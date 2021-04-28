BAFTA TV: tutte le nomination

Sono state rese note le nomination ai British Academy Television Awards (noti anche come BAFTA TV): scopritele tutte

Sono stati rivelati tutti i candidati ai BAFTA TV, i premi che celebrano il meglio della serialità britannica.

Conduce Small Axe con quindici nomination, a seguire The Crown con dieci. Tra le miniserie, i titoli che si sono accaparrati il maggior numero di candidature sono stati I May Destroy You e Normal People, rispettivamente con otto e sette nomination.

Andiamo a scoprire nei dettagli l’elenco completo dei candidati ai BAFTA TV Award!

BAFTA TV: le nomination

Miglior programma comico d’intrattenimento

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe

Rob & Romesh

The Big Narstie Show

The Ranganation Production Team

Miglior programma di attualità

America’s War on Abortion

Italy’S Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary

The Battle For Hong Kong

The Cyprus Papers Undercover

Miglior daytime

Jimmy Mcgovern’s Moving on

Richard Osman’s House of Games

The Chase

The Great House Giveaway

Miglior serie drammatica

Gangs of London

I Hate Suzie

Save Me Too

The Crown

Miglior conduttore

Adam Hills – The Last Leg

Bradley Walsh – Beat The Chasers

Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing

David Mitchell – Would I Lie To You? At Christmas

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show

Romesh Ranganathan The Ranganation

Miglior programma d’ intrattenimento

Ant & Dec’S Saturday Night Takeaway

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing Production Team

The Masked Singer

Miglior serie o elemento dal vero

Crime & Punishment

Hospital Production Team

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency

Once Upon A Time In Iraq

Miglior speciale

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

The Repair Shop Production Team

Miglior attrice in una comedy

Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education

Daisy Haggard – Breeders

Daisy May Cooper – This Country

Emma Mackey – Sex Education

Gbemisola Ikumelo – Famalam

Mae Martin – Feel Good

Miglior programma internazionale

Little America

Lovecraft Country

Unorthodox

Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)

Miglior attore protagonista

John Boyega – Small Axe

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Shaun Parkes – Small Axe

Waleed Zuaiter – Baghdad Central

Miglior attrice protagonista

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Hayley Squires – Adult Material

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Letitia Wright – Small Axe

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Miglior evento live

Life Drawing Live!

Springwatch 2020 Production Team

The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance

The Third Day: Autumn

Miglior attore in una comedy

Charlie Cooper – This Country

Guz Khan Man – Like Mobeen

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education

Paul Ritter – Friday Night Dinner

Reece Shearsmith – Inside No.9

Miglior miniserie

Adult Material

I May Destroy You

Normal People

Small Axe

Miglior copertura di notizie

BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care

Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy

Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis

Sky News: Inside Idlib

Miglior reality

Masterchef: The Professionals

Race Across The World

The School That Tried To End Racism

The Write Offs

Miglior sceneggiatura per una comedy

Ghosts

Inside No. 9

Man Like Mobeen

This Country

Miglior programma limitato

Criptales

Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans With Learning Disabilities

The Main Part

They Saw The Sun First

Miglior documentario

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me

Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)

Surviving Covid

Miglior dramma singolo

Anthony

BBW (on The Edge)

Sitting in Limbo

The Windermere Children

Migliore soap e dramma continuativo

Casualty

Coronation Street

Eastenders

Hollyoaks

Miglior serie o elemento dal vero speciale

Extinction: The Facts

Putin: A Russian Spy Story

The Rise Of The Murdoch Dynasty

The Surgeon’S Cut

Miglior programma sportivo

Bahrain Grand Prix

England V France: The Final Of Autumn Nations Cup

England V West Indies Test Cricket

London Marathon 2020

Miglior attore di supporto

Kunal Nayyar – Criminal: Uk

Malachi Kirby – Small Axe

Michael Sheen – Quiz

Micheal Ward – Small Axe

Rupert Everett – Adult Material

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Miglior attrice di supporto

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Leila Farzad – I Hate Suzie

Rakie Ayola – Anthony

Siena Kelly – Adult Material

Sophie Okonedo – Criminal: Uk

Weruche Opia – I May Destroy You

Miglior momento must-see (votato dal pubblico)

Bridgerton – Penelope si rivela Lady Whistledown

Britain’s Got Talent – Performance inclusiva

Eastenders – Gray uccide Chantelle

Gogglebox – Reazione alla conferenza stampa di Boris Johnson

Nigella’s cook, eat, repeat – Mee-Cro-Wah-Vay

The Mandalorian – L’Arrivo di Luke Skywalker

BAFTA TV Craft Awards

Miglior talento emergente

Georgi Banks-Davies (Regista) – I Hate Suzie

Harry Tulley (Mixer di doppiaggio) – Anthony

Stephen S. Thompson (Sceneggiatore) – Sitting In Limbo

William Stefan Smith (Director) – On The Edge: Bbw

Talento emergente in un programma dal vero

Ashley Francis-Roy (Produttore/Regista) Damilola: The Boy Next Door & The Real Eastenders

Jessica Kelly (Regista) The Schools That Chain Boys & Silicon Valley’S Online Slave Market

Kandise Abiola (Produttore) Terms & Conditions: A Uk Drill Story

Marian Mohamed (Regista) Defending Digga D

Miglior costumista

Rosa Dias – Sex Education

Jacqueline Durran – Small Axe

James Keast – Belgravia

Amy Roberts – The Crown

Regista di un programma dal vero

Xavier Alford Locked: Breaking the Silence (Storyville)

James Bluemel Once Upon A Time in Iraq

Teresa Griffiths Lee Miller – A Life on the Front Line

Deeyah Khan – America’s War on Abortion (Exposure)

Regista di una serie

Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People

Benjamin Caron – The Crown (Episodio 3)

Michaela Coel, Sam Miller – I May Destroy You

Steve Mcqueen – Small Axe

Regista multicamera

Bridget Caldwell – The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance

Ken Burton – Rugby League Challenge Cup Final

Marcus Viner – ENO’s Drive & Live: La BohèMe

Nikki Parsons – Strictly Come Dancing

Editing in un programma dal vero

Adam Finch – Putin: A Russian Spy Story

Anna Price – Once Upon A Time In Iraq (Episodio 3)

Claire Guillon, Lee Miller – A Life On The Front Line

Will Grayburn – Once Upon A Time In Iraq (Episodio 2)

Editing in una serie

Chris Dickens, Steve Mcqueen – Small Axe

Editing Team – I May Destroy You

Nathan Nugent – Normal People (Episode 5)

Pia Di Ciaula – Quiz

Team di un programma d’intrattenimento

Andrew Milligan, Mark Busk-Cowley, Gurdip Mahal, Rob Ashard, Claudine Taylor – Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

David Bishop, Andy Payne, Lucy Foster – Last Night Of The Proms

David Bishop, Darren Lovell, David Newton, Richard Sillitto, Andy Tapley, Catherine Land – Strictly Come Dancing

Mark Busk-Cowley, Roy Callow, Steve Kruger, Andy Milligan, James Tinsley, Mathieu Weekes – I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Trucco e acconciature

Bethany Swan – I May Destroy You

Cate Hall – The Crown

Jojo Williams – Small Axe

Louise Coles, Sarah Nuth, Lorraine Glynn, Erin Ayanian – The Great

Musiche originali

Cristobal Tapia De Veer – The Third Day (Episodio 3)

H. Scott Salinas – Baghdad Central

Harry Escott – Roadkill

Martin Phipps – The Crown

Fotografia in un programma dal vero

Johnny Shipley, Drone Camera Team, John Livesey – The Great Mountain Sheep Gather

Richard Kirby, Sue Gibson, Max KÖLbl, Robert Hollingworth – Tiny World

Tim Cragg – Fear City: New York Vs The Mafia

Will Edwards, Michael O’Halloran – Marina Abramović Takes Over Tv

Fotografia e luci in una serie

Ed Rutherford – Little Birds

Rob Hardy – Devs

Shabier Kirchner – Small Axe

Suzie Lavelle – Normal People

Design di produzione

Helen Scott – Small Axe

Joel Collins – Queste Oscure Materie

Matt Gant, Megan Bosaw – Gangs Of London

Samantha Harley, Alexandra Slade – Sex Education

Direttore dei casting

Gary Davy – Small Axe

Kate Rhodes James – Baghdad Central

Lauren Evans – Sex Education

Shaheen Baig – The Third Day

Miglior sonoro in un programma dal vero

Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens, Graham Wild, Paul Ackerman, Tom Mercer – Earth at Night in Colour

Nick Fry, Steve Speed, James Evans, Hugh Dwan – Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Richard Kondal, Alex Outhwaite, Adrian Sandu – Hitsville: The Making of Motown

Team del suono – Springwatch 2020

Miglior sonoro in una serie

Jon Thomas, Gareth Bull, James Ridgway, Dillon Bennett, Eilam Hoffman – Queste Oscure Materie (Episodio 7)

Niall O’Sullivan, Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady – Normal People

Paul Cotterell, James Harrison, Ronald Bailey – Small Axe

Team del suono – The Crown

Migliori effetti speciali

Ben Turner, Reece Ewing, Chris Reynolds, Asa Shoul, Framestore, Untold Studios – The Crown

Michael Illingworth, Oliver Milburn, Danny Hargreaves, Oliver Ogneux, Laura Usaite, Pedrom Dadgostar – War Of The Worlds

Milk Visual Effects, Dneg Tv, Freefolk, Goodbye Kansas Studios, Greg Fisher, Dave Houghton – Cursed

Russell Dodgson, James Whitlam, Jean-Clement Soret, Robert Harrington, Dan May, Brian Fisher – Queste Oscure Materie

Titoli ed effetti grafici

Matt Curtis – Devs

Nic Benns, Miki Kato – Fear City

Peter Anderson Studio – Dracula

Peter Anderson Studio – Roald & Beatrix: The Tail Of The Curious Mouse

Miglior sceneggiatore in una comedy

Charlie Brooker – Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe

Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper – This Country

Sophie Willan – Alma’s not Normal

Team di sceneggiatori – Ghosts

Miglior sceneggiatore in una serie drammatica

Alastair Siddons, Steve Mcqueen – Small Axe

Lucy Kirkwood – Adult Material

Lucy Prebble – I Hate Suzie

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Per chi fate il tifo? Ricordiamo che la cerimonia di premiazione dei Bafta TV si terrà il prossimo 24 Maggio.