Migliori videogiochi in uscita: Ottobre 2023 | Elenco

Ecco i migliori videogiochi in uscita a Ottobre 2023: tanto divertimento su PlayStation 4 e 5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X, PC e Nintendo Switch!

Salutiamo Settembre ed entriamo nel pieno dell’autunno con il mese di Ottobre e la sua nuova line-up di videogames!

Questo mese, con nostra grande gioia, ha tantissime proposte interessanti per tutti i gusti! Iniziamo con Assassin’s Creed Mirage, ultimo arrivato della celeberrima serie Ubisoft. Mirage ci porterà a Baghdad dove seguiremo la storia di Basim Ibn Ishaq. Dapprima ladro senza prospettive, Basim avrà un incontro che rivoluzionerà la sua vita e lo avvicinerà alla Confraternita e alla sua secolare missione. Titolo attesissimo dai fan, Assassin’s Creed Mirage arriva il 5 ottobre e segna un “ritorno alle origini” rispetto agli episodi più recenti come Odyssey e Valhalla.

Per i fan Pokémon è in arrivo Detective Pikachu: Il Ritorno, in esclusiva Nintendo Switch. Il gioco ci riporta a Ryme City, dove Tim Goodman prosegue le indagini sulla scomparsa del padre. Accompagnato da un burbero Pikachu appassionato di caffè, Tim avrà bisogno dell’aiuto sia degli umani che dei Pokémon per capire cosa è successo: ma non sarà facile capire di chi potersi fidare, e serviranno astuzia e conoscenza per superare le difficoltà del caso.

Tra i migliori videogiochi di Ottobre 2023 troviamo c’è anche Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Peter Parker e Miles Morales tornano in una nuova avventura. In una New York gettata nel caos i due combatteranno una serie di avversari veramente temibili come Kraven il Cacciatore e Lizard. E quando al mix si aggiunge Venom, le cose non possono certo filare lisce…

Parliamo ora diSuper Mario Bros. Wonder, nuova avventura dei fratelli idraulici più famosi dell’universo videoludico. Un titolo coloratissimo, ricco di personaggi e livelli da completare. Che è successo stavolta? Ma niente, Bowser si è semplicemente trasformato in.. una fortezza semi-ambulante e potenzialmente distruttiva. La missione di Mario e Luigi (più i tanti personaggi di supporto) sarà quella di farsi strada attraverso orde di nemici e trabocchetti e sconfiggere (di nuovo) il lucertolone molesto.

Ottobre 2023 (giusto giusto per Halloween) propone Alan Wake II, sequel dell’omonimo titolo action-horror di Remedy. 13 anni dopo la scomparsa dello scrittore di thriller Alan Wake, nella città di Bright Falls si verifica una serie di strani omicidi. L’agente dell’FBI Saga Anderson viene inviata a indagare: non sa che rimarrà invischiata in una storia horror soprannaturale che sembra ordita da qualcuno…

Per la serie “graditi ritorni” segnaliamo una collection notevole. È in arrivo Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1, che comprende tre capitoli: Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (versione HD Collection) e Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (versione HD Collection). Onestamente, non sappiamo come rendere a parole quanto la serie di Metal Gear sia valida: se non avete mai avuto la possibilità di giocare i titoli in versione originale, questo è il momento giusto per recuperarli.

Con questo concludiamo la line-up del mese! Oltre ai migliori videogiochi in uscita a Ottobre 2023, non dimenticate di dare un’occhiata anche alle migliori esclusive su PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch!

Migliori videogiochi in uscita: Ottobre 2023 | Elenco

Bilkins’ Folly – 2 ottobre – PS4, PS5, PC, Switch

Trepang2 – 2 ottobre – PS5, XSX

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless – 3 ottobre – PS4, PS5, PC, Switch

Ignistone – 3 ottobre – PC, iOS, Droid

Ira – 3 ottobre – PC

In His Time – 3 ottobre – PC

Scorn – 3 ottobre – PS5

Silent Hope – 3 ottobre – PC, Switch

The Lamplighters League – 3 ottobre – XBO, XSX, PC

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd – 4 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch

Worldless – 4 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 5 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC

Cricket 24 – 5 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC

Front Mission 2: Remake – 5 ottobre – Switch

Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur – 5 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC, Switch

The Sisters 2: Road to Fame – 5 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch

Wargroove 2 – 5 ottobre – PC, Switch

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition – 6 ottobre – Switch

Detective Pikachu: Il Ritorno – 6 ottobre – Switch

NHL 24 – 6 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection – 6 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX

Forza Motorsport – 10 ottobre – XSX, PC

Lil Gator Game – 10 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX

Long Gone Days – 10 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch

Roblox – 10 ottobre – PS4, PS5

Wild Card Football – 10 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch

Honkai: Star Rail – 11 ottobre – PS5

Total War: Pharaoh – 11 ottobre – PC

River City: Rival Showdown – 12 ottobre – PS4, PC, Switch

Batman: Arkham Trilogy – 13 ottobre – Switch

Lords of the Fallen – 13 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC

Transformers: EarthSpark – Expedition – 13 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – 16 ottobre – PS5, XSX

Skull Island: Rise of Kong – 17 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch

Sonic Superstars – 17 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch

Wizard with a Gun – 17 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC, Switch

Slender: The Arrival – 18 ottobre – PS5, XSX

The 7th Guest VR – 19 ottobre – PS5, Quest 2, PC

Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express – 19 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch

AirportSim – 19 ottobre – XSX, PC

Endless Dungeon – 19 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC

Gangs of Sherwood – 19 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC

The Gap – 19 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC

Gargoyles Remastered – 19 ottobre – PS4, XBO, PC, Switch

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged – 19 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch

Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue – 19 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist – 19 ottobre – Switch

World of Horror – 19 ottobre – PS4, PS5, PC, Switch

The Caligula Effect 2 – 20 ottobre – PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – 20 ottobre – PS5

Slay the Princess – 20 ottobre – PC, Mac, Lin

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 20 ottobre – Switch

TrinityS – 20 ottobre – PS4, PS5, PC

Archetype Arcadia – 24 ottobre – PS4, PS5, Switch

Cities: Skylines II – 24 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC

Just Dance 2024 Edition – 24 ottobre – Ps5, XSX, Switch

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria – 24 ottobre – PS5, PC

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 – 24 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC, Switch

Dave the Diver – 26 ottobre – Switch

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord – 26 ottobre – PS5, Quest 2, PC

Ghostrunner 2 – 26 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC

Mineko’s Night Market – 26 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO

Alan Wake II – 27 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC

Crymachina – 27 ottobre – PS4, PS5, PC, Switch

Desolatium – 27 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch

EA Sports UFC 5 – 27 ottobre – PS5, XSX

Terminator: Resistance Complete Edition – 27 ottobre – XSX

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale – 31 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC, Switch

Jusant – 31 ottobre – PS5, XSX, PC

Stray Souls – 31 ottobre – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC

Ark: Survival Ascended – TBA – PS5, XSX, PC

Phasmophobia – TBA – PS5, XSX