

(Bluetwelve Studio/Annapurna) Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji) Il Vincitore di Best Action / Adventure è: God of War Ragnarok

(Tunic Team/Finji)

Best Role Playing

Elden Ring (Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)

(Bandai Namco/FromSoftware) Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)

(Square Enix/Nintendo) Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)

(Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI) Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)

(Artdink/Square Enix) Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo) Il Vincitore di Best Role Playing è: Elden Ring

(Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

Best Fighting

DNF Duel (Arc Sysyem Works/Eighting/Neople/Nexon)

(Arc Sysyem Works/Eighting/Neople/Nexon) Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure: All Star Battle R (Cyberconnect 2/Bandai Namco)

(Cyberconnect 2/Bandai Namco) The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)

(SNK/Plaion) Multiversus (Play First Games/WB Games)

(Play First Games/WB Games) Sifu (Sloclap) Il Vincitore del Best Fighting è: Multiversus

(Sloclap)

Best Family

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Hail Laboratory/Nintendo)

(Hail Laboratory/Nintendo) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)

(Traveller’s Tales/WB Games) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milano/Paris/Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft Milano/Paris/Ubisoft) Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Il Vincitore del Best Family è: Kirby and the Forgotten Land

(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Sim / Strategy

Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)

(Shiro Games/Funcom) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milano/Paris/Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft Milano/Paris/Ubisoft) Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly/Sega)

(Creative Assembly/Sega) Two Point campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)

(Two Point Studios/Sega) Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive) Il Vincitore di Best Sim / Strategy è: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

(Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)

Best Sports / Racing

F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

(Codemasters/EA Sports) FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)

(EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports) NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)

(Visual Concepts/2K Sports) Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)

(Polyphony/SIE) Olliolli World (Roll 7/Private Division) Il vincitore di Best Sports / Racing è: Gran Turismo 7

(Roll 7/Private Division)

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

(Infinity Ward/Activision) Multiversus (Play First Games/WB Games)

(Play First Games/WB Games) Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)

(Blizzard) Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu) Il Vincitore di Best Multiplayer è: Splatoon 3

(Tribute Games/Dotemu)

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella Il Vincitore di Content Creator of the Year è: Ludwig



Best Debut Indie

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

(Angel Matrix/Annapurna) Norco (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)

(Geography of Robots/Raw Fury) Stray (Bluetwelve Studio/Annapurna)

(Bluetwelve Studio/Annapurna) Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)

(Tunic Team/Finji) Vampire Survivors (Poncle) Il Vincitore di Best Debut Indie è: Stray

(Poncle)

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)

(Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)

(Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix) The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)

(Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix) Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)

(Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures) Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures) Il Vincitore di Best Adaptation è: Arcane: League of Legends

(PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

Most Anticipated Games

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)

(Avalanche Software/WB Games) Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

(Capcom) Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

(Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Il Vincitore di Most Anticipated Games è: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best eSports Game

Counter Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

(Valve) Dota 2 (Valve)

(Valve) League of Legends (Riot Games)

(Riot Games) Rocket League (Psyonix)

(Psyonix) Valorant (Riot Games) Il Vincitore di Best eSports Game è: Valorant

(Riot Games)

Best eSports Athlete

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok

Finn “Karrigan” Andersen

Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev

Jacob “Yay” Whitemaker Il Vincitore di Best eSports Athlete è: Jacob “Yay” Whitemaker



Best eSports Team

Darkzero Esports (Apex Legends)

(Apex Legends) Faze Clan (CS:GO)

(CS:GO) Gen.G (League of Legends)

(League of Legends) LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

(Call of Duty) Loud (Valorant) Il Vincitore di Best eSports Team è: Loud

(Valorant)

Best eSports Coach

Andrii “B1AD3” Horodensky

Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi

Erik “D00MBR0S” Sandgren

Robert “Robban” Dahlstrom

Go “Score” Dong-Bin Il Vincitore di Best eSports Team è: Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi



Best eSports Event

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

Valorant Champions 2022 Il Vincitore di Best eSports Event è: 2022 League of Legends World Championship



Al prossimo anno!

Queste sono tutte le nomination e tutti tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards 2022. Siete d’accordo con le votazioni dei The Game Awards del 2022 oppure avreste preferito vedere dei vincitori diversi? Fatecelo sapere lasciando un commento qui sotto!

Queste sono tutte le nomination e tutti tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards 2022. Siete d'accordo con le votazioni dei The Game Awards del 2022 oppure avreste preferito vedere dei vincitori diversi? Fatecelo sapere lasciando un commento qui sotto!