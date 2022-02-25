DICE Awards 2022: ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori!

Nelle scorse ore, la cerimonia per l’assegnazione dei DICE Awards 2022 si è conclusa e in questo articolo vi elencheremo la lista di tutti i vincitori per ciascuna categoria

Il 2021 è stato un anno discretamente interessante dal punto di vista videoludico, sebbene subissato, ancora una volta, da tantissimi rinvii e molti problemi a causa della pandemia di Coronavirus. Il 2022 è iniziato in gran forma, perlomeno sotto il fronte del gaming (non molto se guardiamo la politica interna e internazionale), con titoli di grande spessore come Leggende Pokémon Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West e (proprio oggi!) Elden Ring. Mantenendo sempre lo sguardo verso il futuro, però, ci piace anche un attimo riguardare indietro verso quello che è stato, sotto molti punti di vista, un 2021 ricco di sorprese e piccole perle che difficilmente dimenticheremo. Come? Semplice.

I DICE Awards 2022

Come ogni anno, si è conclusa nelle scorse ore la cerimonia di assegnazione dei DICE Awards, i premi più importanti in ambito videoludico insieme ai The Game Awards, che quest’anno hanno visto trionfare It Takes Two di Hazelight Studios. Anche in questo caso il titolo di azione cooperativa è riuscito a portarsi a casa il premio di Game of The Year, ma molti altri sono stati i premi celebri donati in questa edizione 2022. Se, ad esempio, Ratchet & Clank si è portato a casa le statuette di “Outstanding Achievement in Animation”, “Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction”, “Outstanding Technical Achievement” e “Family Game of the Year”, facendo dunque incetta di premi, grandi protagonisti sono stati anche Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy e Returnal. Vediamo insieme, qui di seguito, tutte le categorie con le relative nomination e i vincitori, evidenziati in grassetto. Buona lettura!

Premi: Game of the Year, Game Direction e Game Design | DICE AWARDS 2022 Vincitori

Game of the Year:

It Takes Two

Deathloop

Returnal

Inscryption

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Inscryption

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Oustanding Achievement in Game Design:

It Takes Two

Deathloop

Loop Hero

Inscryption

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Premi: Animation, Art Direction, Character | DICE AWARDS 2022 Vincitori

Outstanding Achievement in Animation:

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Character:

Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu

Deathloop – Colt Vahn

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena

Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet

Premi: Original Music Composition, Audio Design, Story | DICE AWARDS 2022 Vincitori

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition:

Returnal

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design:

Returnal

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Story:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Before Your Eyes

Inscryption

Psychonauts 2

The Forgotten City

Premi: Technical Achievement, Action Game of the Year, Adventure Game of the Year | DICE AWARDS 2022 Vincitori

Outstanding Technical Achievement:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Battlefield 2042

Forza Horizon 5

Moncage

Returnal

Action Game of the Year:

Halo Infinite

Deathloop

Metroid Dread

Returnal

The Ascent

Adventure Game of the Year:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Death’s Door

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Premi: Family Game of the Year, Fighting Game of the Year, Racing Game of the Year | DICE AWARDS 2022 Vincitori

Family Game of the Year:

Fighting Game of the Year:

Racing Game of the Year:

Premi: RPG Game of the Year Sports Game of the Year, Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year | DICE AWARDS 2022 Vincitori

Role-Playing Game of the Year:

Sports Game of the Year:

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year:

Age of Empires IV

Gloomhaven

Griftlands

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Premi: Online Game of the Year, Immersive Reality Techical Achievement, Immersive Reality Game of the Year | DICE AWARDS 2022 Vincitori

Online Game of the Year:

Halo Infinite

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Knockout City

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement:

Lone Echo II

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Yuki

Immersive Reality Game of the Year:

Lone Echo II

Demeo

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Premi: Independent Game, Mobile Game of the Year | DICE AWARDS 2022 Vincitori

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game:

Unpacking

Death’s Door

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Sable

Mobile Game of the Year:

Pokemon Unite

Behind the Frame

Fantasian

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Moncage

Per un 2022 ancora migliore (si spera)!

Ed eccola qui terminata la lista con tutti i vincitori dei DICE Awards 2022. Sperando di esservi stati utili, vi ricordiamo di continuare a seguirci per tutte le news, le guide e le recensioni a tema videoludico e tech! E se siete interessati a chiavi di gioco a prezzi vantaggiosi, vi consigliamo di dare un’occhiata al catalogo di InstantGaming!