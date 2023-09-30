Migliori videogiochi in uscita: Ottobre 2023 | Elenco

Ecco i migliori videogiochi in uscita a Ottobre 2023: tanto divertimento su PlayStation 4 e 5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X, PC e Nintendo Switch!
Salutiamo Settembre ed entriamo nel pieno dell’autunno con il mese di Ottobre e la sua nuova line-up di videogames!
Questo mese, con nostra grande gioia, ha tantissime proposte interessanti per tutti i gusti! Iniziamo con Assassin’s Creed Mirage, ultimo arrivato della celeberrima serie Ubisoft. Mirage ci porterà a Baghdad dove seguiremo la storia di Basim Ibn Ishaq. Dapprima ladro senza prospettive, Basim avrà un incontro che rivoluzionerà la sua vita e lo avvicinerà alla Confraternita e alla sua secolare missione. Titolo attesissimo dai fan, Assassin’s Creed Mirage arriva il 5 ottobre e segna un “ritorno alle origini” rispetto agli episodi più recenti come Odyssey e Valhalla.
Per i fan Pokémon è in arrivo Detective Pikachu: Il Ritorno, in esclusiva Nintendo Switch. Il gioco ci riporta a Ryme City, dove Tim Goodman prosegue le indagini sulla scomparsa del padre. Accompagnato da un burbero Pikachu appassionato di caffè, Tim avrà bisogno dell’aiuto sia degli umani che dei Pokémon per capire cosa è successo: ma non sarà facile capire di chi potersi fidare, e serviranno astuzia e conoscenza per superare le difficoltà del caso.
Tra i migliori videogiochi di Ottobre 2023 troviamo c’è anche Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Peter Parker e Miles Morales tornano in una nuova avventura. In una New York gettata nel caos i due combatteranno una serie di avversari veramente temibili come Kraven il Cacciatore e Lizard. E quando al mix si aggiunge Venom, le cose non possono certo filare lisce…
Parliamo ora diSuper Mario Bros. Wonder, nuova avventura dei fratelli idraulici più famosi dell’universo videoludico. Un titolo coloratissimo, ricco di personaggi e livelli da completare. Che è successo stavolta? Ma niente, Bowser si è semplicemente trasformato in.. una fortezza semi-ambulante e potenzialmente distruttiva. La missione di Mario e Luigi (più i tanti personaggi di supporto) sarà quella di farsi strada attraverso orde di nemici e trabocchetti e sconfiggere (di nuovo) il lucertolone molesto.
Ottobre 2023 (giusto giusto per Halloween) propone Alan Wake II, sequel dell’omonimo titolo action-horror di Remedy. 13 anni dopo la scomparsa dello scrittore di thriller Alan Wake, nella città di Bright Falls si verifica una serie di strani omicidi. L’agente dell’FBI Saga Anderson viene inviata a indagare: non sa che rimarrà invischiata in una storia horror soprannaturale che sembra ordita da qualcuno…
Per la serie “graditi ritorni” segnaliamo una collection notevole. È in arrivo Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1, che comprende tre capitoli: Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (versione HD Collection) e Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (versione HD Collection). Onestamente, non sappiamo come rendere a parole quanto la serie di Metal Gear sia valida: se non avete mai avuto la possibilità di giocare i titoli in versione originale, questo è il momento giusto per recuperarli.
Con questo concludiamo la line-up del mese! Oltre ai migliori videogiochi in uscita a Ottobre 2023, non dimenticate di dare un’occhiata anche alle migliori esclusive su PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch!
Migliori videogiochi in uscita: Ottobre 2023 | Elenco
Bilkins’ Folly – 2 ottobre – PS4, PS5, PC, Switch
Trepang2 – 2 ottobre – PS5, XSX
Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless – 3 ottobre – PS4, PS5, PC, Switch
Ignistone – 3 ottobre – PC, iOS, Droid
Ira – 3 ottobre – PC
In His Time – 3 ottobre – PC
Scorn – 3 ottobre – PS5
Silent Hope – 3 ottobre – PC, Switch
The Lamplighters League – 3 ottobre – XBO, XSX, PC
Hellboy: Web of Wyrd – 4 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch
Worldless – 4 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch
Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 5 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC
Cricket 24 – 5 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC
Front Mission 2: Remake – 5 ottobre – Switch
Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur – 5 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC, Switch
The Sisters 2: Road to Fame – 5 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch
Wargroove 2 – 5 ottobre – PC, Switch
Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition – 6 ottobre – Switch
Detective Pikachu: Il Ritorno – 6 ottobre – Switch
NHL 24 – 6 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX
Sword Art Online: Last Recollection – 6 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX
Forza Motorsport – 10 ottobre – XSX, PC
Lil Gator Game – 10 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX
Long Gone Days – 10 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch
Roblox – 10 ottobre – PS4, PS5
Wild Card Football – 10 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch
Honkai: Star Rail – 11 ottobre – PS5
Total War: Pharaoh – 11 ottobre – PC
River City: Rival Showdown – 12 ottobre – PS4, PC, Switch
Batman: Arkham Trilogy – 13 ottobre – Switch
Lords of the Fallen – 13 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC
Transformers: EarthSpark – Expedition – 13 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – 16 ottobre – PS5, XSX
Skull Island: Rise of Kong – 17 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch
Sonic Superstars – 17 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch
Wizard with a Gun – 17 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC, Switch
Slender: The Arrival – 18 ottobre – PS5, XSX
The 7th Guest VR – 19 ottobre – PS5, Quest 2, PC
Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express – 19 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch
AirportSim – 19 ottobre – XSX, PC
Endless Dungeon – 19 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC
Gangs of Sherwood – 19 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC
The Gap – 19 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC
Gargoyles Remastered – 19 ottobre – PS4, XBO, PC, Switch
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged – 19 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch
Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue – 19 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch
Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist – 19 ottobre – Switch
World of Horror – 19 ottobre – PS4, PS5, PC, Switch
The Caligula Effect 2 – 20 ottobre – PS5
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – 20 ottobre – PS5
Slay the Princess – 20 ottobre – PC, Mac, Lin
Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 20 ottobre – Switch
TrinityS – 20 ottobre – PS4, PS5, PC
Archetype Arcadia – 24 ottobre – PS4, PS5, Switch
Cities: Skylines II – 24 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC
Just Dance 2024 Edition – 24 ottobre – Ps5, XSX, Switch
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria – 24 ottobre – PS5, PC
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 – 24 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC, Switch
Dave the Diver – 26 ottobre – Switch
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord – 26 ottobre – PS5, Quest 2, PC
Ghostrunner 2 – 26 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC
Mineko’s Night Market – 26 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO
Alan Wake II – 27 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC
Crymachina – 27 ottobre – PS4, PS5, PC, Switch
Desolatium – 27 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch
EA Sports UFC 5 – 27 ottobre – PS5, XSX
Terminator: Resistance Complete Edition – 27 ottobre – XSX
Headbangers: Rhythm Royale – 31 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC, Switch
Jusant – 31 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC
Stray Souls – 31 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC
Ark: Survival Ascended – TBA – PS5, XSX, PC
Phasmophobia – TBA – PS5, XSX
Lascia un commento