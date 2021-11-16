The Game Awards 2021: ecco la lista e le nomine dei giochi candidati

Sono uscite finalmente le nomine dei giochi candidati ai The Game Awards 2021: ecco la lista
Geoff Keighley, conduttore dei The Game Awards, aveva già qualche giorno fa anticipato l’evento che si terrà a dicembre, dicendo che saranno presenti un numero incredibile di giochi da presentare, arrivando a raggiungere la soglia dei 50 titoli World Premiere. Insieme ad essi, ha voluto anche appuntare come saranno presenti anche dei trailer riguardanti adattamenti televisivi di alcuni videogiochi, ribadendo che però il focus maggiore sarà sulla parte videoludica della trasmissione.
Tornando finalmente dal vivo dopo la parentesi avuta nel 2020 per via del COVID, si avrà modo di assistere ad una battaglia interessante tra i vari candidati ai The Game Awards 2021, vedendo come nella lista delle nomine non siano presenti i giochi Tripla A che abbiamo visto negli anni scorsi.
The Game Awards 2021: la lista con le nomine dei giochi candidati
Ecco dunque la lista completa dei giochi e delle loro nomine, che vedremo candidati ai The Game Awards 2021:
Game of the Year:
- DEATHLOOP
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
Best Game Direction:
- DEATHLOOP
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank
Best Art Direction:
- The Artful Escape
- DEATHLOOP
- Kena
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank
Best Narrative:
- DEATHLOOP
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best Score:
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DEATHLOOP
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant
Best Audio Design:
- DEATHLOOP
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Best Performance:
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)
Best Indie:
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- Kena
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Best Action:
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- DEATHLOOP
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Best Action/Adventure:
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
Best Role Playing Game:
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Best Sports/Racing:
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
Best Fighting:
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Multiplayer:
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Best Sim/Strategy
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Innovation in Accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Content Creator of the Year
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefG
Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty
- CS:GO
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Collapse
- S1mple
- Showmaker
- Tenz
- Simp
Best Esports Team
- Atlanta Faze – Call of Duty
- Damwon – League of Legends
- Navi – CS:GO
- Team Spirit – Dota 2
- Sentinels – Valorant
Best Esports Coach
- B1ade3
- Crowder
- Engh
- Kkoma
- Silent
Best Esports Event
- The International 2021
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
I The Game Awards 2021 si svolgeranno la notte tra l’8 ed il 9 dicembre, alle due italiane. Continuate a seguirci su tuttoteK per altre notizie videoludiche, e date un’occhiata allo store di Instant Gaming per nuovi giochi a prezzi convenienti.
