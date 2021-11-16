The Game Awards 2021: ecco la lista e le nomine dei giochi candidati

Sono uscite finalmente le nomine dei giochi candidati ai The Game Awards 2021: ecco la lista

Geoff Keighley, conduttore dei The Game Awards, aveva già qualche giorno fa anticipato l’evento che si terrà a dicembre, dicendo che saranno presenti un numero incredibile di giochi da presentare, arrivando a raggiungere la soglia dei 50 titoli World Premiere. Insieme ad essi, ha voluto anche appuntare come saranno presenti anche dei trailer riguardanti adattamenti televisivi di alcuni videogiochi, ribadendo che però il focus maggiore sarà sulla parte videoludica della trasmissione.

Tornando finalmente dal vivo dopo la parentesi avuta nel 2020 per via del COVID, si avrà modo di assistere ad una battaglia interessante tra i vari candidati ai The Game Awards 2021, vedendo come nella lista delle nomine non siano presenti i giochi Tripla A che abbiamo visto negli anni scorsi.

The Game Awards 2021: la lista con le nomine dei giochi candidati

Ecco dunque la lista completa dei giochi e delle loro nomine, che vedremo candidati ai The Game Awards 2021:

Game of the Year:

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction:

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank

Best Art Direction:

The Artful Escape

DEATHLOOP

Kena

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank

Best Narrative:

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Score:

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

DEATHLOOP

Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant

Best Audio Design:

DEATHLOOP

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Performance:

Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)

Best Indie:

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Kena

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Action:

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

DEATHLOOP

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Action/Adventure:

Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Best Role Playing Game:

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Best Sports/Racing:

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Best Fighting:

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Multiplayer:

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

It Takes Two

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Best Sim/Strategy

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefG

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty

CS:GO

Dota 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Collapse

S1mple

Showmaker

Tenz

Simp

Best Esports Team

Atlanta Faze – Call of Duty

Damwon – League of Legends

Navi – CS:GO

Team Spirit – Dota 2

Sentinels – Valorant

Best Esports Coach

B1ade3

Crowder

Engh

Kkoma

Silent

Best Esports Event

The International 2021

2021 League of Legends World Championship

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

I The Game Awards 2021 si svolgeranno la notte tra l'8 ed il 9 dicembre, alle due italiane.