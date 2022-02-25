DICE Awards 2022: ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori!

Condividi
Nelle scorse ore, la cerimonia per l’assegnazione dei DICE Awards 2022 si è conclusa e in questo articolo vi elencheremo la lista di tutti i vincitori per ciascuna categoria

Il 2021 è stato un anno discretamente interessante dal punto di vista videoludico, sebbene subissato, ancora una volta, da tantissimi rinvii e molti problemi a causa della pandemia di Coronavirus. Il 2022 è iniziato in gran forma, perlomeno sotto il fronte del gaming (non molto se guardiamo la politica interna e internazionale), con titoli di grande spessore come Leggende Pokémon Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West e (proprio oggi!) Elden Ring. Mantenendo sempre lo sguardo verso il futuro, però, ci piace anche un attimo riguardare indietro verso quello che è stato, sotto molti punti di vista, un 2021 ricco di sorprese e piccole perle che difficilmente dimenticheremo. Come? Semplice. 

I DICE Awards 2022

Come ogni anno, si è conclusa nelle scorse ore la cerimonia di assegnazione dei DICE Awards, i premi più importanti in ambito videoludico insieme ai The Game Awards, che quest’anno hanno visto trionfare It Takes Two di Hazelight Studios. Anche in questo caso il titolo di azione cooperativa è riuscito a portarsi a casa il premio di Game of The Year, ma molti altri sono stati i premi celebri donati in questa edizione 2022. Se, ad esempio, Ratchet & Clank si è portato a casa le statuette di “Outstanding Achievement in Animation”, “Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction”, “Outstanding Technical Achievement” e “Family Game of the Year”, facendo dunque incetta di premi, grandi protagonisti sono stati anche Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy e Returnal. Vediamo insieme, qui di seguito, tutte le categorie con le relative nomination e i vincitori, evidenziati in grassetto. Buona lettura! 

Premi: Game of the Year, Game Direction e Game Design | DICE AWARDS 2022 Vincitori

Game of the Year

  • It Takes Two
  • Deathloop
  • Returnal
  • Inscryption
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Oustanding Achievement in Game Design

  • It Takes Two
  • Deathloop
  • Loop Hero
  • Inscryption
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Premi: Animation, Art Direction, Character | DICE AWARDS 2022 Vincitori

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Premi: Original Music Composition, Audio Design, Story | DICE AWARDS 2022 Vincitori

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Returnal
  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Returnal
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Premi: Technical Achievement, Action Game of the Year, Adventure Game of the Year | DICE AWARDS 2022 Vincitori

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Battlefield 2042
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Moncage
  • Returnal

Action Game of the Year

Adventure Game of the Year

Premi: Family Game of the Year, Fighting Game of the Year, Racing Game of the Year | DICE AWARDS 2022 Vincitori

Family Game of the Year

Fighting Game of the Year

Racing Game of the Year

Premi: RPG Game of the Year Sports Game of the Year, Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year | DICE AWARDS 2022 Vincitori

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Sports Game of the Year

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Premi: Online Game of the Year, Immersive Reality Techical Achievement, Immersive Reality Game of the Year | DICE AWARDS 2022 Vincitori

Online Game of the Year

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Lone Echo II
  • Puzzling Places
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke
  • Yuki

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Lone Echo II
  • Demeo
  • I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke

Premi: Independent Game, Mobile Game of the Year | DICE AWARDS 2022 Vincitori

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Unpacking
  • Death’s Door
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero
  • Sable

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Pokemon Unite
  • Behind the Frame
  • Fantasian
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Moncage

Per un 2022 ancora migliore (si spera)! 

Ed eccola qui terminata la lista con tutti i vincitori dei DICE Awards 2022. Sperando di esservi stati utili, vi ricordiamo di continuare a seguirci per tutte le news, le guide e le recensioni a tema videoludico e tech! E se siete interessati a chiavi di gioco a prezzi vantaggiosi, vi consigliamo di dare un’occhiata al catalogo di InstantGaming

