Ecco i migliori videogiochi in uscita a Giugno 2021: tanto divertimento su PlayStation 4 e 5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X, PC e Nintendo Switch!
Maggio è ormai finito: entriamo nella stagione estiva con il mese di Giugno 2021! È in arrivo una ricca line-up di videogames; scopriamo insieme i migliori!
Tra i nuovi arrivi attesissimo è Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, bundle per PlayStation 5 che contiene Final Fantasy VII Remake con delle migliorie tecniche e che include anche un episodio inedito dedicato a Yuffie. Sempre in tema fantasy segnaliamo Edge of Eternity, un JRPG tra magia e sci-fi in arrivo l’8 giugno. In arrivo anche Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights , RPG bidimensionale in cui vi ritroverete a destreggiarvi in un percorso labirintico e pieno di insidie. Infine, ecco a voi Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, il sedicesimo (!!!) capitolo dell’omonima serie sviluppato da Insomniac Games.
Per gli sportivi è in arrivo una combo a tema ciclismo! Saranno presto disponibili, infatti, sia Tour de France 2021 che Cycling Manager 2021: per gli appassionati di biciclette, non c’è che l’imbarazzo della scelta. Per gli appassionati di calcio è in arrivo We Are Football: preparatevi a gestire un team e condurlo alla vittoria! Inoltre, è in arrivo anche Mario Golf: Super Rush, che sicuramente renderà le vostre partite di golf MOLTO movimentate!
La serie “graditi ritorni” di Giugno 2021 propone Metro Exodus Complete Edition, che porta su PlayStation 5 l’ultimo capitolo della serie Metro. Torna anche Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, stavolta su PlayStation 4, Xbox one e PC.
Oltre ai migliori videogiochi in uscita a Giugno 2021, non dimenticate di dare un’occhiata anche alle migliori esclusive su PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch!
Migliori videogiochi in uscita: Giugno 2021 | Elenco
Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection – 1 giugno – PS4, XBO, PC
The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood – 1 giugno – PC, Stadia
Necromunda: Hired Gun – 1 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC
Stonefly – 1 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch
Wreckfest – 1 giugno – PS5
Operation: Tango – 1 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC
Astalon: Tears of the Earth – 3 giugno – PS4, PC, Switch
Wing of Darkness – 3 giugno – PS4, PC, Switch
Tour de France 2021 – 3 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC
Pro Cycling Manager 2021 – 3 giugno – PC
The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom – 4 giugno – PS4, XBO, PC, Switch
DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power – 4 giugno – Switch
Evergate – 4 giugno – PS5
The Persistence Enhanced – 4 giugno – PS5, XSX, PC
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – 4 giugno – PS4, XBO, XSX, PC
Chivalry 2 – 8 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC
Edge of Eternity – 8 giugno – PC
The Elder Scrolls: Blackwood – 8 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX
The Elder Scrolls Online – 8 giugno – PS5, XSX
Neptunia ReVerse – 8 giugno – PS5
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – 10 giugno – PS5
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection – 10 giugno – PS4, XBO, PC, Switch
We Are Football – 10 giugno – PC
Game Builder Garage – 11 giugno – Switch
Guilty Gear -STRIVE- – 11 giugno – PS4, PS5, PC
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – 11 giugno – PS5
Metro Exodus Complete Edition – 18 giugno – PS5, XSX
Curved Space – 18 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch
Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights – 22 giugno – PC, Switch
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – 22 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX – 24 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC, Switch
The Caligula Effect 2 – 24 giugno – PS4, Switch
Legend of Mana – 24 giugno – PS4, PC, Switch
Nayuta no Kiseki Kai – 24 giugno – PS4
Samurai Warriors 5 – 24 giugno – PS4, Switch
The Wicked King and the Noble Hero – 24 giugno – PS4, Switch
Roguebook – 24 giugno – PC
Cotton Reboot! – 25 giugno – PS4, Switch
Mario Golf: Super Rush – 25 giugno – Switch
Scarlet Nexus – 25 giugno – PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, PC
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – 25 giugno –Switch
DreamWork Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure – 25 giugno – Switch
Destroy All Humans! – 29 giugno – Switch
Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny – 29 giugno – Switch
Ghoul Patrol + Zombies Ate My Neighbors – 29 giugno – PS4, XBO, PC, Switch
Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World – 29 giugno – PC
A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories – 30 giugno – PC, Switch
Lascia un commento