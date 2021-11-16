Condividi
The Game Awards 2021: ecco la lista e le nomine dei giochi candidati

The Game Awards 2021: ecco la lista e le nomine dei giochi candidati



Sono uscite finalmente le nomine dei  giochi candidati ai The Game Awards 2021: ecco la lista

Geoff Keighley, conduttore dei The Game Awards, aveva già qualche giorno fa anticipato l’evento che si terrà a dicembre, dicendo che saranno presenti un numero incredibile di giochi da presentare, arrivando a raggiungere la soglia dei 50 titoli World Premiere. Insieme ad essi, ha voluto anche appuntare come saranno presenti anche dei trailer riguardanti adattamenti televisivi di alcuni videogiochi, ribadendo che però il focus maggiore sarà sulla parte videoludica della trasmissione.

Tornando finalmente dal vivo dopo la parentesi avuta nel 2020 per via del COVID, si avrà modo di assistere ad una battaglia interessante tra i vari candidati ai The Game Awards 2021, vedendo come nella lista delle nomine non siano presenti i giochi Tripla A che abbiamo visto negli anni scorsi.

The Game Awards 2021: la lista con le nomine dei giochi candidati

Ecco dunque la lista completa dei giochi e delle loro nomine, che vedremo candidati ai The Game Awards 2021:

Game of the Year:

  • DEATHLOOP
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction:

  • DEATHLOOP
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank

Best Art Direction:

  • The Artful Escape
  • DEATHLOOP
  • Kena
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank

Best Narrative:

  • DEATHLOOP
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Score:

  • The Artful Escape
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • DEATHLOOP
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • NieR Replicant

Best Audio Design:

  • DEATHLOOP
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Best Performance:

  • Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
  • Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)
  • Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)
  • Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
  • Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)

Best Indie:

  • 12 Minutes
  • Death’s Door
  • Kena
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Best Action:

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry 2
  • DEATHLOOP
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

Best Action/Adventure:

  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Role Playing Game:

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise



Best Sports/Racing:

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders Republic

Best Fighting:

  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Multiplayer:

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Knockout City
  • It Takes Two
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Best Sim/Strategy

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Content Creator of the Year

  • Dream
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • TheGrefG

Best Esports Game

  • Call of Duty
  • CS:GO
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • Collapse
  • S1mple
  • Showmaker
  • Tenz
  • Simp

Best Esports Team

  • Atlanta Faze – Call of Duty
  • Damwon – League of Legends
  • Navi – CS:GO
  • Team Spirit – Dota 2
  • Sentinels – Valorant

Best Esports Coach

  • B1ade3
  • Crowder
  • Engh
  • Kkoma
  • Silent

Best Esports Event

  • The International 2021
  • 2021 League of Legends World Championship
  • Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

Most Anticipated Game

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Starfield

I The Game Awards 2021 si svolgeranno la notte tra l’8 ed il 9 dicembre, alle due italiane. Continuate a seguirci su tuttoteK per altre notizie videoludiche, e date un’occhiata allo store di Instant Gaming per nuovi giochi a prezzi convenienti.

Marina Flocco

Fruitrice seriale di videogiochi, anime, manga, tutto ciò che è traducibile dal giapponese.

