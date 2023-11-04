Stanojevic will be dismissed in the near future

Konyaspor’s bad performance in the 2018-2019 season. Time has passed since he parted ways with coach Aykut Kocaman after the performance

The green-white team continues with a more modest squad compared to previous seasons. However, the desired results could not be achieved under the management of coach Aleksandar Stanojevic, who was appointed as the head of the team before the new season.

Konyaspor, which started the season assertively, could only get 2 wins in the first 8 weeks. Konya representative, who had 3 draws and losses each, is at the bottom of the league with this performance. Fans are reacting to this low performance of their teams, which had set out with the aim of participating in European cups in previous seasons.

Lastly, Konyaspor lost 3-1 in the away match against Hatayspor, and the management made a flash decision. He will part ways with Serbian coach Aleksandar Stanojevic, who was appointed as the head of the team in January. The bad guy in the league As a solution to the current situation, it is planned to terminate the contract with Stanojevic.

Konyaspor will host Pendikspor, one of the other ambitious teams of the league, this weekend. Despite its shortcomings, Konyaspor will play at home and will be on the field with the goal of winning this match. The fans are bad. He expects to put an end to the situation and get 3 points.

Pendikspor, like Konyaspor, has an unstable performance in the league. The Istanbul representative, who had 4 draws and 4 losses in the league, has made a common fate with its opponent. This match It means a breakout opportunity for both teams.

While the match between Konyaspor and Pendikspor is awaited with excitement, bettors see the home team as a little more advantageous. However, there is a possibility for both sides to win. It is a matter of curiosity what the score will be in this important match.

Despite this difficult situation, Konyaspor is the favorite according to the bettors’ predictions for the next Super League match against Pendikspor. Their opponents were even worse, with four draws and four defeats in eight matches. in case. Mostbet gives 1.72 to Konyaspor. The win for Pendikspor was priced at 4.7. Odds for a draw: 3.85.

«I am not a quitting soul»

Experienced coach Stanojevic stated that he would not give up. National match He stated that he believed that they would perform better after the break. However, Konyaspor management’s decision is clear. Due to the failure to achieve the desired results in the 8-week period, we will part ways with Stanojevic.

Not the first victim this season

Many teams changed their coaches during the 8-week period played in the Super League this season. 7 different teams had to change coaches due to unsuccessful results. In this sense, Konyaspor will have made a decision in line with the trend in the league:

Erdal Gunes – Gaziantep FK;

Emre Belözoğlu – Başakşehir;

Çağdaş Atan – Kayserispor;

Fatih Tekke – İstanbulspor;

Hüseyin Eroğlu – Samsunspor;

Tolunay Kafkas – MKE Ankaragucuü

Şenol Güneş – Beşiktaş;

Osman Özköylüü – Pendikspor.

Stanojevic, who was born in Yugoslavia in 1973, played for Partizan in his football career and was the team captain for many years. The experienced player, who played in the midfield midfielder position, won many trophies with Partizan. After retiring from active football in 1996, he started working as a technical director.

Stanojevic, who had his first technical director experience in his former team Partizan, was successful there and led the team to the championship. The Serbian coach, who later took part in the Belgian, Chinese, Russian and Greek leagues, also coached Beşiktaş and Konyaspor in Turkey.

However, the Konyaspor adventure resulted in an increasingly worsening performance chart. Bad wins in the league After the results, the management decided to part ways with Stanojevic. Now the eyes of the Konyaspor community will be on the search for a new coach who will contribute to the team while the league continues.