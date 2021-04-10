Condividi
Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest: ecco tutti i prodotti annunciati e dove acquistarli

Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest: ecco tutti i prodotti annunciati e dove acquistarli

Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest: ecco tutti i prodotti annunciati e dove acquistarli

Nelle scorse ore si è tenuta la Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest, un’evento nel quale sono stati presentati numerosi prodotti ed action figures dal mondo Marvel, di Star Wars e molto altro ancora

Numerosi annunci hanno invaso la Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest: un evento streaming organizzato dall’azienda Statunitense, proprio ieri. I prodotti rivelati poche ore fa provengono da diversi franchise, ossia: Marvel, Star Wars, Fortninte, Transformers e GI Joe. Se non siete riusciti a seguire l’evento, non demoralizzatevi. Noi di tuttoteK siamo pronti a fornire l’elenco di tutti i prodotti presentati, così come il link per acquistarli!

Vediamo tutti i prodotti annunciati e dove acquistarli!

Star Wars – Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest

Star Wars – Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest

Marvel – Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest

Marvel – Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest

G.I. Joe – Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest

G.I. Joe – Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest

Transformers – Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest

Transformers – Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest

Fortnite – Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest

Fortnite – Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest

  • REX: FORTNITE VICTORY ROYALE SERIES
  • RIPPLEY: FORTNITE VICTORY ROYALE SERIES
  • CHAOS AGENT: FORTNITE VICTORY ROYALE SERIES
  • LYNX: FORTNITE VICTORY ROYALE SERIES
  • HASBRO FORTNITE THE FOUNDATION: ZERO CRISIS EDITION

Fine della lista!

Questi sono tutti gli annunci fatti nel corso della Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest. Come vedete, cliccando sui prodotti in verde potrete pre-ordinarli già da ora. Fateci sapere se siete rimasti contenti di questo evento o vi aspettavate qualche annuncio nello specifico.

Vi ricordiamo di continuare a seguire le pagine di tuttoteK per restare sempre aggiornati sul mondo del collezionismo, quello videoludico e tanto altro ancora!

