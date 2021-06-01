Ecco i migliori videogiochi in uscita a Giugno 2021: tanto divertimento su PlayStation 4 e 5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X, PC e Nintendo Switch!

Maggio è ormai finito: entriamo nella stagione estiva con il mese di Giugno 2021! È in arrivo una ricca line-up di videogames; scopriamo insieme i migliori!

Tra i nuovi arrivi attesissimo è Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, bundle per PlayStation 5 che contiene Final Fantasy VII Remake con delle migliorie tecniche e che include anche un episodio inedito dedicato a Yuffie. Sempre in tema fantasy segnaliamo Edge of Eternity, un JRPG tra magia e sci-fi in arrivo l’8 giugno. In arrivo anche Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights , RPG bidimensionale in cui vi ritroverete a destreggiarvi in un percorso labirintico e pieno di insidie. Infine, ecco a voi Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, il sedicesimo (!!!) capitolo dell’omonima serie sviluppato da Insomniac Games.

Per gli sportivi è in arrivo una combo a tema ciclismo! Saranno presto disponibili, infatti, sia Tour de France 2021 che Cycling Manager 2021: per gli appassionati di biciclette, non c’è che l’imbarazzo della scelta. Per gli appassionati di calcio è in arrivo We Are Football: preparatevi a gestire un team e condurlo alla vittoria! Inoltre, è in arrivo anche Mario Golf: Super Rush, che sicuramente renderà le vostre partite di golf MOLTO movimentate!

La serie “graditi ritorni” di Giugno 2021 propone Metro Exodus Complete Edition, che porta su PlayStation 5 l’ultimo capitolo della serie Metro. Torna anche Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, stavolta su PlayStation 4, Xbox one e PC.

Oltre ai migliori videogiochi in uscita a Giugno 2021, non dimenticate di dare un’occhiata anche alle migliori esclusive su PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch!

Migliori videogiochi in uscita: Giugno 2021 | Elenco

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection – 1 giugno – PS4, XBO, PC

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood – 1 giugno – PC, Stadia

Necromunda: Hired Gun – 1 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC

Stonefly – 1 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch

Wreckfest – 1 giugno – PS5

Operation: Tango – 1 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC

Astalon: Tears of the Earth – 3 giugno – PS4, PC, Switch

Wing of Darkness – 3 giugno – PS4, PC, Switch

Tour de France 2021 – 3 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC

Pro Cycling Manager 2021 – 3 giugno – PC

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom – 4 giugno – PS4, XBO, PC, Switch

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power – 4 giugno – Switch

Evergate – 4 giugno – PS5

The Persistence Enhanced – 4 giugno – PS5, XSX, PC

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – 4 giugno – PS4, XBO, XSX, PC

Chivalry 2 – 8 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC

Edge of Eternity – 8 giugno – PC

The Elder Scrolls: Blackwood – 8 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX

The Elder Scrolls Online – 8 giugno – PS5, XSX

Neptunia ReVerse – 8 giugno – PS5

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – 10 giugno – PS5

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection – 10 giugno – PS4, XBO, PC, Switch

We Are Football – 10 giugno – PC

Game Builder Garage – 11 giugno – Switch

Guilty Gear -STRIVE- – 11 giugno – PS4, PS5, PC

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – 11 giugno – PS5

Metro Exodus Complete Edition – 18 giugno – PS5, XSX

Curved Space – 18 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights – 22 giugno – PC, Switch

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – 22 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX – 24 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch

The Caligula Effect 2 – 24 giugno – PS4, Switch

Legend of Mana – 24 giugno – PS4, PC, Switch

Nayuta no Kiseki Kai – 24 giugno – PS4

Samurai Warriors 5 – 24 giugno – PS4, Switch

The Wicked King and the Noble Hero – 24 giugno – PS4, Switch

Roguebook – 24 giugno – PC

Cotton Reboot! – 25 giugno – PS4, Switch

Mario Golf: Super Rush – 25 giugno – Switch

Scarlet Nexus – 25 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – 25 giugno –Switch

DreamWork Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure – 25 giugno – Switch

Destroy All Humans! – 29 giugno – Switch

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny – 29 giugno – Switch

Ghoul Patrol + Zombies Ate My Neighbors – 29 giugno – PS4, XBO, PC, Switch

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World – 29 giugno – PC

A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories – 30 giugno – PC, Switch