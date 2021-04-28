BAFTA TV: tutte le nomination

Condividi
Sono state rese note le nomination ai British Academy Television Awards (noti anche come BAFTA TV): scopritele tutte

Sono stati rivelati tutti i candidati ai BAFTA TV, i premi che celebrano il meglio della serialità britannica.

Conduce Small Axe con quindici nomination, a seguire The Crown con dieci. Tra le miniserie, i titoli che si sono accaparrati il maggior numero di candidature sono stati I May Destroy You e Normal People, rispettivamente con otto e sette nomination.

Andiamo a scoprire nei dettagli l’elenco completo dei candidati ai BAFTA TV Award!

BAFTA TV: le nomination

Miglior programma comico d’intrattenimento

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe
Rob & Romesh
The Big Narstie Show
The Ranganation Production Team

Miglior programma di attualità

America’s War on Abortion
Italy’S Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary
The Battle For Hong Kong
The Cyprus Papers Undercover

Miglior daytime

Jimmy Mcgovern’s Moving on
Richard Osman’s House of Games
The Chase
The Great House Giveaway

Miglior serie drammatica

Gangs of London
I Hate Suzie
Save Me Too
The Crown

 
 
 
 
 
Miglior conduttore

Adam Hills – The Last Leg
Bradley Walsh – Beat The Chasers
Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing
David Mitchell – Would I Lie To You? At Christmas
Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show
Romesh Ranganathan The Ranganation

Miglior programma d’ intrattenimento

Ant & Dec’S Saturday Night Takeaway
Life & Rhymes
Strictly Come Dancing Production Team
The Masked Singer

Miglior serie o elemento dal vero

Crime & Punishment
Hospital Production Team
Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency
Once Upon A Time In Iraq

Miglior speciale

Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace
Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
The Repair Shop Production Team

Miglior attrice in una comedy

Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education
Daisy Haggard – Breeders
Daisy May Cooper – This Country
Emma Mackey – Sex Education
Gbemisola Ikumelo – Famalam
Mae Martin – Feel Good

 
 
 
 
 
Miglior programma internazionale

Little America
Lovecraft Country
Unorthodox
Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)

Miglior attore protagonista

John Boyega – Small Axe
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Shaun Parkes – Small Axe
Waleed Zuaiter – Baghdad Central

 
 
 
 
 
Miglior attrice protagonista

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Hayley Squires – Adult Material
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Letitia Wright – Small Axe
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

 
 
 
 
 
Miglior evento live

Life Drawing Live!
Springwatch 2020 Production Team
The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
The Third Day: Autumn

Miglior attore in una comedy

Charlie Cooper – This Country
Guz Khan Man – Like Mobeen
Joseph Gilgun – Brassic
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education
Paul Ritter – Friday Night Dinner
Reece Shearsmith – Inside No.9

 
 
 
 
 
Miglior miniserie

Adult Material
I May Destroy You
Normal People
Small Axe

 
 
 
 
 
Miglior copertura di notizie

BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care
Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy
Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis
Sky News: Inside Idlib

Miglior reality

Masterchef: The Professionals
Race Across The World
The School That Tried To End Racism
The Write Offs

Miglior sceneggiatura per una comedy

Ghosts
Inside No. 9
Man Like Mobeen
This Country

Miglior programma limitato

Criptales
Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans With Learning Disabilities
The Main Part
They Saw The Sun First

Miglior documentario

American Murder: The Family Next Door
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me
Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)
Surviving Covid

Miglior dramma singolo

Anthony
BBW (on The Edge)
Sitting in Limbo
The Windermere Children

Migliore soap e dramma continuativo

Casualty
Coronation Street
Eastenders
Hollyoaks

Miglior serie o elemento dal vero speciale

Extinction: The Facts
Putin: A Russian Spy Story
The Rise Of The Murdoch Dynasty
The Surgeon’S Cut

Miglior programma sportivo

Bahrain Grand Prix
England V France: The Final Of Autumn Nations Cup
England V West Indies Test Cricket
London Marathon 2020

Miglior attore di supporto

Kunal Nayyar – Criminal: Uk
Malachi Kirby – Small Axe
Michael Sheen – Quiz
Micheal Ward – Small Axe
Rupert Everett – Adult Material
Tobias Menzies – The Crown

 
 
 
 
 
Miglior attrice di supporto

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Leila Farzad – I Hate Suzie
Rakie Ayola – Anthony
Siena Kelly – Adult Material
Sophie Okonedo – Criminal: Uk
Weruche Opia – I May Destroy You

 
 
 
 
 
Miglior momento must-see (votato dal pubblico)

Bridgerton – Penelope si rivela Lady Whistledown
Britain’s Got Talent – Performance inclusiva
Eastenders – Gray uccide Chantelle
Gogglebox – Reazione alla conferenza stampa di Boris Johnson
Nigella’s cook, eat, repeat – Mee-Cro-Wah-Vay
The Mandalorian – L’Arrivo di Luke Skywalker

 
 
 
 
 
BAFTA TV Craft Awards

Miglior talento emergente

Georgi Banks-Davies (Regista) – I Hate Suzie
Harry Tulley (Mixer di doppiaggio) – Anthony
Stephen S. Thompson (Sceneggiatore) – Sitting In Limbo
William Stefan Smith (Director) – On The Edge: Bbw

Talento emergente in un programma dal vero

Ashley Francis-Roy (Produttore/Regista) Damilola: The Boy Next Door & The Real Eastenders
Jessica Kelly (Regista) The Schools That Chain Boys & Silicon Valley’S Online Slave Market
Kandise Abiola (Produttore) Terms & Conditions: A Uk Drill Story
Marian Mohamed (Regista) Defending Digga D

Miglior costumista

Rosa Dias – Sex Education
Jacqueline Durran – Small Axe
James Keast – Belgravia
Amy Roberts – The Crown

Regista di un programma dal vero

Xavier Alford Locked: Breaking the Silence (Storyville)
James Bluemel Once Upon A Time in Iraq
Teresa Griffiths Lee Miller – A Life on the Front Line
Deeyah Khan – America’s War on Abortion (Exposure)

Regista di una serie

Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People
Benjamin Caron – The Crown (Episodio 3)
Michaela Coel, Sam Miller – I May Destroy You
Steve Mcqueen – Small Axe

Regista multicamera

Bridget Caldwell – The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
Ken Burton – Rugby League Challenge Cup Final
Marcus Viner – ENO’s Drive & Live: La BohèMe
Nikki Parsons – Strictly Come Dancing

Editing in un programma dal vero

Adam Finch – Putin: A Russian Spy Story
Anna Price – Once Upon A Time In Iraq (Episodio 3)
Claire Guillon, Lee Miller – A Life On The Front Line
Will Grayburn – Once Upon A Time In Iraq (Episodio 2)

Editing in una serie

Chris Dickens, Steve Mcqueen – Small Axe
Editing Team – I May Destroy You
Nathan Nugent – Normal People (Episode 5)
Pia Di Ciaula – Quiz

Team di un programma d’intrattenimento

Andrew Milligan, Mark Busk-Cowley, Gurdip Mahal, Rob Ashard, Claudine Taylor – Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
David Bishop, Andy Payne, Lucy Foster – Last Night Of The Proms
David Bishop, Darren Lovell, David Newton, Richard Sillitto, Andy Tapley, Catherine Land – Strictly Come Dancing
Mark Busk-Cowley, Roy Callow, Steve Kruger, Andy Milligan, James Tinsley, Mathieu Weekes –  I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Trucco e acconciature

Bethany Swan – I May Destroy You
Cate Hall – The Crown
Jojo Williams – Small Axe
Louise Coles, Sarah Nuth, Lorraine Glynn, Erin Ayanian – The Great

Musiche originali

Cristobal Tapia De Veer – The Third Day (Episodio 3)
H. Scott Salinas – Baghdad Central
Harry Escott – Roadkill
Martin Phipps – The Crown

Fotografia in un programma dal vero

Johnny Shipley, Drone Camera Team, John Livesey – The Great Mountain Sheep Gather
Richard Kirby, Sue Gibson, Max KÖLbl, Robert Hollingworth – Tiny World
Tim Cragg – Fear City: New York Vs The Mafia
Will Edwards, Michael O’Halloran – Marina Abramović Takes Over Tv

Fotografia e luci in una serie

Ed Rutherford – Little Birds
Rob Hardy – Devs
Shabier Kirchner – Small Axe
Suzie Lavelle – Normal People

Design di produzione

Helen Scott – Small Axe
Joel Collins – Queste Oscure Materie
Matt Gant, Megan Bosaw  – Gangs Of London
Samantha Harley, Alexandra Slade – Sex Education

Direttore dei casting

Gary Davy – Small Axe
Kate Rhodes James – Baghdad Central
Lauren Evans – Sex Education
Shaheen Baig – The Third Day

Miglior sonoro in un programma dal vero

Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens, Graham Wild, Paul Ackerman, Tom Mercer – Earth at Night in Colour
Nick Fry, Steve Speed, James Evans, Hugh Dwan – Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Richard Kondal, Alex Outhwaite, Adrian Sandu – Hitsville: The Making of Motown
Team del suono – Springwatch 2020

Miglior sonoro in una serie

Jon Thomas, Gareth Bull, James Ridgway, Dillon Bennett, Eilam Hoffman – Queste Oscure Materie (Episodio 7)
Niall O’Sullivan, Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady – Normal People
Paul Cotterell, James Harrison, Ronald Bailey – Small Axe
Team del suono – The Crown

Migliori effetti speciali

Ben Turner, Reece Ewing, Chris Reynolds, Asa Shoul, Framestore, Untold Studios – The Crown
Michael Illingworth, Oliver Milburn, Danny Hargreaves, Oliver Ogneux, Laura Usaite, Pedrom Dadgostar – War Of The Worlds
Milk Visual Effects, Dneg Tv, Freefolk, Goodbye Kansas Studios, Greg Fisher, Dave Houghton – Cursed
Russell Dodgson, James Whitlam, Jean-Clement Soret, Robert Harrington, Dan May, Brian Fisher – Queste Oscure Materie

Titoli ed effetti grafici

Matt Curtis – Devs
Nic Benns, Miki Kato – Fear City
Peter Anderson Studio – Dracula
Peter Anderson Studio – Roald & Beatrix: The Tail Of The Curious Mouse

Miglior sceneggiatore in una comedy

Charlie Brooker – Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe
Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper – This Country
Sophie Willan – Alma’s not Normal
Team di sceneggiatori – Ghosts

Miglior sceneggiatore in una serie drammatica

Alastair Siddons, Steve Mcqueen – Small Axe
Lucy Kirkwood – Adult Material
Lucy Prebble – I Hate Suzie
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Per chi fate il tifo? Ricordiamo che la cerimonia di premiazione dei Bafta TV si terrà il prossimo 24 Maggio.

