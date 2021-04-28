BAFTA TV: tutte le nomination

Sono state rese note le nomination ai British Academy Television Awards (noti anche come BAFTA TV): scopritele tutte
Sono stati rivelati tutti i candidati ai BAFTA TV, i premi che celebrano il meglio della serialità britannica.
Conduce Small Axe con quindici nomination, a seguire The Crown con dieci. Tra le miniserie, i titoli che si sono accaparrati il maggior numero di candidature sono stati I May Destroy You e Normal People, rispettivamente con otto e sette nomination.
Andiamo a scoprire nei dettagli l’elenco completo dei candidati ai BAFTA TV Award!
BAFTA TV: le nomination
Miglior programma comico d’intrattenimento
Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe
Rob & Romesh
The Big Narstie Show
The Ranganation Production Team
Miglior programma di attualità
America’s War on Abortion
Italy’S Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary
The Battle For Hong Kong
The Cyprus Papers Undercover
Miglior daytime
Jimmy Mcgovern’s Moving on
Richard Osman’s House of Games
The Chase
The Great House Giveaway
Miglior serie drammatica
Gangs of London
I Hate Suzie
Save Me Too
The Crown
Miglior conduttore
Adam Hills – The Last Leg
Bradley Walsh – Beat The Chasers
Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing
David Mitchell – Would I Lie To You? At Christmas
Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show
Romesh Ranganathan The Ranganation
Miglior programma d’ intrattenimento
Ant & Dec’S Saturday Night Takeaway
Life & Rhymes
Strictly Come Dancing Production Team
The Masked Singer
Miglior serie o elemento dal vero
Crime & Punishment
Hospital Production Team
Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency
Once Upon A Time In Iraq
Miglior speciale
Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace
Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
The Repair Shop Production Team
Miglior attrice in una comedy
Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education
Daisy Haggard – Breeders
Daisy May Cooper – This Country
Emma Mackey – Sex Education
Gbemisola Ikumelo – Famalam
Mae Martin – Feel Good
Miglior programma internazionale
Little America
Lovecraft Country
Unorthodox
Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)
Miglior attore protagonista
John Boyega – Small Axe
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Shaun Parkes – Small Axe
Waleed Zuaiter – Baghdad Central
Miglior attrice protagonista
Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Hayley Squires – Adult Material
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Letitia Wright – Small Axe
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Miglior evento live
Life Drawing Live!
Springwatch 2020 Production Team
The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
The Third Day: Autumn
Miglior attore in una comedy
Charlie Cooper – This Country
Guz Khan Man – Like Mobeen
Joseph Gilgun – Brassic
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education
Paul Ritter – Friday Night Dinner
Reece Shearsmith – Inside No.9
Miglior miniserie
Adult Material
I May Destroy You
Normal People
Small Axe
Miglior copertura di notizie
BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care
Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy
Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis
Sky News: Inside Idlib
Miglior reality
Masterchef: The Professionals
Race Across The World
The School That Tried To End Racism
The Write Offs
Miglior sceneggiatura per una comedy
Ghosts
Inside No. 9
Man Like Mobeen
This Country
Miglior programma limitato
Criptales
Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans With Learning Disabilities
The Main Part
They Saw The Sun First
Miglior documentario
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me
Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)
Surviving Covid
Miglior dramma singolo
Anthony
BBW (on The Edge)
Sitting in Limbo
The Windermere Children
Migliore soap e dramma continuativo
Casualty
Coronation Street
Eastenders
Hollyoaks
Miglior serie o elemento dal vero speciale
Extinction: The Facts
Putin: A Russian Spy Story
The Rise Of The Murdoch Dynasty
The Surgeon’S Cut
Miglior programma sportivo
Bahrain Grand Prix
England V France: The Final Of Autumn Nations Cup
England V West Indies Test Cricket
London Marathon 2020
Miglior attore di supporto
Kunal Nayyar – Criminal: Uk
Malachi Kirby – Small Axe
Michael Sheen – Quiz
Micheal Ward – Small Axe
Rupert Everett – Adult Material
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Miglior attrice di supporto
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Leila Farzad – I Hate Suzie
Rakie Ayola – Anthony
Siena Kelly – Adult Material
Sophie Okonedo – Criminal: Uk
Weruche Opia – I May Destroy You
Miglior momento must-see (votato dal pubblico)
Bridgerton – Penelope si rivela Lady Whistledown
Britain’s Got Talent – Performance inclusiva
Eastenders – Gray uccide Chantelle
Gogglebox – Reazione alla conferenza stampa di Boris Johnson
Nigella’s cook, eat, repeat – Mee-Cro-Wah-Vay
The Mandalorian – L’Arrivo di Luke Skywalker
BAFTA TV Craft Awards
Miglior talento emergente
Georgi Banks-Davies (Regista) – I Hate Suzie
Harry Tulley (Mixer di doppiaggio) – Anthony
Stephen S. Thompson (Sceneggiatore) – Sitting In Limbo
William Stefan Smith (Director) – On The Edge: Bbw
Talento emergente in un programma dal vero
Ashley Francis-Roy (Produttore/Regista) Damilola: The Boy Next Door & The Real Eastenders
Jessica Kelly (Regista) The Schools That Chain Boys & Silicon Valley’S Online Slave Market
Kandise Abiola (Produttore) Terms & Conditions: A Uk Drill Story
Marian Mohamed (Regista) Defending Digga D
Miglior costumista
Rosa Dias – Sex Education
Jacqueline Durran – Small Axe
James Keast – Belgravia
Amy Roberts – The Crown
Regista di un programma dal vero
Xavier Alford Locked: Breaking the Silence (Storyville)
James Bluemel Once Upon A Time in Iraq
Teresa Griffiths Lee Miller – A Life on the Front Line
Deeyah Khan – America’s War on Abortion (Exposure)
Regista di una serie
Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People
Benjamin Caron – The Crown (Episodio 3)
Michaela Coel, Sam Miller – I May Destroy You
Steve Mcqueen – Small Axe
Regista multicamera
Bridget Caldwell – The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
Ken Burton – Rugby League Challenge Cup Final
Marcus Viner – ENO’s Drive & Live: La BohèMe
Nikki Parsons – Strictly Come Dancing
Editing in un programma dal vero
Adam Finch – Putin: A Russian Spy Story
Anna Price – Once Upon A Time In Iraq (Episodio 3)
Claire Guillon, Lee Miller – A Life On The Front Line
Will Grayburn – Once Upon A Time In Iraq (Episodio 2)
Editing in una serie
Chris Dickens, Steve Mcqueen – Small Axe
Editing Team – I May Destroy You
Nathan Nugent – Normal People (Episode 5)
Pia Di Ciaula – Quiz
Team di un programma d’intrattenimento
Andrew Milligan, Mark Busk-Cowley, Gurdip Mahal, Rob Ashard, Claudine Taylor – Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
David Bishop, Andy Payne, Lucy Foster – Last Night Of The Proms
David Bishop, Darren Lovell, David Newton, Richard Sillitto, Andy Tapley, Catherine Land – Strictly Come Dancing
Mark Busk-Cowley, Roy Callow, Steve Kruger, Andy Milligan, James Tinsley, Mathieu Weekes – I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
Trucco e acconciature
Bethany Swan – I May Destroy You
Cate Hall – The Crown
Jojo Williams – Small Axe
Louise Coles, Sarah Nuth, Lorraine Glynn, Erin Ayanian – The Great
Musiche originali
Cristobal Tapia De Veer – The Third Day (Episodio 3)
H. Scott Salinas – Baghdad Central
Harry Escott – Roadkill
Martin Phipps – The Crown
Fotografia in un programma dal vero
Johnny Shipley, Drone Camera Team, John Livesey – The Great Mountain Sheep Gather
Richard Kirby, Sue Gibson, Max KÖLbl, Robert Hollingworth – Tiny World
Tim Cragg – Fear City: New York Vs The Mafia
Will Edwards, Michael O’Halloran – Marina Abramović Takes Over Tv
Fotografia e luci in una serie
Ed Rutherford – Little Birds
Rob Hardy – Devs
Shabier Kirchner – Small Axe
Suzie Lavelle – Normal People
Design di produzione
Helen Scott – Small Axe
Joel Collins – Queste Oscure Materie
Matt Gant, Megan Bosaw – Gangs Of London
Samantha Harley, Alexandra Slade – Sex Education
Direttore dei casting
Gary Davy – Small Axe
Kate Rhodes James – Baghdad Central
Lauren Evans – Sex Education
Shaheen Baig – The Third Day
Miglior sonoro in un programma dal vero
Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens, Graham Wild, Paul Ackerman, Tom Mercer – Earth at Night in Colour
Nick Fry, Steve Speed, James Evans, Hugh Dwan – Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Richard Kondal, Alex Outhwaite, Adrian Sandu – Hitsville: The Making of Motown
Team del suono – Springwatch 2020
Miglior sonoro in una serie
Jon Thomas, Gareth Bull, James Ridgway, Dillon Bennett, Eilam Hoffman – Queste Oscure Materie (Episodio 7)
Niall O’Sullivan, Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady – Normal People
Paul Cotterell, James Harrison, Ronald Bailey – Small Axe
Team del suono – The Crown
Migliori effetti speciali
Ben Turner, Reece Ewing, Chris Reynolds, Asa Shoul, Framestore, Untold Studios – The Crown
Michael Illingworth, Oliver Milburn, Danny Hargreaves, Oliver Ogneux, Laura Usaite, Pedrom Dadgostar – War Of The Worlds
Milk Visual Effects, Dneg Tv, Freefolk, Goodbye Kansas Studios, Greg Fisher, Dave Houghton – Cursed
Russell Dodgson, James Whitlam, Jean-Clement Soret, Robert Harrington, Dan May, Brian Fisher – Queste Oscure Materie
Titoli ed effetti grafici
Matt Curtis – Devs
Nic Benns, Miki Kato – Fear City
Peter Anderson Studio – Dracula
Peter Anderson Studio – Roald & Beatrix: The Tail Of The Curious Mouse
Miglior sceneggiatore in una comedy
Charlie Brooker – Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe
Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper – This Country
Sophie Willan – Alma’s not Normal
Team di sceneggiatori – Ghosts
Miglior sceneggiatore in una serie drammatica
Alastair Siddons, Steve Mcqueen – Small Axe
Lucy Kirkwood – Adult Material
Lucy Prebble – I Hate Suzie
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Per chi fate il tifo? Ricordiamo che la cerimonia di premiazione dei Bafta TV si terrà il prossimo 24 Maggio.
