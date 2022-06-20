One Piece rivela i nuovi Imperatori | Jump Highlights

La notizia della sconfitta degli Imperatori Kaido e Big Mom inizia a fare il giro del mondo. I Cinque Astri falliscono nel celare la forma risvegliata di Rufy, che, nel nuovo avviso di taglia, appare come Nika.

Il nostro capitano e i suoi alleati Eustass Kidd e Trafalgar Law, ottengono ciascuno una taglia di tre miliardi di berry. Ma non è tutto: Rufy ora è anche considerato lui stesso un Imperatore dei mari.

Shanks e Teach rimangono nella loro posizione di Imperatori, ma un’altra nuova entrata si affianca a Rufy per completare il quartetto. Si tratta di Buggy, un colpo di scena incredibile ma in pieno stile One Piece. Come ha fatto il diabolico clown a conquistare tale posizione? Probabilmente, si tratta della consueta serie di colpi di fortuna che da sempre affianca il pirata.

Con il capitolo 1053, Eiichiro Oda vuole lasciarci con tante domande a cui trovare risposta. Il motivo lo ha dichiarato settimana scorsa, con una lettera aperta: One Piece entrerà in pausa per un mese, poichè ci stiamo preparando all’arco narrativo finale.

Di seguito, l’annuncio postato dal twitter ufficiale di One Piece.

I’M TAKING A BREAK!

A few months ago, my taletented editors told me something: “Oda-san. This year’s summer’s gonna be rough. For the 25th anniversary, there’s also going to be a **** celebration for the film release. In the manga, the Wano Country arc/saga is also finally ending… right? You said you wanted to travel to Africa to supervise the filming of the Neftlix Live-Action, right? This summer we’ve got **** collaborations **** commercials, **** events… to perpare for all this excitement coming up, what do you think of taking a break?”

And I said: “What? Take a break?! Do you have any idea just how much readers always look forward to Jump every single we- YES PLEASE!!

I wanna go to Africa too~!! Also, I want to fix up the structure for the final part of the story so I can tighten it up as soon as possible~. So ba-si-ca-lly…. Sorry. Allow me to indulge in taking a breather and taking time to prepare!!

At the end of my vacation, a raging OP FESTIVAL will begin!! This break isn’t happening immediately by the way. From today, there are two more chapters coming out (Chapters 1052 and 1053). Then, from Shonen Jump issue 30 to issue 33, there will be four breaks! Please allow me some time to breathe!

(The trip to Africa was cancelled because of corona, RIP)

The return will be on Shonen Jump issue 34 (July 25th)!! Then, please look forward to the release of the new Film “RED” on August 6th!! There’s a cool thing happening in this one. The entire movie production staff absolutely loves Uta-chan lol. Goddamn haha. It’s not like the movie is already complete though. Eventually, I’m sure that everyone will feel the same way!! Please enjoy!