Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest: ecco tutti i prodotti annunciati e dove acquistarli

Nelle scorse ore si è tenuta la Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest, un’evento nel quale sono stati presentati numerosi prodotti ed action figures dal mondo Marvel, di Star Wars e molto altro ancora
Numerosi annunci hanno invaso la Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest: un evento streaming organizzato dall’azienda Statunitense, proprio ieri. I prodotti rivelati poche ore fa provengono da diversi franchise, ossia: Marvel, Star Wars, Fortninte, Transformers e GI Joe. Se non siete riusciti a seguire l’evento, non demoralizzatevi. Noi di tuttoteK siamo pronti a fornire l’elenco di tutti i prodotti presentati, così come il link per acquistarli!
Vediamo tutti i prodotti annunciati e dove acquistarli!
Star Wars – Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest
- Lando Calrissian: Star Wars The Black Series
- Aurra Sing: Star Wars The Black Series
- The Mandalorian – Zero : Star Wars The Black Serie
- Bad Batch Tech: Star Wars The Black Serie
- Koska Reeves: Star Wars The Black Serie
- Premium Role Play Wedge Antilles (casco): Star Wars The Black Serie
- Luke Skywalker (Hoth): Star Wars The Vintage Collection
- Han Solo (Endor): Star Wars The Vintage Collection
- Admiral Ackbar: Star Wars The Vintage Collection
- Emperor’s Royal Guard: Star Wars The Vintage Collection
- Battle Droid (Star Wars Battlefront II): Star Wars The Vintage Collection
- Shadow Storm Trooper (Star Wars: The Force Unleashed): Star Wars The Vintage Collection
- Scout Trooper (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order): Star Wars The Vintage Collection
- Electrostaff Purge Trooper (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order): Star Wars The Vintage Collection
- X-Wing Rogue One Blue Leader Antoc Merrick (Target Exclusive)
- Galactic Snackin Grogu: il nuovo animatronic di Grogu
Marvel – Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest
- Doctor Strange Eye of Agamotto: Marvel Legends Series
- Thor (Endgame): Marvel Legends Series
- Darkstar: Marvel Legends Series
- Ironheart: Marvel Legends Series
- Ultron: Marvel Legends Series
- Hologram Iron Man: Marvel Legends Series
- Stealth Iron Man: Marvel Legends Series
- Vault Guardsman: Marvel Legends Series
- Modular Iron Man: Marvel Legends Series
- Quasar: Marvel Legends Series
G.I. Joe – Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest
- Akiko: G.I. Joe Classified Series
- Scarlett: G.I. Joe Classified Series
- Baroness: G.I. Joe Classified Series
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Classified Series
- Storm Shadow: G.I. Joe Classified Series
Transformers – Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest
- Titan Class Autobot Ark
- Kingdom Rodimus
- Kingdom Galvatron
- Kingdom Rhinox
- Kingdom Tracks
- Kingdom Wingfinger
- Kingdom WFC-K23 Predacon Scorponok
- Kingdom Tricanius
- Shattered Glass Blurr
- Robosen Auto Converting Optimus Prime
Fortnite – Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest
- REX: FORTNITE VICTORY ROYALE SERIES
- RIPPLEY: FORTNITE VICTORY ROYALE SERIES
- CHAOS AGENT: FORTNITE VICTORY ROYALE SERIES
- LYNX: FORTNITE VICTORY ROYALE SERIES
- HASBRO FORTNITE THE FOUNDATION: ZERO CRISIS EDITION
Fine della lista!
Questi sono tutti gli annunci fatti nel corso della Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest. Come vedete, cliccando sui prodotti in verde potrete pre-ordinarli già da ora. Fateci sapere se siete rimasti contenti di questo evento o vi aspettavate qualche annuncio nello specifico.
Vi ricordiamo di continuare a seguire le pagine di tuttoteK per restare sempre aggiornati sul mondo del collezionismo, quello videoludico e tanto altro ancora!
