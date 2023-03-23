Scopriamo insieme, in questa guida dedicata, la lista trofei completa di Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key, terzo capitolo della serie del “Segreto” del franchise in arrivo oggi sul mercato

Il franchise di Atelier ha subito un soft-reboot, sia a livello di meccaniche sia più meramente estetico, con l’inizio della trilogia di Atelier Ryza, che ha visto arrivare ben due capitoli (trovate le nostre due recensioni qui e qui) in un arco di tempo veramente breve. Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key, disponibile da oggi su PC, PS4, PS5 e Nintendo Switch, va a concludere questa tranche del “Segreto” dedicata alla giovane Ryza e alle sue avventure estive, e noi non vediamo l’ora di parlarvene in una recensione accurata. Nel frattempo, GUST Studios e Koei Tecmo hanno divulgato la lista trofei completa del titolo, che vi scioriniamo in questo articolo.

Prima di iniziare

La lista trofei completa di Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key consta di 48 statuette totali, di cui 36 di bronzo, 8 d’argento, 3 d’oro e l’immancabile trofeo di platino. Come spesso accade, nel caso di queste guide, vi ricordiamo che nonostante le descrizioni dei trofei siano esclusivamente quelle ufficiali date dagli sviluppatori, queste potrebbero comunque contenere spoiler riguardanti la trama. Per questo motivo, sconsigliamo di continuare la lettura a tutti coloro che non vogliono ricevere alcun tipo di anticipazione su Atelier Ryza 3. Nel caso specifico di questa guida, sia i titoli sia le descrizioni sono in lingua inglese, in quanto non è disponibile l’adattamento italiano. Detto questo, iniziamo!

La prima parte dei trofei di bronzo | Atelier Ryza 3: svelata la lista trofei completa!

Iniziamo la guida con la prima metà delle statuette di bronzo:

Off on an adventure! : The four set out on an adventure.

: The four set out on an adventure. Crafts of reconciliation : Stirred up the conflict of Sardonica.

: Stirred up the conflict of Sardonica. Through the Gate : Once again landed in the Underworld.

: Once again landed in the Underworld. Unexpected reunion : Reunited with Fi.

: Reunited with Fi. Last key : Created the Key of Truth.

: Created the Key of Truth. Never ever forget : Completed Klaudia’s side story.

: Completed Klaudia’s side story. Past settlement : Completed Lent’s side story.

: Completed Lent’s side story. Growth and change : Completed Tao’s side story.

: Completed Tao’s side story. Your own answer : Completed Patricia’s side story.

: Completed Patricia’s side story. Honest alchemist : Completed Empel’s side story.

: Completed Empel’s side story. Warrior’s day off : Completed Lila’s side story.

: Completed Lila’s side story. First and last adventure : Completed Bos’s side story.

: Completed Bos’s side story. Those who stand between : Completed Federica’s side story.

: Completed Federica’s side story. What is strength? : Completed Dian’s side story.

: Completed Dian’s side story. Curiosity of youth : Completed Kala’s side story.

: Completed Kala’s side story. A new base : Built an atelier.

: Built an atelier. Visiting famous places : Discovered a landmark for the first time.

: Discovered a landmark for the first time. Beyond the horizon: Made friends with the Water Beast.

La seconda parte dei trofei di bronzo | Atelier Ryza 3: svelata la lista trofei completa!

Terminiamo le statuette di bronzo con la seconda metà:

To the ends of the earth : Made friends with the Land Beast.

: Made friends with the Land Beast. The power of mother nature : Created a key at a landmark.

: Created a key at a landmark. Master key : Created a rare key.

: Created a rare key. Off to higher heights! : Activated 6th stage effect using Link Morph.

: Activated 6th stage effect using Link Morph. Completely compatible : Successfully synthesized a level 3 recipe.

: Successfully synthesized a level 3 recipe. An incredible tool! : Successfully synthesized an item with super traits.

: Successfully synthesized an item with super traits. Lucky day! : Obtained an item from a rare supply point.

: Obtained an item from a rare supply point. Skill user : Acquired skills by using Core Crystals.

: Acquired skills by using Core Crystals. One step ahead! : Raised a level 50 Puni.

: Raised a level 50 Puni. A little clue : Discovered a memoir for the first time.

: Discovered a memoir for the first time. People person : Completed all world quests in one region.

: Completed all world quests in one region. Offering help : Completed a random quest for the first time.

: Completed a random quest for the first time. Isn’t it a little big? : Caught an insect of a specific size.

: Caught an insect of a specific size. Big catch! Big catch! : Caught a marine creature of a specific size.

: Caught a marine creature of a specific size. Fighting together! : Used Order Drive for the first time.

: Used Order Drive for the first time. A special weapon : Defeated an enemy using Key Modification.

: Defeated an enemy using Key Modification. The key to victory! : Used Key Creation on a tough enemy.

: Used Key Creation on a tough enemy. It is all coming together!: Activated all Fatal Drives.

I trofei d’argento | Atelier Ryza 3: svelata la lista trofei completa!

Proseguiamo con i trofei d’argento:

Summer’s end : Set out on a journey to find someone to entrust your legacy to.

: Set out on a journey to find someone to entrust your legacy to. Another hideout : Expanded an atelier to maximum size.

: Expanded an atelier to maximum size. Love sightseeing! : Discovered all landmarks.

: Discovered all landmarks. The secret chef! : Collected all cooking recipes.

: Collected all cooking recipes. Expert adventurer : Obtained all Exploring and Adventuring Tools.

: Obtained all Exploring and Adventuring Tools. Journey round the world : Completed at least one world quests from every region.

: Completed at least one world quests from every region. Ultimate swordsmanship! : Completed request of the 3 sword master brothers.

: Completed request of the 3 sword master brothers. Being versatile: Manifested all rolls.

I trofei d’oro e il trofeo di platino | Atelier Ryza 3: svelata la lista trofei completa!

Ci avviciniamo alla fine con le tre statuette d’oro:

The essence of alchemy : Completed the Alchemy Skill Tree.

: Completed the Alchemy Skill Tree. Rumor-chasing adventurer : Discovered all memoirs.

: Discovered all memoirs. History coming to an end: Defeated the Code of the Universe.

Infine, scopriamo il titolo del trofeo di platino di Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key:

The Alchemist of the End: Acquired all trophies.

Buon divertimento!

Termina qui la lista trofei completa di Atelier Ryza 3. Fateci sapere se acquisterete il titolo qua sotto nei commenti, noi continueremo a tenervi aggiornati con tutte le news, le guide e le recensioni a tema videoludico e tech! E se siete interessati a chiavi di gioco a prezzi vantaggiosi, vi consigliamo di dare un’occhiata al catalogo di Kinguin!