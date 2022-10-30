Scopriamo insieme, in questa guida dedicata, la lista trofei completa di Star Ocean: The Divine Force, il nuovo capitolo della serie di Square Enix arrivato su PC e console lo scorso 27 ottobre

Il primo, timido trailer di Star Ocean: The Divine Force lo abbiamo potuto vedere nel corso di uno State of Play, quello di ottobre dello scorso anno, in cui aveva fatto capolino non mostrandosi in alcun dettaglio particolare, ma solo come ritorno. Un ritorno di una Square Enix che non è sempre stata (e non è tuttora) solo Final Fantasy, sebbene i tanti capitoli in sviluppo attualmente presso l’azienda, primi fra tutti Final Fantasy XVI e Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Comunque, in sordina quanto basta, Star Ocean: The Divine Force è arrivato lo scorso 27 ottobre su PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X | S, e in questa guida andremo a vedere la sua lista trofei, in modo tale che chi vorrà completarlo al 100% possa avere un’idea di quanto ci si possa mettere.

Prima di iniziare

La lista trofei completa di Star Ocean: The Divine Force consta di 54 statuette totali, di cui 43 di bronzo, 9 d’argento, una d’oro e l’immancabile trofeo di platino. Non essendo stati adattati in lingua italiana, in questa guida riporteremo i trofei e le loro descrizioni nella loro localizzazione inglese. Inoltre, come spesso accade nel caso di queste guide, vi ricordiamo che nonostante le descrizioni dei trofei siano esclusivamente quelle ufficiali date dagli sviluppatori, queste potrebbero comunque contenere spoiler riguardanti la trama. Per questo motivo, sconsigliamo di continuare la lettura a tutti coloro che non vogliono ricevere alcun tipo di anticipazione su Star Ocean: The Divine Force. Detto questo, iniziamo!

La prima parte dei trofei di bronzo | Star Ocean: The Divine Force, ecco la lista trofei completa!

Iniziamo la guida con la prima metà dei trofei di bronzo:

Encounter with the Unknown : Defeated the colossus of the Mhedume Ruins.

: Defeated the colossus of the Mhedume Ruins. The Iatrimancer : Recruited Nina to join your party.

: Recruited Nina to join your party. Some Kind of Welcome : Entered the village of Eda after a rough welcome.

: Entered the village of Eda after a rough welcome. Great Sage Midas : Recruited Midas to join your party.

: Recruited Midas to join your party. Helgar’s Disease Revisited : Met Theo in the town of Cotto.

: Met Theo in the town of Cotto. Onward to the Royal City : Found Dillwhip.

: Found Dillwhip. What a Rout : Surprisingly endured a crushing defeat in Baldaar.

: Surprisingly endured a crushing defeat in Baldaar. The Immutable Past : Arrived at the Ancient Coil.

: Arrived at the Ancient Coil. Disaster Blaster : Reunited with friends.

: Reunited with friends. A Rather Personal Battle : Laeticia said “yes”.

: Laeticia said “yes”. On the Eve of Action : Tomorrow is the day to launch a major operation.

: Tomorrow is the day to launch a major operation. Married to the Fight : Burst into the wedding and carried out the rescue.

: Burst into the wedding and carried out the rescue. The Story Goes On : Allowed Emperor Bohld’or to escape.

: Allowed Emperor Bohld’or to escape. Traverse the Stars : Depart from Aster at last.

: Depart from Aster at last. Hello and Goodbye : Arrived in Parrapoeiam.

: Arrived in Parrapoeiam. Pangalactic Rot : Peered into the darkness of the Pangalactic Federation.

: Peered into the darkness of the Pangalactic Federation. Where the Curtain Rises and Falls : Basked in the light of hope.

: Basked in the light of hope. Character Ending 01 : Raymond and Albaird thereafter.

: Raymond and Albaird thereafter. Character Ending 02 : Raymond and Nina thereafter.

: Raymond and Nina thereafter. Character Ending 03 : Raymond and Midas thereafter.

: Raymond and Midas thereafter. Character Ending 04 : Raymond and Elena thereafter.

: Raymond and Elena thereafter. Character Ending 05: Raymond and Marielle thereafter.

La seconda parte dei trofei di bronzo | Star Ocean: The Divine Force, ecco la lista trofei completa!

Concludiamo le statuette di bronzo con la seconda metà:

Character Ending 06 : Raymond and Malkya thereafter.

: Raymond and Malkya thereafter. Character Ending 07 : Raymond and J.J. thereafter.

: Raymond and J.J. thereafter. Character Ending 08 : Laeticia and Albaird thereafter.

: Laeticia and Albaird thereafter. Character Ending 09 : Laeticia and Nina thereafter.

: Laeticia and Nina thereafter. Character Ending 10 : Laeticia and Midas thereafter.

: Laeticia and Midas thereafter. Character Ending 11 : Laeticia and Elena thereafter.

: Laeticia and Elena thereafter. Character Ending 12 : Laeticia and Marielle thereafter.

: Laeticia and Marielle thereafter. Character Ending 13 : Laeticia and Theo thereafter.

: Laeticia and Theo thereafter. Character Ending 14 : Laeticia and Malkya thereafter.

: Laeticia and Malkya thereafter. Full of Surprises : Launched 100 Surprise Attacks.

: Launched 100 Surprise Attacks. Pile Up Those Bones : Defeated over 3,000 foes.

: Defeated over 3,000 foes. Quicker than the Eye : Performed 200 Blindsides.

: Performed 200 Blindsides. Stepping Forward : Walked over 100 km.

: Walked over 100 km. The Magic of Flight : Flew over 100 km.

: Flew over 100 km. Mighty Arsenal : Obtain at least 90% of all weapons.

: Obtain at least 90% of all weapons. Treasure Detector : Opened all treasure chests in the universe.

: Opened all treasure chests in the universe. Bounty of Bunnies : Found every mini-bunny.

: Found every mini-bunny. My First Masterpiece : Used Item Creation for the first time.

: Used Item Creation for the first time. The Start of Something Big : Won a game of Es’owa for the first time.

: Won a game of Es’owa for the first time. Character Ending 15 : Raymond and Laeticia, and beyond.

: Raymond and Laeticia, and beyond. Character Ending 16: Laeticia and Raymond, and beyond.

I trofei d’argento | Star Ocean: The Divine Force, ecco la lista trofei completa!

Proseguiamo la guida con i trofei d’argento:

The Last Landing Spot : Saved the cosmos from peril.

: Saved the cosmos from peril. Newly Unemployed : Clear 55 quests or more.

: Clear 55 quests or more. Battle-Worn Warrior : Complete at least 90% of the Bestiary.

: Complete at least 90% of the Bestiary. Battle God at the Table : Acquired the rank of Battle God.

: Acquired the rank of Battle God. A True Finale : Watched every ending.

: Watched every ending. Queen of the Depths : Defeated the mighty Ethereal Queen.

: Defeated the mighty Ethereal Queen. The Lone Angel : Defeated the all-powerful Gabriel Celeste.

: Defeated the all-powerful Gabriel Celeste. Universal Master : Beat the game on Universe difficulty.

: Beat the game on Universe difficulty. Master of Chaos: Beat the game on Chaos difficulty.

Il trofeo d’oro e il trofeo di platino | Star Ocean: The Divine Force, ecco la lista trofei completa!

Ci avviciniamo alla fine con il singolo trofeo d’oro:

The Spirit of All Creation: Make at least 90% of all items in Item Creation.

Infine, scopriamo il titolo del trofeo di platino di Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Divine Force: Conquered the entire Star Ocean.

Buon divertimento!

