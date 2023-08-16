More and more players are going to Saudi Arabia: who has already transferred and who else to expect? Let’s discover more!

The current transfer window quite unexpectedly opened up a new vector of movement for top-level football players. More and more stars are moving into the Saudi Arabian championship, along the path that Cristiano Ronaldo laid in the winter.

How does the country attract players?

The answer to this question is as simple and obvious as possible – money. Local clubs offer players extremely high salaries that even the richest European organizations cannot give. The fact is that in Europe there is financial fair play, which limits the costs of clubs. There is nothing like this in Saudi Arabia.

As of July 5, local teams have already spent 145 million euros in total. This does not include players who came as free agents.

The loudest transfers

A bright and large-scale transfer campaign involving stars from European championships is currently being carried out by four clubs:

Al-Ahly. Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The amount of compensation amounted to 18.5 million euros. The team also managed to convince Roberto Firmino, whose contract with Liverpool had expired, to join;

Ittihad. Three status newcomers were signed. Moreover, the money was paid only for one of them – the least known. Celtic took €29.10m for left winger Jota. But the French N’golo Kante and Karim Benzema managed to take as free agents. How many teams in the world can boast of having the owner of the Golden Ball in their roster?;

Al-Nasr. It was Al-Nasr who opened the Pandora’s box by signing Ronaldo in the winter. In the summer, the club still operates quite modestly. The only purchase is Brozovic from Inter for 18 million euros;

Al-Hilal. The most expensive (at the moment) incoming transfer of the current window in Saudi Arabia is Ruben Neves from Wolves for 55 million euros. The club also bought Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea for 23 million euros.

Whom else to expect?

Today, there are a lot of rumors circulating related to the championship of Saudi Arabia. A few days ago, the Al-Ittifaq club was headed by Steven Gerrard. And now they expect an active transfer campaign from him. Candidates and targets include Henderson, Aubameyang, Morata, Coutinho and Lingard.

Al-Hilal continues to be active. The club made offers to Ziyech and Dybala. Negotiations with the first are ongoing, while the second has so far refused. Another target is Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.

The dialogue between Sadio Mane and Al-Ahly is at an advanced stage of negotiations. According to insiders, the Senegalese agreed in principle and is ready to sign a three-year contract with a salary of 20 million euros per season. It remains to agree with Bayern.

Veratti, Lukaku and Saul were also linked with various clubs from Saudi Arabia.

There is a feeling that we still expect a lot of activity from local clubs. It is likely that the Saudi Pro League Starship Troopers will increase significantly. We may even be able to make a symbolic team of stars. So far, there are not enough defenders. We are waiting.