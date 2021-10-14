Condividi
Keysbuff: fino al 75% di sconto per Windows 10 Pro e non solo!

Il sito Keysbuff da il via a diverse offerte per attivare a poco prezzo Windows 10 Pro e altri, e favorire un aggiornamento pulito a Windows 11, ecco i dettagli

Keysbuff è il sito americano che offre diverse chiavi di attivazione a costo ridotto rispetto alla media di mercato, possibile trovare sul loro portale chiavi di attivazione sia per giochi su PlayStation o per PC e servizi vari. 

Ad essere molto scelto però, è il servizio relativo alle offerte su titoli Steam, Origin, Uplay, ma soprattutto programmi Office e chiavi di attivazione per Windows, proprio di quest’ultimo vi parleremo in questo articolo.

Windows 11 è arrivato, e molti utenti cercano di attivare il proprio sistema così da effettuare l’upgrade, questa è l’occasione perfetta per acquistare a basso costo chiavi di attivazione per Windows 10 Pro (o altre versioni), ed effettuare l’upgrade automatico a Windows 11. Ricordiamoci che Windows 11 è un aggiornamento gratuito per tutti gli utenti di Windows 10 idonei. 

Keysbuff: ecco tutte le offerte 

Versioni Windows;

  • Windows 10 Pro Global Permanent Activation 46.49€ 11.87€ with 28% discount code
  • Windows 10 Pro 2 PCs Global Permanent Activation 239.00€ 23.03€ with 28% discount code
  • Windows 10 Home Global Permanent Activation 92.99€ 10.70€ with 28% discount code
  • Windows 10 LTSC Global Permanent Activation 199.00€ 11.87€ with 28% discount code
  • Windows 10 Pro Retail Permanent Activation 99.99€ 35.99€ with 28% discount code
  • Windows 10 Pro + Office 2016 Pro Plus Global 291.99€ 28.07€ with 28% discount code
  • Windows 10 Pro + Office 2019 Pro Plus Global 695.00€ 39.59€ with 28% discount code
  • Windows 10 Home + Office 2019 Pro Plus Global 245.49€ 28.08€ with 28% discount code
  • Windows 10 Home + Office 2016 Pro Plus Global 245.49€ 42.47€ with 28% discount code
  • Windows 11 Pro Global Permanent Activation 199.99€ 21.59€ with 28% discount code
  • Windows 11 Pro 5PCs Global Permanent Activation $699.99€ 50.39€ with 28% discount code
  • Windows 11 Home Global Permanent Activation 199.99€ 21.59€ with 28% discount code
  • Windows 11 Home 5PCs Global Permanent Activation $699.99€ 50.39€ with 28% discount code

Pacchetto Office;

  • Office 2016 Pro Plus Global Permanent Activation 199.00€ 21.95€ with 28% discount code
  • Office 2019 Pro Plus Global Permanent Activation 199.00€ 35.63€ with 28% discount code
  • Office 2019 Pro Plus 5PCs Global Permanent Activation 209.00€ 90.71€ with 28% discount code
  • Office Home & Student 2019 Global Permanent Activation 299.00€ 26.27€ with 28% discount code
  • Office Home & Business 2019 Global Permanent Activation 299.00€ 35.99€ with 28% discount code
  • Office Home & Business 2019 For Mac Global Permanent Activation 199.00€ 71.27€ with 28% discount code

Software e Win Server;

  • Project Pro 2019 Global Permanent Activation 199.00€ 30.43€ with 28% discount code
  • Visio Pro 2019 Global Permanent Activation 199.00€ 29.87€ with 28% discount code
  • Windows Server 2022 Standard Global Permanent Activation 199.00€ 27.19€ with 28% discount code
  • Windows Server 2022 Datacenter Global Permanent Activation 199.00€ 27.19€ with 28% discount code
  • Windows Server 2022 Standard Global 5PC Permanent Activation 699.99€ 54.39€ with 28% discount code
  • Windows Server 2022 Datacenter Global 5PC Permanent Activation 699.99€ 54.39€ with 28% discount code

Come funziona il servizio

I prezzi relativi a queste offerte sono tutte offerte a tempo limitato, con uno sconto fino al 75%. 

Le chiavi vendute da Kesybuff sono attivabili tramite il software scaricato dal sito ufficiale o attivate direttamente sul sito ufficiale. Le chiavi verranno inviate direttamente tramite Mail. Il processo è guidato, ed è molto semplice. Se si attiva invece il pacchetto Office, è necessario aprire la pagina ufficiale del software, inserire il proprio profilo Microsoft (o crearne uno se non si ha già un account), e poi inserire il product key acquistato nel campo appropriato

Dopo aver selezionato lingua e regione, basta cliccare su Avanti per completare l’attivazione. Keysbuff in ogni caso, a fronte di eventuali problemi, fornisce servizi di assistenza. Il servizio clienti di Keysbuff è disponibile per 24 ore all’indirizzo service@keysbuff.com, oppure chattando dal vivo con loro su Keysbuff.com.

Se volete continuare a conoscere le ultime novità dal mondo software continuate a seguirci. Un saluto da tuttoteK.

