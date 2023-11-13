Condividi
Stai leggendo
The Game Awards 2023: la lista di tutte le nomination!

The Game Awards 2023: la lista di tutte le nomination!

speciali videogiochi 0 commenti
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram E-mail
The Game Awards 2023: la lista di tutte le nomination!

Nelle scorse ore sono state ufficialmente svelate tutte le nomination ai The Game Awards 2023: chi si contenderà il titolo di GOTY? Scopriamolo insieme in questo articolo dedicato

È di nuovo quel periodo dell’anno: periodo di premi e premiazioni, eventi ed annunci. È di nuovo periodo di parlare dei The Game Awards 2023 e infatti, nelle scorse ore, sono state svelate tutte le nomination. La cosa più incredibile è, a nostro parere, l’assenza di Starfield all’interno delle nomination per il GOTY. Presentissimi invece Alan Wake 2, con ben 8 nomination, Baldur’s Gate 3 con altre 8 nomination e Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 con 7 nomination. L’appuntamento per le premiazioni è per il prossimo 7 dicembre. Staremo a vedere!

Game of the Year 

Qui sotto trovate i nominati al titolo di Gioco dell’Anno 2023

Best Game Direction – Best Narrative |  The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Game Direction

  • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2(Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Narrative

  • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)
  • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Best Art Direction – Best Score and Music | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Art Direction

  • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Score and Music

  • Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)
  • Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)
  • Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Audio Design – Best Performance | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Audio Design

  • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
  • Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Performance

  • Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
  • Cameron Monaghan, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
  • Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
  • Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility – Games for Impact | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Innovation in Accessibility:

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Games for Impact

  • A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)
  • Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)
  • Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)
  • Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)
  • Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)
  • Venba (Visai Games)

Best Ongoing Game – Best Community Support | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Community Support

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game – Best Debut Indie Game | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Independent Game

  • Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)
  • Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)
  • Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
  • Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Debut Indie Game

  • Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)
  • Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)
  • Venba (Visai Games)
  • Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Best Mobile Game – Best VR/AR Game | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Mobile Game

  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)
  • Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)
  • Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)
  • Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver/Netflix)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best VR/AR Game

  • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
  • Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)
  • Synapse (nDreams)

Best Action Game – Best Action/Adventure Game | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Action Game:

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)
  • Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)
  • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Action/Adventure Game:

  • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best RPG – Best Fighting Game | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best RPG:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
  • Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
  • Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
  • Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Fighting Game:

  • God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)
  • Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment)
  • Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)
  • Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Best Family Game – Best Sim/Strategy Game | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Family Game:

  • Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)
  • Party Animals (Recreate Games)
  • Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Sim/Strategy Game:

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)
  • Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)
  • Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)
  • Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
  • Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Sports/Racing – Best Multiplayer | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Sports/Racing:

  • EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
  • F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
  • Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)
  • The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Multiplayer:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
  • Party Animals (Recreate Games)
  • Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Adaptation – Most Anticipated Game | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Adaptation:

  • Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)
  • Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)
  • The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)
  • Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Most Anticipated Game:

Content Creator of the Year – Best Esports Game | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Content Creator of the Year:

  • IronMouse
  • PeopleMakeGames
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • SypherPK

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Esports Game:

  • Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
  • Dota 2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios/Tencent Games)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete – Best Esports Team | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Esports Athlete:

  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
  • Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
  • Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)
  • Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
  • Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
  • Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Esports Team:

  • Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
  • Fnatic (Valorant)
  • Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
  • JD Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best Esports Coach – Best Esports Event | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Esports Coach:

  • Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)
  • Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)
  • Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)
  • Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)
  • Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Esports Event:

  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship
  • Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
  • VALORANT Champions 2023

Attendiamo! 

Queste erano dunque tutte le nomination per i futuri The Game Awards 2023. Fateci sapere quali saranno i vostri voti qua sotto nei commenti e restate sintonizzati con noi di tuttotek.it per tutte le news, le guide e le recensioni a tema videoludico e tech! E se siete interessati a chiavi di gioco a prezzi vantaggiosi, vi consigliamo di dare un’occhiata al catalogo di InstantGaming

(in offerta su amazon.it)Da non perdere!
Hogwarts Legacy - PS4
Vivi a Hogwarts nel 1800; L'eredità che lascerai è solo tua da plasmare; scrivi la tua storia
59,99 EUR −35% 38,99 EUR
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram E-mail
Marta Gravina

Amo la pizza, i videogiochi e i cani. Non necessariamente in questo ordine.

Lascia un commento

© tuttotek.it 2015-2023
Designed by Who Knocks.