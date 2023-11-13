The Game Awards 2023: la lista di tutte le nomination!

Nelle scorse ore sono state ufficialmente svelate tutte le nomination ai The Game Awards 2023: chi si contenderà il titolo di GOTY? Scopriamolo insieme in questo articolo dedicato

È di nuovo quel periodo dell’anno: periodo di premi e premiazioni, eventi ed annunci. È di nuovo periodo di parlare dei The Game Awards 2023 e infatti, nelle scorse ore, sono state svelate tutte le nomination. La cosa più incredibile è, a nostro parere, l’assenza di Starfield all’interno delle nomination per il GOTY. Presentissimi invece Alan Wake 2, con ben 8 nomination, Baldur’s Gate 3 con altre 8 nomination e Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 con 7 nomination. L’appuntamento per le premiazioni è per il prossimo 7 dicembre. Staremo a vedere!

Game of the Year

Qui sotto trovate i nominati al titolo di Gioco dell’Anno 2023:

Best Game Direction – Best Narrative | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Game Direction:

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2(Insomniac Games/SIE)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Narrative:

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Best Art Direction – Best Score and Music | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Art Direction:

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Score and Music:

Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)

Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Audio Design – Best Performance | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Audio Design:

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Performance:

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility – Games for Impact | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Innovation in Accessibility:

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Games for Impact:

A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)

Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)

Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)

Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)

Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)

Venba (Visai Games)

Best Ongoing Game – Best Community Support | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Ongoing Game:

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Community Support:

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game – Best Debut Indie Game | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Independent Game:

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)

Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Debut Indie Game:

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)

Venba (Visai Games)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Best Mobile Game – Best VR/AR Game | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Mobile Game:

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)

Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)

Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)

Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver/Netflix)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best VR/AR Game:

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)

Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)

Synapse (nDreams)

Best Action Game – Best Action/Adventure Game | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Action Game:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)

Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Action/Adventure Game:

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best RPG – Best Fighting Game | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best RPG:

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Fighting Game:

God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment)

Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Best Family Game – Best Sim/Strategy Game | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Family Game:

Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Sim/Strategy Game:

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)

Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)

Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)

Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Sports/Racing – Best Multiplayer | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Sports/Racing:

EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)

The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Multiplayer:

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Adaptation – Most Anticipated Game | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Adaptation:

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Most Anticipated Game:

Content Creator of the Year – Best Esports Game | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Content Creator of the Year:

IronMouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Esports Game:

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios/Tencent Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete – Best Esports Team | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Esports Athlete:

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Esports Team:

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best Esports Coach – Best Esports Event | The Game Awards 2023 Nomination

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Esports Coach:

Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)

Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)

Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)

Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)

Qui sotto trovate le nomination per la categoria Best Esports Event:

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

VALORANT Champions 2023

Attendiamo!

Queste erano dunque tutte le nomination per i futuri The Game Awards 2023. Fateci sapere quali saranno i vostri voti qua sotto nei commenti